U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,121.43
    +12.89 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,915.78
    +16.08 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,061.37
    +48.64 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,889.89
    +6.83 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.40
    +0.53 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.90
    -6.30 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    +0.18 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0700
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    +0.0810 (+2.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2530
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8850
    +1.0250 (+0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,506.08
    +1,585.31 (+5.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    677.20
    -0.36 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.22
    +75.27 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

BuzzFeed's stock plunged Monday, putting the company's market cap below the $315 million that AOL paid for HuffPost in 2011

Gabrielle Bienasz
·1 min read
BuzzFeed employees working at the office
BuzzFeed employees work at the company's headquarters in New York on January 9, 2014.Brendan McDermid/Reuters

  • Buzzfeed's stock dropped about 40% on Monday.

  • It's now worth about $300 million, per Yahoo Finance, far below its June IPO price of $1.5 billion.

  • One analyst said lockup agreements expired and the company has many "non-traditional" investors.

BuzzFeed's stock dropped about 40% on Monday, putting its market cap below what AOL paid for HuffPost in 2011.

The media company's market capitalization is at about $300 million, per Yahoo Finance. In 2011, AOL bought HuffPost for $315 million, according to the New York Times. BuzzFeed later bought HuffPost from Verizon.

In early December, Buzzfeed went public via a SPAC merger. Its life post-IPO has been rocky; in its first earnings call as a public company, it cut its workforce, called for buyouts in its news division, and lost three top editors.

One analyst who watches the company and asked to be unnamed because of the sensitivity of the issue, told Insider the reason is relatively straightforward: lockup agreements for many of Buzzfeed's shareholders who bought stock in the company before it went public via SPAC in December expired early this June.

What makes BuzzFeed's situation "unique," the analyst added, is that the media company has a "heavy concentration" of what they called "non-traditional" investors, such as publishing companies.

"This was the first and biggest lockup to expire," the analyst added.

BuzzFeed declined to comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories