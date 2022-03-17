U.S. markets close in 5 hours 21 minutes

Buzzi Unicem USA and Alamo Cement Company announce changes to production of Portland Cement at its U.S. operations

·1 min read

BETHLEHEM, Pa., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with their commitment to the environment and the Portland Cement Association's Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality, Massimo Toso, President and CEO of Buzzi Unicem USA Inc. and President and CEO of Alamo Cement Company, announces the following changes:

"By the end of 2022, Buzzi Unicem USA and Alamo Cement Company will implement full conversion from traditional ASTM C150 Type I and II cements (OPC) to ASTM C595 Type IL (PLC) cement. The conversion begins with our plants in Cape Girardeau and Festus, Missouri; Greencastle, Indiana; Maryneal, Texas; and Pryor, Oklahoma, making the transition to Type IL (PLC) by the end of Q1 2022. Alamo Cement Company in San Antonio, Texas, will complete its transition by mid-2022 followed by our Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant in Q3 2022. And finally, our Stockertown, Pennsylvania, plant will fully convert by year end. Type IL (PLC) cement can reduce the CO2 emissions up to 15% in comparison with traditional cement.

With these changes, Buzzi Unicem USA and Alamo Cement are supporting the cement industry's goal of reducing carbon emission intensity."

Buzzi Unicem USA and Alamo Cement Company

Buzzi Unicem USA, part of the Buzzi Unicem group, is one of the leading cement manufacturing companies in the USA. Headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Buzzi Unicem USA serves the Midwest, Southwest, Northeast and Southeast sections of the country.

Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Alamo Cement Co. is wholly controlled by Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. The Company operates with a remarkable vertical integration in the ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates sector through 78 batching plants and four aggregates quarries.

With over 2200 valued employees, the companies operate 8 cement plants, with a production capacity of approximately 10 million metric tons, and 36 cement terminals across the country, which distribute its cement products to over 20 states. Together Buzzi Unicem USA and Alamo Cement Co. supply portland and masonry cement products to more than 3800 customers in the construction industry.

Company contacts:
Name: Daniel Rinke
Title: Vice President Sales and Technical Services
Phone: (901) 409-3775
Email: Daniel.Rinke@BuzziUnicemUSA.com
Internet: www.buzziunicemusa.com

Name: Michelle Ferguson
Title: Director, Environmental Affairs
Phone: (636) 931-2504
Email: Michelle.Ferguson@BuzziUnicemUSA.com
Internet: www.buzziunicemusa.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/buzzi-unicem-usa-and-alamo-cement-company-announce-changes-to-production-of-portland-cement-at-its-us-operations-301505028.html

SOURCE Buzzi Unicem USA; Alamo Cement Company

