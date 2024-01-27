The Buzz: Punjabi Food has new home. When will work start at old Jindra's gas station site?

Neelam Rani and Tony Singh’s Punjabi Indian Food truck has been a popular stop for locals and travelers since it opened in 2019.

But having no place for customers to sit down after they get their food was a problem, especially during the North State’s rainy season and scorching hot summers, which take up a good chunk of the year.

So this past August, the husband-and-wife team relocated to Bechelli Lane across the street from Country Bowl in the former Fator’s Framing building. The plan is to open a restaurant and Indian market there.

For now, though, Punjabi Indian Food continues to offer popular dishes like chicken tikka masala, tandoori chicken and goat curry out of its food truck, which is parked behind the 2600 Bechelli Lane building.

“We moved the truck here because we leased the building. For the truck it was hard, because Redding has extreme heat, as well as rain and smoke,” Rani said.

Building owner Mark Fator said he’s working with Rani and Singh to get the building open as soon as possible, but they do not have a specific date.

Punjabi Indian Food owners Tony Singh and Neelam Rani stand in front of their food truck. The restaurant has relocated to 2600 Bechelli Lane across the street from Country Bowl.

“I think it’s great. Everybody I’ve met really likes it,” Fator said of having Punjabi Indian Food as a tenant.

The restaurant has built a loyal following since the days it was on Knighton Road just off Interstate 5 near the TA Travel Center. The food truck opened in 2019.

“It was close to the freeway and close to an exit, so for all the truck drivers it was convenient for them because of the TA. They gave us good reviews,” Rani said.

She said travelers going up and down I-5 also checked out the Indian food truck. “They just gave us a chance,” Rani said.

When Punjabi moves into its building, the business will be known as Punjabi Indian Food and Groceries. The market will sell flours, spices and snacks.

The building will provide shelter for their customers from Redding’s extreme weather. The food, though, will continue to be prepared from inside the food truck.

The new home of Punjabi Indian Food is at 2600 Bechelli Lane across the street from Country Bowl.

Rani said the cost to put a kitchen in the building is too expensive.

Punjabi is authentic food that draws its inspiration from India’s northern regions, where Rani said the dishes are spicier than in the south. Both Rani and Singh grew up in the province of Punjab in northwest India.

They moved to Redding in 2019 and soon opened the food truck.

“If somebody asked me what is good here, what to eat, what can we try, then I say everything is good (because) it’s my restaurant,” Rani said.

Rani asks that customers give them a chance and she said don’t be afraid to offer suggestions.

The food truck is open 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Cookies & Yogurt closes mall location

Cookies & Yogurt closed its location in the Mt. Shasta Mall in December 2023.

Opened in early 2019, Cookies & Yogurt in the Mt. Shasta Mall closed last month.

Owner Jeff Eckelbarger said traffic in the mall never lived up to his expectations and his rent was going up. “Everything is going up. We were at the end our lease, so we just decided to close the location,” he recently told me.

While Eckelbarger has had a difficult time with expansion, the original Cookies & Yogurt in the Cobblestone Shopping Center — next to the former Raley’s building on Hartnell Avenue — continues to thrive.

Cookies & Yogurt owner Jeff Eckelbarger poses with a gift platter of gourmet cookies at his flagship shop on Hartnell Avenue in the Cobblestone Shopping Center on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.

The yogurt shop has truly been a survivor in a strip mall that has an abundance of vacant storefronts. Called Cookie Jar when it opened in 2005, Eckelbarger changed the name to Cookies & Yogurt and moved to the Cobblestone Shopping Center in 2011.

“It’s our flagship where we have been from the beginning, where we bake everything, where we mix our dough fresh, it’s kind of tried and true,” he said. “It does have all the Christmas gifts; it’s Christmas-theme related, which probably has a lot to do with it.”

Cookies & Yogurt’s second location in the Safeway Lowe’s shopping center also remains open.

When will work on old Jindra’s station site start?

Rick Jindra and his family closed their longtime Redding service station after 42 years in business at the corner of Cypress Avenue and Bechelli Lane. Here's what the iconic message board said on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

In late 2021, Jindra’s Auto Service at the corner of Cypress Avenue and Bechelli Lane said goodbye to Redding after 42 years.

The property was sold, and the new owner came to the city with plans to redevelop it, which were approved in 2022.

According to the site development plan, a 3,014-square-foot convenience store with an attached 826-square-foot lease space and 1,026-square-foot drive-thru food space is coming to the corner. There also will be a new 3,293-square-foot, six-pump gas station and 1,892-square-foot car wash.

But other than leaving the gas pumps on for customers, not much else has happened on the property.

Until recently.

The former Red Door antique building has been demolished, as has the abandoned apartment building that was seriously damaged by a fire last August. The antique store has since moved to the Cypress Square shopping center.

The old Red Door antique store building on Cypress Avenue has been torn down to make room for a mixed-use development that will feature a gas station, drive-thru coffee shop, convenience store and car wash.

Is that a sign that work is about to start on the project?

Sunny Singh, who is a partner in the project, told me that he hopes to start work this year. But he didn’t have a specific date.

Singh said the drive-thru food space will be a coffee shop. He declined to name it.

Starbucks?

Stay tuned.

