The Buzz: Roots Juice Bar unveils big plans. New Mexican eatery coming to Shasta Lake

It’s a big step for Roots Juice Bar.

“It really feels good. It kind of checks all the boxes. It’s good for the community, it’s good for Roots long term. We have big plans and it just feels like we’re taking steps in the right direction,” said Roots co-owner Mariiah Rothman, who owns the business with her husband, Ricky Rothman.

The Rothmans recently purchased a lot at 2841 Churn Creek Road in Redding’s Enterprise neighborhood where they hope to open a Roots Juice Bar with a drive-thru by the end of this year. There is a vacant house on the lot, though Ricky said the property is zoned for commercial development.

The property is on the east side of Churn Creek Road just north of the Churn Creek-Hartnell intersection. Their juice bar now in the FoodMaxx shopping will relocate to the new location.

A rendering of the proposed Roots Juice Bar on Churn Creek Road just north of Hartnell Avenue.

Ricky Rothman said when they opened their downtown location on Pine Street six years ago, it quickly became apparent that having a drive-thru window was huge. He noted that about 75% of their sales downtown come through the drive-thru.

So being able to build and design their new restaurant that has a drive-thru was something the couple had been working on for years.

“Since opening this (Pine Street) store, having Churn Creek and a drive-thru has been on our mind and this is the first time that we’ve seen the potential to make that happen,” he said.

Ryan Russell of RAD Studio designed the new store and Stillwater Construction is the general contractor.

“We’re hoping to demo (the house) in April, and we would love to break ground in May. That might be pushed to June and the idea would be to open by the end of the year,” said Ricky Rothman.

The proposed Roots Juice Bar on Churn Creek Road just south of Hartnell Avenue.

Roots Juice Bar was established in 2013 on Bechelli Lane in the Mission Square shopping center. The restaurant moved to the FoodMaxx center in 2015 and opened a second location on Pine Street in 2018. The Pine Street location was formerly a Wendy’s restaurant.

“We started the business together in 2013 and that was one year after we started dating. We got married eight years later in 2021,” Ricky Rothman said.

The Rothmans also have a vision of expanding the Roots Juice Bar concept to other cities.

Roots Juice Bar owners Ricky and Mariiah Rothman inside their Pine Street location in 2019.

“We would like this to be a replicable model to bring to other cities,” Ricky said of their future Churn Creek Road location.

Mexican eatery opening in former Burger King

If you’ve been in the area of Shasta Dam and Cascade Boulevard, you might have noticed a banner hanging on the side of the former Burger King that shared space with the Fuel Up gas station-minimart.

Julianita’s Mexican Food is coming soon.

I recently sat down with Guillermo Orozco and Brenda Lopez, the husband-and-wife team who own the eatery that they say fulfills a dream they have had for many years.

While they don’t have an opening date, Orozco told me that they hope to start greeting customers in about a month.

Julianita's Mexican Food will soon open in the former Burger King space at Cascade and Shasta Dam Boulevard in the city of Shasta Lake.

Lopez told me that restaurant is named after their 5-year-old daughter.

Lopez said customers can expect fresh food, culled from family recipes, that is served fast for those who are on the go. “It’s homemade and fresh,” she said.

Finding a spot with a drive-thru was key. So when Burger King closed and the space became available, their search was over, the couple said. They’ve been working for about two months on getting the restaurant open.

Julianita’s will feature an expansive menu of, among other things, burritos, tacos, tortas, nachos, super fries, combination plates and eight different kinds of breakfast burritos. There is also a kids’ menu.

Lopez said breakfast burritos will be served all day.

She designed the restaurant’s logo and the menu, which is displayed on big-screen TV monitors above the cash registers.

Their families have owned Mexican restaurants in California and Oregon and the couple has worked in the industry since they were teenagers, Orozco said.

“We’re happy and nervous,” he said.

More on Enjoy The Store's closing

As I reported in last week's column, Enjoy The Store is closing in downtown Redding after 14 years in business.

Ronda Alvey, editor of Enjoy Magazine, told me that they expect the store to be closed by April 1.

They still want to reopen in a new location, but nothing has been confirmed.

Enjoy The Store is closing its Market Street location in downtown Redding.

"That is still in the works. We have been looking, but we just want to make sure we make the right decision, if that is something that we are going to do," she said of a new location. Alvey said all options are on the table for a new location. "Although it would be really nice to stay downtown and be part of the cultural district as we have been," she said.

A recent news release said the decision to close was made "after careful consideration of the current retail landscape."

“We're deeply saddened by the closure,” Yvonne Mazzotta, co-owner and publisher of Enjoy Inc., said in the news release.

Alvey said Enjoy Magazine will continue to publish monthly.

For updates, go to www.enjoymagazine.com or follow the magazine on social media.

Big Buzz anniversary coming

In May, “Buzz on the Street” will celebrate 20 years.

Former business reporting partner Marc Beauchamp and I started this column in May 2004.

The Record Searchlight wants to celebrate, so we are talking about hosting a community event in May.

More details are to come in the next few weeks, so please stay tuned. And as always, thank you for reading.

Meanwhile, my column will take the next week off, but will return the weekend of April 13.

