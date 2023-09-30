The Buzz: Southern-themed restaurant coming to Redding. Shasta County Courthouse update

Name a commercial retail space that would be ideal for a new restaurant franchise in Redding?

Huckleberry’s Breakfast & Lunch, which dubs itself “Southern cookin’ with a California Twist!,” hopes to open here early next year.

Recently I spoke with Huckleberry’s spokeswoman Reem Fahoum who told me that the chain has a goal of opening in Redding within six months.

“Redding has been asking for it for a while, so we are happy we got a franchisee in that area,” Fahoum said.

She said the company is currently scouting potential sites and could select one soon.

Huckleberry’s has 33 locations in California, including several in the greater Sacramento area. The restaurant also has a location in Reno.

The franchise was established in 2008.

The drink menu includes the Bayou Bloody Mary, Huck’s Signature Mimosa, Huck’s Swamp Tea and Huckleberry Lemonade.

Huckleberry's markets itself as Southern Cooking with a California twist. The franchise is looking to open a location in Redding.

For food, breakfast offerings include waffles with a Huckleberry twist, corn beef, omelets, half-pound chicken fried steak and half-pound ribeye steak, both with eggs.

Louisiana catfish, catfish po-boy, bacon club, Monte Cristo, and Dixieland steak melt are part of the lunch menu. There are also burgers, soups and salads.

Fahoum said their franchisees typically like to retrofit an existing building rather than build new.

“For the most part it’s more economical for the franchisee to go into what was a previous restaurant, it has a hood, the grease trap, the walk-in cooler, all the things,” Fahoum said.

New Shasta County Courthouse eyes opening

Officials are getting ready to start the massive move across Court Street to the new Shasta County Courthouse.

It’s been a long time coming.

“The latest is we are supposed to get our certificate of occupancy on Oct. 27 and I think that means that we will actually begin the physical move,” Court Executive Officer Melissa Fowler-Bradley said.

The new Shasta County Courthouse on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Officials expect to start moving into the new facility by early November.

She said it will take at least six weeks to move, which will be done in phases. So don’t expect trials to take place in the new facility until late December or early January.

Site work on the $170 million courthouse started in late 2018. The six-story building sits on a 2-acre lot bounded by Court, Oregon, Butte and Yuba streets.

The opening has been pushed back more than once, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused supply-chain delays, among other things.

Fowler-Bradley told me that before the courthouse opens there will be a ceremony that unveil some special items in the new lobby.

One of the displays will be the Lady of Justice statue that once stood atop the 1889 Shasta County Courthouse. There also will be pictures of the old courthouse in the new lobby.

“The 1889 courthouse was the fourth courthouse in Shasta County, and it actually stood behind the existing courthouse,” Fowler-Bradley said.

Stay tuned.

Chicken Shack expanding south

With the two locations in Redding, Chicken Shack co-owner Johan Mills said it was time to explore other communities.

So, he’s bringing the wings and sandwich restaurant to Tehama County.

Mills told me he hopes to open in the Raley’s shopping center on South Main Street in Red Bluff before Thanksgiving.

Chicken Shack co-owner Jonah Mills suited up in a chicken suit to celebrate the restaurant's grand re-opening in west Redding earlier this year.

“We really like the people in Red Bluff and we feel the business will do well there,” Mills said. “We’re excited to bring the Chicken Shack there.”

Mills said he likes the mix of businesses in the shopping center and thinks the restaurant will be a good addition.

“We will be right next to those businesses, so we can feed off each other,” he added.

Mills and his partners bought the original Chicken Shack on Churn Creek Road in 2019, then opened a second location in west Redding on Eureka Way in 2020.

The Buzz: Huckleberry's has Redding in its sights