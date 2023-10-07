The Buzz: Shasta Lake's big project rebranded. Huckleberry's eyeing old Redding Denny's?

It’s no longer Boomtown.

The city of Shasta Lake’s long-awaited redevelopment of Shasta Dam Boulevard, its main thoroughfare, has a new name and work could start on the massive project next year.

Introducing: Cascade Village.

The $36.5 million project is a team effort that includes the city, K2 Development Companies, Redding Rancheria and the Community Revitalization & Development Corp. (CRDC).

The project will be 53,000 square feet and include 49 affordable apartments and 7,5000 square feet of commercial space. This portion of the project will essentially take up the block between Deer Creek Avenue and Stanton Drive on the south side of the street and Grand River Avenue and Median Avenue on the north side.

The Redding Rancheria's contribution will be east of Cascade Village, where it plans to build a 120-room hotel, retail/commercial center and a drive-thru coffee kiosk on 11 acres near the corner of Shasta Dam and Cascade boulevards.

A rendering of the Cascade Village project that will be built in the city of Shasta Lake along Shasta Dam Boulevard.

When the project was unveiled in early 2020, it was dubbed Boomtown, the name an ode to the “boomtown” that grew during the construction of Shasta Dam some 80 years ago. But the project was renamed and redesigned.

City Manager Jessaca Lugo has said that they had public meetings about the project and many of the comments they received urged officials to work with the community to choose a different name.

Allen Knott, K2's chief executive officer, said work on Cascade Village could get started in mid-November, and construction is expected to take 21 months.

K2 is no stranger to this type of civic redevelopment.

The Redding-based company partnered with the city of Redding to build the $38 million Market Center, which has been one of the catalysts for revitalization efforts downtown.

Dave Rutledge, president of the CRDC, calls Cascade Village a critical project for Shasta Lake.

"It's really going to help the downtown of Shasta Lake because this is going to be a really attractive piece," he said. "We really look at this to help kick-start some other things on Shasta Dam Boulevard and make it really the center of Shasta Lake."

Also part of the project are upgrades along Shasta Dam Boulevard that will stretch from the Redding Rancheria commercial center west to Montana Avenue. Curb, gutter, sidewalk, pavement striping, flashing crosswalk beacons and new landscaping that will include benches, planters, tree wells, decorative streetlights, and bike amenities will be part of the new-look boulevard.

The project was awarded more than $16.5 million from the California Strategic Growth Council program to help build it.

Huckleberry's did look at the old Denny's. What did chain think?

The Denny's on East Cypress Avenue closed about three months ago. The restaurant opened in 1984.

Last week, I told you that Huckleberry’s plans to open a location in Redding.

The restaurant chain likes to come into communities and repurpose former buildings, preferably restaurants, because infrastructure like grease traps and walk-in freezers are already in place.

So I asked readers to name an empty commercial space in town that they think would work.

Among the responses was the former Denny's on Cypress Avenue west of Interstate 5. And why not? The I-5/Cypress Avenue corridor is one of the busiest spots for traffic in Redding, teaming with locals and tourists alike.

The building shares a parking lot with the Red Lion Inn & Suites on Cypress.

Hans Monvik of ReMax in Redding is listing the former Denny’s for lease.

"I have had contact with them (Huckleberry's)," Monvik said. "They came up to take a look at the property a good two months ago; it's on their radar, let's put it that way. But they have made no commitments."

Stay tuned.

Huckleberry's markets itself as Southern Cooking with a California twist. The franchise is looking to open a location in Redding.

