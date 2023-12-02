The Buzz: After nearly 50 years, this jeweler is closing. Panera Bread's chain reaction

John and Sheri Schritter grew up in the jewelry business.

John’s late father, Jay, owned and operated Jay’s Jewelry in downtown Redding. Sheri’s 87-year-old father, Lane Admiral, still owns and operates Village Goldsmith on Hilltop Drive with her brother, Joe Admiral.

The married couple opened Schritter’s Jewelry in the old Mall in downtown Redding in 1977. They moved to their current location in Churn Creek Square on Churn Creek Road in 1992.

Schritter’s is one of the oldest jewelry stores in Redding.

So, the last few weeks have been bittersweet for John and Sheri as they’ve been saying goodbye to their longtime customers.

The Schritters are retiring. Their last day in business is Dec. 30.

“We think about leaving them and it’s really sad because this is our family. Our kids moved out and they’re married. So, you see these people every day and that’s your family,” Sheri said of their loyal customers.

Among them, Lauri Rizzi, who came in one recent weekday.

“I don’t know where I am going to go now with you guys gone,” she told the Schritters.

John and Sheri Schritter opened Schritter's Jewelry in Redding in 1977. They will close the store after business on Dec. 30, 2023.

Over the years, Rizzi has purchased rings, watches, pendants and other jewelry from the store. She characterized the service she gets as “phenomenal.”

“I love to deal with local people that have been here for as long as I’ve been,” she said.

The Schritters said they’re retiring because they need a break and they want to travel. Running a jewelry business for nearly five decades hasn't afforded them a lot of time for leisure.

“I’ve been in the jewelry business for 50 years. (Sheri) came on board a few years later. So we just decided about a year or so ago, we need to plan on a retirement. So we sat down and said this is going to be it. 2023 is going to be our last year,” John said.

They both graduated from Central Valley High School. They married in 1976, a year before opening Schritter’s Jewelry.

They described the jewelry business as a roller-coaster ride.

“We have seen so many recessions it isn’t even funny,” Sheri said.

They attribute their longevity to living within their means.

“When you have good months, then you put your money away for the bad months. That’s how it works. We never overspent,” Sheri said.

Schritter's Jewelry opened in 1977 in Redding. It will close after business on Dec. 30, 2023.

After graduating from high school in 1973, John’s father asked him if had any interest in making a career as a jeweler. John never thought much about it before his father told him about a jewelry trade school in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, that his dad said was the best in the United States.

“I went back and learned all the basics and then when I came back, I went to work for him. And unfortunately, father, son, we butted heads,” John said.

John eventually went out on his own, doing work for other local jewelry shops before he started Schritter’s Jewelry with Sheri.

“I had to work it that way to get some money in the bank because I wanted to open our own little mom-and-pop shop. We finally got enough to where we could afford to pay rent,” John said.

John does jewelry repair and Sheri is the gemologist.

“We try to make (customers) feel good about their purchases. If anything needs to be taken care of, we take care of them,” she said.

Panera creates another chain reaction

Crews with Statewide Safety Systems direct traffic in the Shasta Crossroads shopping center. With the recent arrival of Panera Bread, the parking lot has gotten busy with customers who want to try out the new restaurant.

As certain as the North State’s blistering summer heat, the opening of a new chain restaurant in Redding is going to generate the crowds.

The much-anticipated Panera Bread grand opening a day after Thanksgiving did not disappoint.

Like KFC, Chick-fil-A and Five Guys Burgers in recent years, the rush to try out Panera has squeezed parking and caused some traffic congestion, this time at the Shasta Crossroads shopping center at Churn Creek Road and Dana Drive.

When I visited the shopping center a few days ago, signs like “One Way Do Not Enter” were up in the parking lot directing customers on how to access the drive-thru. There also were orange plastic traffic delineator posts to help guide vehicles.

Panera Bread opened in Redding on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

And just to make sure traffic kept flowing, two men from Statewide Safety Systems wearing hardhats and bright yellow vests stood in the parking lot to help.

It reminded me of the crowds that came to Chick-fil-A. So big was that reception that it created a traffic lollapalooza when it opened in March 2021 at the Mt. Shasta Mall. The mall had to close one of its Hilltop Drive entrances and had flashing reader boards telling customers which way to access the restaurant.

Or remember when Five Guys opened in 2012 in the Dana Crossing shopping center across from the Mt. Shasta Mall? Mall security guards patrolled their parking lot to assure only mall customers were using the spaces. They would alert burger customers that their vehicle could be towed if they chose to park at the mall and walk across the street to Five Guys.

The reception Panera has received is no surprise. Few restaurants had been mentioned more than Panera over the years when North State residents weighed in about which they’d like to see open here.

Signs are up in the Shasta Crossroads shopping center to direct traffic. With the recent arrival of Panera Bread, the parking lot has gotten busy with customers who want to try out the new restaurant.

Panera’s Redding location is a significantly downsized version of the Panera Bread’s I’ve gone to in other cities in California, including Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.

And of course it has a drive-thru.

Jot Condie, president of the California Restaurant Association, said anecdotally he’s heard that quick-serve restaurants generate much of their business via the drive-thru window — maybe as much as 50%.

“In the restaurant business, usually strategic decisions like this are a result of customer preference, a response to customer needs. The consumer is king in the restaurant business,” Condie said.

Panera in Redding is owned by Flynn Group LP, the chain’s second-largest franchisee. This is Flynn Group’s 23rd location in California. The company also operates the Chico location and several in the greater Sacramento region.

Early January opening for Deja Vu

I visited Déjà Vu’s soon-to-be new location in downtown Redding the other day.

It happened to be the first day crews from Walgamuth Painting were giving the former Charlew’s Tap House building a fresh look.

Crews with Walgamuth Painting put a new color on the former Charlew's Tap House building that will soon become the new location for Deja Vu. The restaurant expects to relocate from California Street to Shasta Street in downtown Redding in early January 2024.

Déjà Vu owner Karline Niver said the color they picked, a burgundy shade called Cascabel Chile, pays homage to their soon-to-be former location inside the Lorenz Hotel on California Street.

She said her son and business partner, Woody Galbraith, wanted to keep some of the nostalgia of the Lorenz, a building that was built more than 120 years ago.

I wanted to know when they plan to open their new location on Shasta Street.

"You and everybody else,” Galbraith said with a smile.

While they were hesitant to give an exact date, they feel comfortable that Déjà Vu on Shasta Street will open the first week of January.

The inside of the former tap house also has been transformed.

The booths have been repainted and the walls have been painted white. Niver said the inside should really start to take shape within in the next week or two.

Déjà Vu opened in downtown Redding in 1995 and quickly became one of the city’s most popular breakfast spots.

Charlew’s Tap House closed in late August after 12 years in Redding. It still operates a location in Anderson.

Meanwhile, Karline’s Restaurant & Bar, the other downtown Redding restaurant Niver owns, will take on a dramatic new look next year.

The outdoor patio at Karline's Restaurant & Bar in Redding.

Niver told me the outdoor patio she's been trying to get permitted for some time finally got approved by the city. She said the building permit is ready for pickup and construction is expected to start next year.

She did not know when the patio would open, but she's confident it will be in 2024.

Stay tuned.

