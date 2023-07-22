The Buzz: Pizza Factory expanding; Portuguese chicken coming to Redding

Something familiar and something new is coming soon to the North State’s restaurant landscape.

Pizza Factory will open on North Market Street in the same parking lot as the Rodeway Inn. This will be the pizzeria’s second location in Shasta County and the same family that owns and operates Pizza Factory in Shasta Lake is opening the Redding location.

Also in Redding, this time Discovery Village, Nav Kandola, who also owns Pete’s Restaurant & Brewhouse on Hilltop Drive, will open a restaurant that specializes in Portuguese peri peri chicken in a portion of the former Mission Beauty space.

Here’s what to expect from both.

‘We Toss ‘em, They’re Awesome’

Alicia Pizano, who owns Pizza Factory in Shasta Lake with her husband, Carlos, said they always thought opening a location in Redding would be a good idea.

So, when Raj Kandhola asked them if they had any interest in the former Westside Pizza building on North Market, they decided to finally act on their intentions.

“He would dine in here and eat our food and he said he really liked our product, he said he loved the store, it was always so clean and friendly and he wanted something like that,” Alicia Pizano recently told me.

Kandhola was planning to open a pizza place called Slice before he decided to lease the space out instead.

But not before he redeveloped the building inside and out, including a mural of the Sundial Bridge inside. Pizano said the work Kandhola did on the building helped seal the deal.

The Pizanos hope to open in Redding in August.

“I would say the latest would be September,” Pizano said.

Carlos' brother, Mario, will be the general manager in Redding and Zach Harris, who started as a delivery driver in Shasta Lake, will help manage the location.

The family that owns and operates Pizza Factory in Shasta Lake is opening a location in Redding on North Market Street.

Both Alicia and Carlos Pizano grew up in Siskiyou County, Alicia in Lake Shastina and Carlos in Dunsmuir. Carlos worked at the Pizza Factory in Dunsmuir and in Shasta Lake, the latter while he attended Shasta College. Alicia remembers going to the location in Weed growing up.

Pizza Factory in Shasta Lake opened on Valentine’s Day 1994. The restaurant’s slogan is “We Toss ‘em, They’re Awesome.”

The Pizanos bought the business four years ago.

“The thing I love about Pizza Factory is they are all owned and run by families,” Alicia Pizano said. “So, I think that is really a good thing. They really care about what they’re doing.”

She said their Shasta Lake location is involved with the schools in the area and helps local groups.

"We do a lot of field trips with kids. They come out and learn how to make pizza," Pizano added.

In addition to dine-in and take-out, the Redding location will offer deliveries, which Pizano is excited about because it allows them to expand their service area. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. daily and for lunch and dinner.

The location also will serve beer and wine.

Portuguese chicken coming to Dana Drive

Mister Peri Peri's Grill will be in a portion of the former Mission Beauty building in Discovery Village in Redding

Nav Kandola said he is always looking to bring new food offerings to the marketplace.

Enter Mister Peri Peri’s Grill.

Peri peri is Portuguese chicken that is marinated for hours and served with a choice of sauces that Kandola said vary from mild to hot, Kandola said.

“It’s very tender, succulent chicken,” he said.

Kandola hopes to open Mister Peri Peri’s Grill this fall. He has started work on tenant improvements inside the former Mission Beauty space, which was subdivided into three suites after it closed.

The restaurant also will feature burgers, chicken wraps and salads.

Sourdough Bread Company is opening in the Churn Creek Marketplace shopping center.

Kandola, who is from Glasgow, Scotland, opened Pete’s Restaurant & Brewhouse in the former Famous Dave’s BBQ on Hilltop Drive in December 2020, amid the pandemic.

Kandola also owns Sourdough Bread Company next to Crumbl Cookies in the Save Mart shopping center. The sandwich shop should be open by August, he said.

Petco opens store in south Redding

Petco calls its new location in the Churn Creek Marketplace shopping center a one-stop health and wellness store for pets

The store at 4655 Churn Creek Road opened Friday. It joins the other Petco location on Hilltop Drive, which opened in 1996.

“The new Redding location offers Petco’s full suite of health and wellness products and services for pets,” company spokeswoman Yvonne Tarrab said in an email.

Petco recently opened its second location in Redding in the Churn Creek Marketplace shopping center.

Toys, home products, pet apparel, pet travel gear, nutrition supplies, the “Just Food For Dogs” nutrition station, indoor dog training park and dog self-wash stations for pet owners are among the features in the new store.

The store is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Redding: Mechanics Bank coming to shopping center

An alert reader reached out before I went on vacation earlier this month that grading work was taking place on a lot in front of Save Mart in Churn Creek Marketplace.

What’s up?

According to the city of Redding’s latest building permit report, the ground is being cleared for a Mechanics Bank branch.

A fences surrounds the site where a Mechanics Bank branch will be built in the Churn Creek Marketplace shopping center, according to the city of Redding's building department.

This would be the second location for the Bay Area-based regional bank.

In May 2018, Mechanics acquired Scott Valley Bank, then California’s oldest independent bank, having been established in Yreka in 1858.

The permit that was issued says the bank will be 3,000 square feet. The location is just north of the strip of buildings that includes Starbucks and Crumbl Cookies.

A fence currently surrounds the site.

Messages left with Mechanics Bank seeking comment were not returned.

