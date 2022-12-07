BuzzBallz Wins 2022 Pr%f Awards Among Other Prominent Annual Accolades

BuzzBallz Pr%f Awards 2022

BuzzBallz Chili Mango and Espresso Martini Cocktails Awarded Pr%f Medals for Tasting and Design/Total Packaging.

Carrollton, TX, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BuzzBallz is winning big this year. Recently, the women-owned distillery/winery/brewery was awarded two Pr%f Awards for the new Chili Mango and Espresso Martini Cocktails. Chili Mango won a Gold Tasting Medal and Double Gold Design/Total Packaging Medal, and Espresso Martini won a Silver Tasting Medal and Gold Design/Total Packaging Medal.

The annual Pr%f Awards competition is powered by Food and Beverage Magazine, in which judges taste different alcoholic beverages blindly and assess their packaging and presentation. This is to ensure judging taste and discovery of a brand is done without prior recognition. Each brand competing is ranked on a 100 point system by group evaluation.

“The awards we have received from the PR%F Awards 2022 are an absolute honor for our company,” BuzzBallz Director of Marketing, Tia Wines, said. “They build credibility in our various markets and validate the dedication and hard work our teams put into building the BuzzBallz brand.”

Pr%f Awards are not the only accolades BuzzBallz have picked up this year. BuzzBallz spirit-based Cocktails and wine-based Chillers have received multiple accolades and awards.

BuzzBallz Cocktails Chili Mango and Espresso Martini flavors also won Silver Medals at this year’s Bartender Spirits Awards, and the BuzzBallz Chillers Espresso Martini received a Best New Products Award from Convenience Store News.

BuzzBallz Cocktails Chili Mango was joined by BuzzBallz Cocktails Lotta Colada in the Silver Medal category of the London Spirits Competition, and BuzzBallz Cocktails Tequila ‘Rita was awarded a Bronze Medal at the same competition.

Both BuzzBallz Cocktails and Chillers have received Hottest Growth Brands Awards in the Fast Track category from the Beverage Information Group, with BuzzBallz Biggies winning the same award in the Rising Star category.

“We were excited to receive the awards we did this year,” BuzzBallz founder and CEO Merrilee Kick said. “They are motivating for us to continue to expand and innovate as a company in the years to come.”

With 17 total awards in 2022, BuzzBallz gained credibility as one of the leading ready-to-drink cocktails, and is gearing up to take on even bigger accomplishments in 2023.

For more information, visit www.proofawards.com and www.buzzballz.com.

About BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion:

BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion is a woman-owned and family-operated distillery, winery and brewery in the state of Texas, which was founded in 2009 as the result of Merrilee Kick’s master’s degree thesis project. Since its inception, BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion has greatly expanded its product base and begun to grow into a worldwide brand. As the only joint distillery, winery and brewery in the US that is woman owned, this company has gained significant recognition, boasting distribution nationwide and dozens of awards. The company’s mission is to create fun and innovative premixed cocktails for the world, made with high-quality ingredients. Learn more at: www.southern-champion.com, www.uptowncocktails.com and www.buzzballz.com.

