The Buzz: Why this business is eager to open downtown. Shuttered coffee kiosk on market

Since Valley Auto Wholesale closed downtown two years ago, Don Hoff Jr. and his family who own the corner lot at Eureka Way and Market Street have been trying to fill the void there.

They thought they had a deal with another used car business, but it fell through. For a while, the property was used as a COVID-19 testing site.

So, it’s no wonder Hoff was excited to share the news recently that they’ve finally leased the property.

Advanced Auto Wholesale, which already has locations in Anderson and Red Bluff, will be opening a used-car dealership in Redding.

This is the former home of Valley Auto Wholesale at Eureka Way and Market Street.

Hoff said the business has signed a two-year lease with a one-year option.

"I'm excited to see them there, plus I like to see businesses downtown. I think it's good for everyone," Hoff said. "The more business we can get downtown, it's just more action, more things happening."

Advanced Auto Wholesale brings more used-car options for shoppers to downtown. It will join Auto West Imports, West Coast Auto Sales and Yanello Motors.

Kyler Olson owns Advanced Auto Wholesale. The business was established in Anderson in 2017 and then opened its Red Bluff location in 2020.

General Manager Alex Alvarez said they have been looking to open in Redding for about a year.

"I think last year we had another place locked down and that didn't work out and then this one became available," he said.

Alvarez likes the location because of the high volume of vehicle traffic that goes by daily.

"It is a very loud location. Loud means traffic," he said.

He also said the redevelopment of downtown was appealing.

Alvarez couldn't give an opening date.

"We are waiting on the DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles) to approve the dealer license, but it shouldn't take more than two weeks. We are hoping by Dec. 1," he said.

High-profile downtown coffee kiosk for sale

Naked Coffee, a kiosk business that opened in downtown Redding more than a decade ago, recently closed, spurring the "For Sale" sign that now dots the property at Trinity and Market streets.

Naked Coffee brought stability to the northeast corner of Market and Trinity streets in downtown Redding.

But after more than 10 years in business, the coffee kiosk business recently closed.

Naked Coffee opened in 2011.

Built in 2007, the business was originally called Coffee Cruz and was the first business to really embrace downtown’s new “Fifties Glitz” district, created in 2001 as part of the downtown Redding specific plan.

Mixer Girls opened there in February 2010, only to close a few months later.

The owner of Naked Coffee decided to move out of town before putting the spot on the market, said Ken Miller of Northstate Commercial Partners.

The asking price is $250,000.

Stay tuned.

Redding Christmas tree going up

A city tradition for more than 100 years, Redding's Christmas tree is going up this weekend.

Crews will place the tree at Market and Yuba streets on Sunday. The California Highway Patrol will escort the truck into downtown Redding.

People took pictures and milled around Redding's downtown Christmas tree after its lights were turned on at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

Jim Calhoun of Redding Electric Utility said he expects the tree to arrive downtown between noon and 1 p.m. Sunday.

The white fir will be cut Sunday morning in an area about 2 miles east of McCumber Lake Road off Highway 44. Once again, the tree is being donated by Sierra Pacific Industries.

Then the tree will be lit up for the 104th time in the city's history on Dec. 1 as part of First Friday festivities.

Enterprise High School Victorian Carolers will be there to serenade the crowd. In addition, the Kool April Nites and Shasta Classic Car Club will showcase lighted classic cars and trucks as part of the festivities.

David Benda covers business, development and anything else that comes up for the USA TODAY Network in Redding. He also writes the weekly "Buzz on the Street" column. He’s part of a team of dedicated reporters that investigate wrongdoing, cover breaking news and tell other stories about your community. Reach him on X, formerly Twitter @DavidBenda_RS or by phone at 1-530-338-8323. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: 'Loud means traffic': This business excited to be in Redding