The Buzz: Subways close? What happened? Old Pizza Hut welcomes new business.

Subway sandwich shops in the greater Redding area abruptly closed recently. Social media posts and news reports say little notice was given before the locations shut down.

I went to five locations in Redding. And save for the store in the Westwood Village shopping center on Westside Road, there were notices on the door that said, “Subway is temporarily closed. We will be reopening in a few weeks. We apologize for the inconvenience and hope to see you soon.”

The notice at the Subway in Westside Village directed customers to the Hilltop Drive and Eureka Way locations in Redding, or the Anderson location. They’re all closed, too.

Subway shares space with the Shell gas station-minimart at the corner of Oasis and Old Oasis Road in north Redding.

I asked two people working inside the mini mart and they did not know why Subway closed there. They said the sandwich shop closed about a week ago and they've heard that the shuttered locations are in the process of being sold.

The Subway on Eureka Way in west Redding was one of several locations that recently closed.

Delight Foods owns the Subway locations that closed.

The company’s office in Redding is off Airport Road. When I went there one recent weekday morning, the door was locked and the lights were off.

Subway in recent years has closed other locations in Redding.

Lucky Miller’s Deli opened in 2021 in the former Subway on Athens Avenue in Cypress Square. Togo’s Sandwiches opened last March in the Placer Heights shopping center in west Redding. That location also was repurposed from a former Subway.

Stay tuned.

Former Pizza Hut welcomes new tenant

Pizza Hut on Hilltop Drive in Redding closed in early 2021 after nearly 40 years in business.

But if you've driven by recently, you've no doubt noticed that new life is budding from the location. The building has been painted and work has started inside for a new tenant.

The building is being redeveloped into a production facility for Taste & See Creamery. There, the local business will make its ice cream and then bring the finish product to its retail locations on Hilltop Drive in the Chuck E. Cheese center and downtown next Cinder's Pizza. Taste & See also owns the pizza restaurant.

Story continues

The former Pizza Hut building on Hilltop Drive is being turned into a production facility for Taste & See Creamery.

WDB Construction is doing the work on the former Pizza Hut building.

Jake Hornaday of Taste & See said they now make their ice cream in Cottonwood, so having the production plant in Redding will be more efficient. Hornaday said they chose the former pizza building because it used to be a restaurant.

"Being that it had been a Pizza Hut previously, it already had a lot of of the kitchen hardware that you kind of already need," he said. They hope to have the Redding production facility opened in six to eight weeks.

Meanwhile, Hornaday told me that Taste & See is working on opening a location in Anderson, next to Burrito Bandito on East Center Street. It could be open in March, he said.

Drab no more: Art has revived this historic downtown building

The IOOF building in downtown Redding has been revived since the McConnell Foundation purchased it in 2018.

When the McConnell Foundation purchased the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Hall in downtown Redding nearly six years ago, the historic building was pretty drab.

“People just ignored it and just walked by when it was a beige building,” Viva Downtown Redding’s Blake Fisher recently told me.

But the philanthropic foundation worked to revive the building, which dates back to 1888. Fisher said it’s the oldest brick building in Redding.

“One of the ways was reintroducing the arches because you can’t reintroduce any of the brick structure behind it, or any of the windows. So they tried to figure out how we can activate this building with a little bit of color and make this an active area for this alleyway,” Fisher said.

These murals done by local artists are the latest cultural feature that's been brought to the historic IOOF Building in downtown Redding.

During February First Friday festivities in downtown, the latest murals for what Fisher calls “Eight Artists for Eight Arches” were unveiled. These are local artists creating mini murals that are showcased in the former window arches that face Butte Street.

Karlo Henry, whose Art Hunger gallery is inside the IOOF Building, coordinated the project and curated the local artists for the spaces.

More: The Buzz: Family opens Mexican bakery. Longtime Redding restaurant gets new name

Fisher said funding for the project came from a California Arts Council grant that Viva Downtown received.

“The artists get paid to do this project. We cover supplies and this is made possible through the Upstate California Creative Corps project,” Fisher said.

Fisher noted that the IOOF Building has become an eye-popping backdrop for residents. For example, some high school seniors take class pictures in front of the building, he said.

“Now it’s become an art hub for downtown,” he said.

The next installment of artists and their murals will go up in June.

David Benda covers business, development and anything else that comes up for the USA TODAY Network in Redding. He also writes the weekly "Buzz on the Street" column. He’s part of a team of dedicated reporters that investigate wrongdoing, cover breaking news and tell other stories about your community. Reach him on Twitter @DavidBenda_RS or by phone at 1-530-225-8219. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: The Buzz: Redding Subways close. New life at old Pizza Hut