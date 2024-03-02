The Buzz: Homes for veterans, will this Shasta Lake project happen? Help for two families

I’ve written more than once over the last few years that work on the much-anticipated Veterans Village in Shasta Lake was about to start.

In November 2022, Brad Long, project developer for the Veterans Housing Development Corp., told me the $11.2 million project had cleared its final hurdle and construction could finally start. They had hoped to hold a ceremonial groundbreaking in January or February 2023 and expected the Veterans Village to be completed by early 2024.

Last June, when there was still no sign of progress, Long said the project was on track and he anticipated starting construction later that summer.

But the project site, at the corner of Locust and Meade streets, still sits empty.

At a recent Shasta County Board of Supervisors meeting, District 3 Supervisor Mary Rickert said the project is on “life support.”

The property at Locust and Meade streets is where the future Shasta Lake Veterans Village would be built.

Shasta Lake City Manager Jessaca Lugo essentially told me the same thing in January, noting that “technically, it’s still alive.”

Lugo said there is “a pretty sizable funding gap” caused by the delays and inflationary costs.

Chris Johnson, CEO of Nation’s Finest, which provides critical services and support for veterans and their families around the country, said the Shasta Lake project is still happening.

“There is some bond funding that we are waiting to (get) approval,” Johnson said, adding that they should find out in the next couple of months if they get the funding. “But it’s definitely still happening and the best thing people could do is think happy thoughts, because it is a critically-needed entity.”

A rendering of the Shasta Lake Veterans Village that is planned for the corner of Locust and Meade in Shasta Lake.

Nation’s Finest will provide the case management support and other necessary services for residents once the Shasta Lake Veterans Village opens, Johnson said.

“Those are the kinds of projects we need to be focusing our energy on because affordable housing is the key part of approving the quality of life in Shasta County,” Rickert said.

The Veterans Village is a three-story, 30-unit complex that will house low-income veterans with disabilities. The property is behind the Dollar Tree south of Shasta Dam Boulevard.

BCM of Chico is the general contractor. The company told me recently that it still has a contract and that it is waiting to hear when it can start work.

Stay tuned.

Much more than just a dive shop

When Tyler Hoffman and his business partner purchased the former Howell’s Dive Shop and reopened it under a different name late last year, they realized that just selling diving supplies wasn’t going to cut it.

Dive Outdoors co-owner Tyler Hoffman stands next to the assortment of paddle boards the store rents out sells at its downtown Redding location.

So, they have expanded the offerings at the downtown business, including a travel agency that books scuba trips to locales around the world.

Hoffman and co-owner Scott Putman, who both live in Redding, opened Dive Outdoors on Eureka Way next to the Downtown Grounds coffee shop.

“We closed for about two months to do a remodel and we completely redid the whole outside, new murals on the outside as well,” said Hoffman, who was born and raised in Redding.

In addition to scuba equipment, Dive Outdoors sells and rents paddle boards, kayaks and lake accessories like inflatable bars with magnetic cupholders, inflatable beach chairs and large inflatable platforms that can be towed behind a houseboat to use as a water patio.

Dive Outdoors on Eureka Way in downtown Redding opened late last year. It will celebrate its grand opening March 16.

“We are also now a licensed travel agency specializing in scuba diving travel around the world,” Hoffman said.

They have booked a trip to Bali in May for 18 people.

“With the scuba diving trips, we basically handle everything ahead of time, the lodging, meals, all the scuba diving equipment. They pay for their own air fare,” Hoffman said.

The trips are tailored to the best time to see marine wildlife. “There is always a good time to dive somewhere in the world,” Hoffman said.

Howell’s Dive Shop was established in 1952 and was one of the oldest dive shops in the United States.

Hoffman said that there are fewer dive shops around today because a lot of the owners have retired and no one has stepped up to take their place.

Dive Outdoors will hold a grand opening celebration on March 16.

For more information, to go https://www.diveoutdoors.com/.

Jersey Mike’s helps families of two boys who died near Shasta Dam

Jersey Mike’s Subs with an assist from the North State community, generously gave to the grieving families of Ryker Moore and Jonathan Jorgensen, the two young boys who died last month after they fell down a hill near a campground west of Shasta Dam.

Last Thursday, the sandwich shop donated all sales that day to the two families.

And customers responded in a big way.

Despite the rainy weather, people lined up out the door to buy a sandwich and help out. Many even opened their own wallets to donate.

Aubrey Mills, assistant manager at Jersey Mike’s, told me that they served 431 people Thursday — a typical Thursday sees about 200 customers — and rang up about $20,000 in sales. Additionally, customers chipped in an extra $5,700, she said.

What’s more, Jersey Mike’s took a bunch of catering orders on Wednesday that were delivered on Thursday. That money had not been factored in when I spoke to Mills.

