The Buzz: Hot dog! Nathan's, Fatburger opening in Redding. But when? Chamber CEO update

Fans of Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs and Fatburger could be chowing down before Valentine's Day.

The new Beyond Food Mart at the corner of Cascade Boulevard and Oasis Road in north Redding is nearing completion.

I spoke to Gurinderjit Sidhu, who’s building the project and he said recent rains have been a challenge.

“We are targeting the end of January barring any weather delays, but it could go into February,” he said of a grand opening.

The gas station portion of the project is pretty much complete: the pumps are in, the pavement is down, the canopy is up and the 76 Gas signs are there. On Friday, landscapers were putting in plants, bushes and trees.

What is left to be done is putting in the rest of the pavement and building out the inside of the food mart, where customers will be able to buy a Nathan’s hot dog, Fatburger, Auntie Anne's Pretzels, pizza and Thrifty Ice Cream.

Beyond Food Mart in north Redding could be open by the end of January 2024.

The gas station-convenience store will be open 24 hours, seven days a week.

To accommodate the increased traffic, a traffic light at the Cascade-Oasis intersection will be installed. Also, southbound Cascade at Oasis will be restriped to include a separate left turn lane onto Oasis and a separate shared through/right-turn lane.

Other improvements will include curb, gutter and sidewalks.

Stay tuned.

Caldwell Park, South City Park improvements, are they gonna happen?

City of Redding officials have plans to expand Caldwell Park, both the east and west sides.

Whatever happened to the city of Redding’s plan to expand Caldwell Park?

Four years ago, the city announced with much fanfare that it had received a $6.7 million grant to expand and upgrade the popular park. The state money Redding received was established by Proposition 68, the $4 billion parks and water bond act of 2018.

So far, the city has used the money to expand the Redding Skate Park, which is in Caldwell Park, and on the design of the overall project.

But the city had much grander plans for the project, which included expanding the park east of the Market Street Bridge, putting in a new bike park, a paved pump track for bikes, a climbing and bouldering area and a multi-use athletic court.

The city announced the grant in late February 2020. About two weeks later, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“Basically, once COVID hit, prices started skyrocketing and they have stayed there and we don’t expect that to change,” said Redding Community Services Director Travis Menne.

A portion of the grant money the city of Redding received was used to expand the skate park in Caldwell Park.

“There are things that are just way more expensive than they used to be,” he added.

So Menne’s department went to the Redding City Council to get approval to negotiate with the state on scaling down the project.

Menne told me that the city still has about $4 million in grant money that would use to build the bike park, the paved pump track for bikes, a parking lot for those amenities, lighting on the Sacramento River Trail in the area and few other features.

He noted that the city also is getting help from the community. For example, the Redding Trail Alliance, he said, has volunteered its time to help build the pump track, which will save the city about $500,000.

The city is now waiting for the state to approve the changes.

“Once they do that, we can get into construction hopefully this year,” Menne said.

The design for the South City Park redevelopment project that former parks director Kim Niemer presented to the Redding City Council on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

In other park news, the city’s plan to improve and upgrade South City Park is on hold as it waits to see if it gets a $3.5 million Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Program grant, a collaboration of the state and federal government.

Redding did not get the Land and Water Conservation Fund grant it was after for South City Park. For the record, the city of Chico did get a $6 million grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund grant to develop a water park.

“If we don’t get that (Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership grant), we will keep at it and apply for another grant,” Menne said.

Latest on hiring new Redding chamber CEO

The Redding Chamber of Commerce is wasting little time finding a replacement for Jake Mangas, who resigned last month to take a job leading a local health nonprofit.

Todd Davis, interim chamber president and CEO, recently told me that 38 people have applied for the job and interviews have started. The applications have come from all over the state and outside of California.

“I would love to have someone in place before March,” said Davis, who is president and founder of Obsidian IT, a Redding-based technology company.

Mangas served as chamber president and CEO for eight years before he resigned on Dec. 25 to become president of chief philanthropy officer of Mercy Foundation North. His first day was Jan. 2.

“We are just trying to find someone who has the same passion for the community and vision for our future, who has a track record for success in business and tourism. I think those are the two important pieces for us,” Davis said.

Davis said the chamber’s executive board and two community stakeholders are interviewing candidates.

The Redding Chamber has enjoyed stability in its leadership position. This will only be the business advocacy group’s third president and CEO in the last 30-some years.

Mangas was named president in 2016, replacing Frank Strazzarino Jr., who held the position for 20-plus years before retiring.

“Jake has been an amazing leader. Our community has reaped the rewards and now it’s time to find the next person,” Davis said

