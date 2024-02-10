The Buzz: Hazy IPAs bring smiles to customers, local breweries. Sundial, a beloved bridge

Former Record Searchlight features and entertainment writer Jon Lewis recently sent a link to a story in the San Francisco Chronicle: "This beer is so popular that brewers are sick of it.”

The story highlighted the hazy IPA phenomenon that’s been brewing for quite some time. If you like beer and IPAs, you know.

So I reached out to Redding’s two oldest craft breweries, Fall River and Woody’s, to get their take on the haze craze. Are they tiring of it?

“Heck no, it keeps the lights on. We will brew anything that keeps the lights on,” quipped Fall River's Amanda Hutchings, company vice president who co-founded the brewery in 2013 with her husband, John.

Said Kurt Heuer, head brewer at Woody’s: “They’re definitely popular. I don’t think there’s any denying that.”

Fall River’s Numb Numb Juice and Woody’s Shasta Haze are top sellers.

Hutchings said, according to Nielsen retail tracking data, their Numb Numb Juice is among the top five selling beers in Northern California, an area that stretches from Monterey to the Oregon border.

Woody's Shasta Haze and Fall River's Numb Numb Juice are popular hazzy IPAs in the North State and beyond.

“You know, Hex (Hexagenia IPA) is such a flagship for us, and it’s probably what got us on the map and it still holds true locally. But through the rest of our distribution network, Numb Numb Juice is by far our biggest seller,” she said.

So why are customers crazy about hazy?

“We use these special yeast strains for hazy IPAs and they are a little more fruit, tropical forward,” Heuer of Woody's said. “They bring forward these super fruity flavors that people love.”

Hutchings agreed.

“I would say based on tasting room feedback, they are just a little bit sweeter, certainly a juicy flavor to it,” she said. “It’s just not your standard IPA and people are gravitating to that sweeter flavor.”

While customers can’t get enough, Heuer said brewers like himself still like making and drinking more traditional IPAs, or a not-so-hoppy pilsner.

Still, “we love that our customers love them (hazy IPAs) and we will keep making them," he said.

Meanwhile, Woody’s recently celebrated its 9th anniversary brewing up its Tiramisu Stout that the brewery partnered with Theory Coffee to make and is still available, Heuer said.

Fall River hit a milestone last year when it poured more than 4 million pints, Hutchings said.

And, as you read this, Fall River is releasing its latest concoction, a sour (also a trendy beer variety these days) called Boo Berry Pie. Blueberry puree, vanilla ice cream and graham crackers are in this beer.

Fall River beers are on tap at its brewery on Eastside Road and its tap room in the Safeway-Lowe's shopping center on East Cypress Avenue.

Woody's beers are on tap at its brewery and restaurant on Oregon Street in downtown Redding.

Cheers.

Sundial Bridge at 20, a California treasure

Redding’s landmark Sundial Bridge will celebrate its 20th anniversary this summer.

The bridge continues to bring good vibes to the area, attracting tourists from around the world. It’s helped turn Redding’s image from a gas stop on the way to bigger and better things into a destination.

Boaters float beneath the Sundial Bridge. This year marks the 20th anniversary of when the bridge opened.

Recently, the Sundial Bridge was listed among “the best-loved bridges” in the state in the New York Times’ feature, “California Today.”

“The Sundial Bridge in Redding does much more than connect two banks of the Sacramento River. As one of the few who are lucky enough to give tours of the bridge, I have seen how the bridge has evolved to become a new town center,” wrote Kay Johnson of Redding. She noted that residents and tourists alike come to the bridge to enjoy the vistas of the surrounding mountains, the river and wildlife.

The Sundial Bridge officially turns 20 on July 4.

Among the other bridges mentioned were, Bay Bridge, Carquinez Bridge, Bixby Bridge, Colorado Street Bridge, Rainbow Bridge, Tower Bridge, and of course, the Golden Gate.

On a personal note, I was happy that Cold Spring Canyon Arch Bridge got a shoutout. The green arch that spans a canyon in the Santa Ynez Mountains is spectacular, among many eye-popping attractions in the backyard of my boyhood home, Santa Barbara.

Quick Quack christens new east Redding center

Quick Quack Car Wash is the first business to open in the new Holiday Marketplace shopping center.

Redding’s second Quick Quack Car Wash recently opened in the new Holiday Marketplace.

The car wash is the first business to open in the east Redding shopping center at the corner of Hartnell Avenue and Shasta View Drive.

There also is a Quick Quack on Dana Drive, where the old Jack in the Box used to sit, and there is a location in Anderson.

Also coming to Holiday Marketplace is a Starbucks.

“The Starbucks shell is completed and they are currently working on the inside. There is still quite a bit of work that needs to be completed in the center for them to open,” Brad Askeland, president of Holiday Foods parent company North State Grocery, told me.

Work continues inside to get the new Starbucks open in the Holiday Marketplace shopping center.

All the rain we’ve gotten this winter has taken its toll on construction.

“Weather has delayed much of that progress to the parking lot, lighting, landscaping, etc.” Askeland said.

The shopping center will be anchored by a new Holiday grocery store. Holiday will relocate its current store across the street to the new shopping center.

“We hope to begin construction in March and if everything goes well, we could open before the end of the year,” Askeland said.

“It will be a great addition to east Redding when it is all completed, and our customers remind us all the time how they are looking forward to it and so are we. Everything seems to take twice as long nowadays, unfortunately,” he added.

Stay tuned.

