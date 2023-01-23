BuzzBallz Named Official Sponsor For 2023 Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest

The Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest

An annual pirate-themed festival in Downtown Tampa, FL.

Carrollton, TX, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BuzzBallz will be making waves with their first major event of the year as an official sponsor of the annual Gasparilla Pirate Fest in downtown Tampa, FL. This year’s event takes place on Saturday, January 28, starting at 10 am, and is free to the public.

The Gasparilla Pirate Fest has been a tradition in downtown Tampa for over a century now, when in 1904 a group of residents allegedly decided to have a mock pirate invasion to celebrate the end of winter. This year, the festivities will still include a mock invasion followed by a parade, street festival, live entertainment, food, and fun for all ages in honor of the legend of Spanish pirate Jose Gaspar, known for terrorizing the Gulf Coast in the late 18th and early 19th centuries.

“We're delighted to add BuzzBallz to our wide variety of beverage options offered in this year's Gasparilla Charity Beer and Wine Gardens,” said president of EventFest, Inc. and project manager of Tampa’s signature Gasparilla community events, Darrell Stefany. "With these options, we will have a drink that meets everyone's needs."

With an expected attendee count of 400,000, BuzzBallz will have plenty of opportunity to expand their consumer base by having their product sampled at multiple tents all along the 4.5 mile parade route.

BuzzBallz Vice President of National Sales in the East, Darren Summers, said “We are excited to be a part of this swashbuckling event. It’ll provide some great photo ops and exposure for our company!”

Along with sampling wine-based BuzzBallz Chillers flavors like Pineapple Colada Chiller and Lime ‘Rita Chiller, the BuzzBallz team will be handing out BuzzBallz themed eyepatches to get everyone in the pirate spirit.

With dozens of stores carrying BuzzBallz in the Tampa area, attendees of the festival will easily be able to try more BuzzBallz once the festival has ended. BuzzBallz VP of Marketing, Tracy Frisbie, said she hopes people will connect the fun of Gasparilla Pirate Fest with the fun of the BuzzBallz brand.

“The Gasparilla Pirate Fest represents fun and adventure, which aligns perfectly with the BuzzBallz brand personality. BuzzBallz are made to be the life of the party and on-the-go for anyone looking anywhere for a good time,” Frisbie said.

The Gasparilla Pirate Fest is the first of many large events BuzzBallz will be exhibiting at in 2023.

For more information, visit main.gasparillapiratefest.com and buzzballz.com.

About BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion:

BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion is a woman-owned and family-operated distillery, winery and brewery in the state of Texas, which was founded in 2009 as the result of Merrilee Kick’s master’s degree thesis project. Since its inception, BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion has greatly expanded its product base and begun to grow into a worldwide brand. As the only joint distillery, winery and brewery in the US that is woman owned, this company has gained significant recognition, boasting distribution nationwide and dozens of awards. The company’s mission is to create fun and innovative premixed cocktails for the world, made with high-quality ingredients. Learn more at: www.southern-champion.com, www.uptowncocktails.com and www.buzzballz.com.

