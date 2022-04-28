U.S. markets open in 1 hour 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,245.50
    +65.25 (+1.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,507.00
    +281.00 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,295.75
    +286.75 (+2.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,908.30
    +27.20 (+1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.59
    -0.43 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,889.40
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.26 (-1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0505
    -0.0053 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.41
    -4.11 (-12.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2467
    -0.0075 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6860
    +2.2420 (+1.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,651.05
    +821.33 (+2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    920.59
    +27.67 (+3.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,501.94
    +76.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Buzzbie App Launches to Help Market Small Business Owners & Real Estate Agents

·2 min read

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of the Buzzbie App, built to make marketing accessible and affordable for small business owners and real estate agents.

Just Launched: Small Businesses Poised to Thrive on Social Media with Buzzbie Small Business & Buzzbie Real Estate Apps.

The app offers a version developed to address the social media marketing needs of businesses like event planners, ETSY shop owners, bloggers, crafters, artists, creators, brick and mortar stores, you name it. "Owners of such businesses often wear all of the hats" said K Lawson, one of the company's founders. "With the Buzzbie app in the palm of their hand, they can instantly access a catalog of guided posts and ideas, compelling imagery and fonts, and instant sizing for top platforms. There's also hashtag guidance, and user-friendly branded design tools, plus they can add logos, save favorite hashtags and more."

The hashtag portion of the app is not automated, but built upon research, and all of the in-app content is custom crafted. The creators believe that by staying authentic, and using what Buzzbie Apps have to offer, users will be able to do more for less. There are real marketers behind the Buzzbie Business apps. And while many apps either prioritize hashtag intelligence, or design, the Buzzbie apps do both, and more, like brand management and customization.

The Real Estate version the app also includes fonts, brand palettes and logo features specific to the industry, saving time and energy so that agents have polished looking content that is quick, branded, and fun to create.

Users can enjoy Buzzbie for Real Estate agents for $12.99 per month, and Buzzbie for Small Business for between $4 and $13 a month depending upon yearly or monthly billing.

The soft launch saw users enjoying access to trendy fonts, shapes and design elements, and preselected color combinations to stay "on brand" and recognizable. It's a winning combination of tech and creative.

The app is free to try for 3 days. Buzzbie for Business is available for iOS. And Buzzbie for Real Estate Agents is Available for iOS and Android

Links:

Website: https://www.buzzbieapp.com

Assets for use: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1bg16u4hvOc86yUjZcOx_8JUjO13R0Gyd?usp=sharing

iOS Buzzbie for Business Marketing: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/buzzbie-for-business-marketing/id1610067464

iOS Buzzbie for Real Estate Agents: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/buzzbie-for-real-estate-agents/id1586700852

Android Buzzbie for Real Estate Agents: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fortysevendegreesnorth.buzzbie

Videos: https://www.buzzbieapp.com/post/wondering-what-size-images-for-instagram-pinterest-linkedin

https://www.buzzbieapp.com/post/how-to-save-your-favorite-hashtags-in-the-buzzbie-app

https://www.buzzbieapp.com/howtocreate

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/buzzbie-app-launches-to-help-market-small-business-owners--real-estate-agents-301534919.html

SOURCE Buzzbie App

Recommended Stories

  • Four European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Four European gas buyers have already paid for supplies in rubles as President Vladimir Putin demanded, according to a person close to Russian gas giant Gazprom PJSC.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billi

  • Why Russia’s Control Over Energy Markets Is Waning

    Russia's move to cut off natural gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria hasn't rocked prices as much as feared. Here are four reasons.

  • Which Metaverse Stocks Hold the Most Promise?

    It's been many months now since Mark Zuckerberg single-handedly turned the metaverse from an abstract sci-fi concept to one of the hottest trends in the tech space. As exciting as it is to want to invest in the next digital frontier that could include immerse virtual and augmented reality experiences, it can be tough to spot the biggest winners. Though Meta's company name makes it an obvious choice, it may not even be a frontrunner once VR and AR are ready to go mainstream and begin the process

  • Caterpillar profit beats estimates on higher demand, price hikes

    The company, a proxy for global economic activity, has benefited from increased construction demand in North America, while a rise in oil and commodity prices has led to more orders for equipment used to facilitate production and transport. The company has also managed to dodge the impact of supply-chain challenges and higher input costs, exacerbated by the ongoing war in Ukraine, by announcing a series of price hikes. Caterpillar said on Thursday it continues to anticipate further price increases to offset manufacturing costs in 2022 that will help improve its margins in the second half of the year, compared with the first.

  • Vale Unveils ‘Massive’ Buyback Program Amid Iron Windfall

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA unveiled its biggest-ever share buyback program as the Brazilian iron ore and nickel giant rewards shareholders concerned by softening Chinese demand.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsThe w

  • Pinterest reports earnings beat, PayPal earnings in line with estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo breaks down Pinterest and PayPal's Q1 earnings reports.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • T-Mobile hits internet customer milestone after strong quarter

    A year after its launch, T-Mobile's home internet program now has over 1 million users, according to its first quarter earnings report released Wednesday. The company has put more focus on adding rural customers.

  • Caterpillar Overcomes Supply Chain Issues Amid Demand Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc.’s first-quarter profit topped analysts’ expectations as surging demand and higher prices for the company’s diggers, bulldozers and trucks offset the impact of rising costs for raw materials and ongoing supply-chain issues.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Ju

  • Russia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands Met

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia halted gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria in a major escalation, and said it will keep supplies switched off until the two countries agree to Moscow’s demands to pay for the fuel in rubles.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia Warns of Nuclear Wa

  • China Cuts Coal Import Tariffs to Zero to Increase Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- China will cut import tariffs for coal to zero from May to the end of March to help guarantee energy supplies, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponCurrent

  • Apple's main investor concern this quarter: demand

    Apple Inc investors have for years cheered investments to expand its supply chain to meet feverish global demand for iPhone and MacBooks. Rising costs for fuel, groceries and other essentials in the U.S., Europe and Asia has spurred concerns about lower consumer spending on tech gadgets, and Wall Street now is uncertain whether Apple can sell as many iPhones as it did last year. "Demand is the focus, given the inflation pressure in United States, global and China's economy uncertainties... Supply issue is important too, but it is more short term," said Jeff Pu, an analyst at Haitong International Tech Research.

  • Former U.S. Surgeon General talks Fauci’s pandemic comments, COVID vaccines for kids, mask mandates

    Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the potential end to the pandemic, COVID-19 application submissions, and the availability of quality masks.

  • Top Bid for Lithium Up 140% After Musk’s ‘Insane Levels’ Call

    (Bloomberg) -- The highest bid for lithium at an online sale surged by 140% in just six months, an indication the stampede for supplies of the main ingredient used in electric vehicle batteries could get even more intense.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsRussia to Cut Gas to

  • Why Alliance Resource Partners Surged Today

    Shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ: ARLP) jumped nearly 15% on Wednesday after the natural resources company boosted its full-year production and profit forecast. Conflict in Ukraine is driving the U.S. and many countries in Europe and other international markets to reduce their dependence on Russian energy supplies. "Since we provided initial full-year 2022 guidance for ARLP on January 31, 2022, worldwide commodity prices skyrocketed," CEO Joseph Craft said in a press release.

  • Software engineer draws praise with video sharing the job’s biggest downsides: ‘Your body will betray you'

    A software engineer is going viral on TikTok after getting honest about the job's downsides.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty hits new high in latest adjustment

    Bitcoin mining difficulty reached yet another all-time high on Wednesday, logging a 5.56% increase from the last adjustment two weeks ago. See related article: Almost 60% of Bitcoin mining now on sustainable energy: BMC Fast facts The mining difficulty level is now at 29.79 trillion at block height 733,824, after it saw a drop of […]

  • Pelosi and Schumer Discuss Legislative Moves to Cut Gasoline Prices and Tackle Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer met to discuss possible legislation to reduce gasoline prices, according to a Democratic aide, as inflation poses an increasing political threat ahead of the midterm election.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgari

  • Ford’s Earnings Took a Huge Hit From Rivian. Wall Street Is Happy Anyway.

    The auto maker reported a first-quarter profit of 38 cents a share, beating Wall Street estimates for 37 cents a share.

  • Your Shopping Bill Is About to Get Even Higher. Blame Indonesia’s Palm Oil Ban.

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s palm oil export ban kicked off Thursday in one of the most drastic cases of food protectionism since the war erupted in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponThe top shipper impose