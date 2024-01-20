The Buzz: More details about Redding Public Market. What's an 'entertainment zone?'

Building plans are in for downtown’s Redding Public Market.

Erin Ross, communications director and asset manager of K2 Development Companies, told me they submitted plans on Thursday, Jan. 18.

The goal is to open the market by the end of summer.

“The target date is Aug. 1, but there are just so many different reasons why delays can happen, and some of them are not within our control. So, I think a safe bet is August or September,” Ross said.

The lineup for the downtown destination so far includes Fall Brewing, The Bantam Kitchen & Cooler, 32 Below ice cream, Noodle House restaurant, a coffee shop and bakery operated by From the Hearth parent company Tarsus Foods, a wine bar, and a craft cocktail bar that will serve pizza called The Workshop.

Ross said the wine bar still does not have a name. It will be operated by Jacquelyn Horton, who oversees the culinary arts program and teaches wine classes at Shasta College, and Scott Brody, who currently works in the food and beverage business in San Francisco but will eventually move to Redding.

Jonah Mills, of Tarsus Foods, said they are not ready to announce the name for the coffee shop and bakery.

“We are trying to do something different than From the Hearth. We are also going to serve a different kind of coffee,” Mills said. “As far as the bakery, we are trying to make some craveable goodies and stuff that you can’t find at From the Hearth.”

A rendering of the Redding Public Market downtown. The market is scheduled to open in the summer of 2024.

Mills is confident the market will open on time.

“I have never seen anybody get so much done on time as K2,” he said. “If it was just my project, I would say ‘no.’ Those guys put a lot into what they’re doing. They have a lot of drive.”

In addition, Ross said they have another food service business and a boutique grocer that will sell produce and other items. They are not ready to announce the names of the two businesses or the operators.

Finally, they have space reserved for a retail gift shop.

The public market is on the ground floor of Market Center on Market Street between Butte and Yuba streets. The top three floors in Market Center are apartments.

Ross said the public market will be open seven days a week.

“Some of the tenants will choose to close a little earlier. For example, the bakery and coffee shop will close earlier than Fall River and the cocktail bar. But the market will be open until at least 10 p.m.,” she said.

Walking downtown, beer in hand

Imagine downtown Redding as one big entertainment zone where visitors could walk between restaurants or shops with a plastic glass of their favorite beer or wine.

Right now, state alcohol regulations prohibit that.

But the Redding City Council recently authorized sending a letter in support of a new bill similar to Senate Bill 76, which allows cities to establish entertainment zones.

The Redding City Council has endorsed the idea of supporting legislation that would create entertainment zones in areas like downtown.

“The patrons in that zone could actually remove alcoholic beverages from a restaurant and move to an event that may be happening. Let’s say there is a concert happening, people could take a glass of wine or beer and walk to the concert series providing (it’s plastic),” City Manager Barry Tippin told council members at their Jan. 16 meeting.

Tippin said the city was contacted by State Sen. Brian Dahle’s office. Dahle is not sponsoring the bill, but his office asked city officials if they would be interested in the entertainment zone concept.

Council member Mark Mezzano likes the idea.

“If you’re (downtown) having dinner on a nice summer night and dinner’s over, instead having to slam your wine, you can put it in a plastic glass and it allows that individual to explore the rest of the downtown area and maybe spend a little more money,” Mezzano said.

Vice Mayor Julie Winter talked about how some downtown restaurants and bars have gates surrounding their outdoor seating. Is that a state Alcoholic Beverage Control requirement, and could those gates possibly come down with the establishment of an entertainment zone, she asked.

“It’s just not a great setting,” she said of the gates and metal fencing. “I don’t want to go eat dinner and feel like I’m in prison. Is there a way we can create better vibe?”

Said Tippin: “It is my belief that this legislation, the entertainment zone, would allow you to not have those fencing requirements.”

2024: A booming year for Redding home values?

D.R. Horton re-entered the Shasta County housing market in 2022. This is the model home at its Rio neighborhood in south Redding.

The last couple of years have been tough for California's housing market, as real estate has come down from the go-go days of the pandemic, when a tight supply of homes and an influx of city dwellers looking for more rural surroundings, like Redding, fueled home sales and the rise in values.

But CoreLogic projects 2024 could be a banner year for Redding.

The financial services company estimates that home values nationally will rise 2.5% this year.

But home values in Redding are projected to jump 7.3% in 2024.

Under the headline "Here are the 20 cities where home prices could see the biggest gains in 2024," CBS News reports that CoreLogic ranks Redding No. 1, followed by Santa Maria-Santa Barbara (6.8%), Bremerton-Silverdale, Washington (6.5%), Coeur d'Alene, Idaho (6.59%) and Fairbanks, Alaska (6.4%) to round out the top five.

Three other cities in California cracked the top 20: Santa Rosa (6.37%), Merced (6.32%) and Santa Cruz-Watsonville (5.8%).

I reported in October that local realtors were projecting that the housing market here could be much like 2023, when home sales were down and home values essentially didn't move much.

Clearly, stay tuned.

