BV Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results
BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2022 / BV Financial, Inc. (OTC:BVFL), the holding company for BayVanguard Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $2.8 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to net income of $1.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 was $5.2 million or $0.70 per diluted share compared to net income of $4.6 million or $0.65 per diluted share in the six-month period ended June 30, 2021.
Non-performing assets at June 30, 2022 totaled $6.4 million consisting of $4.4 million in nonperforming loans and $2.0 million in other real estate owned, compared to $4.4 million at December 31, 2021, consisting of $2.4 million in non-performing loans and $2.0 million in other real estate owned. At June 30 2022, the loan loss allowance was $3.1 million, which represented 0.49% of total loans and 70.7% of non-performing loans compared to $2.6 million at December 31, 2021, which represented 0.45% of total loans and 111.3% of non-performing loans. In addition, at June 30, 2022, the Bank had a credit impairment valuation allowance of $4.3 million that is not included in the Bank's allowance for loan loss estimate which is in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). The credit impairment allowances were established for loans acquired in the Delmarva Bancshares, MB Bancorp, Kopernik, North Arundel and Vigilant mergers.
At June 30, 2022, BV Financial, Inc. had total assets of $857.3 million, net loans of $630.2 million, deposits of $712.6 million and total stockholders' equity of $91.9 million compared to $815.1 million, $584.4 million, $680.0 million and $83.4 million at December 31, 2021, respectively.
BayVanguard's Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 12.29% at June 30, 2022 compared to 11.79% at December 31, 2021. This ratio and the Bank's other capital measurements continue to exceed all regulatory standards for "well-capitalized" financial institutions.
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values and competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, changes in legislation or regulation and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services.
BV Financial, Inc. is the parent company of BayVanguard Bank. BayVanguard Bank is headquartered in Edgemere, Maryland with ten branches in the Baltimore metropolitan area. The Bank is a full-service community-oriented financial institution dedicated to serving the financial service needs of consumers and businesses within its market area.
BV Financial & Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Condition
Unaudited
6/30/2022
12/31/2021
ASSETS
Cash
9,871
8,484
Interest bearing deposits in other banks
94,940
102,456
104,811
110,940
Time Deposits in Other Banks
496
250
Equity securities at fair value
240
-
Investment AFS
35,886
37,793
Investment HTM
7,389
4,059
Loans
630,249
584,438
Loans Held For sale
-
-
Repossessed Assets
1,987
1,987
Premises and Equipment
15,674
15,050
FHLB of Atlanta Stock
489
404
Cash Surrender Value of Life Insurance
26,187
25,966
Accrued Interest Receivable
2,833
2,583
Goodwill
14,420
14,420
Other Intangible Assets
1,287
1,293
Deferred Tax Asset
8,272
8,322
Other Assets
7,032
7,625
Total Assets
$
857,252
$
815,130
LIABILITIES
Deposits - non interest bearing
176,642
175,019
Deposits - interest bearing
535,968
505,006
Total Deposits
712,610
680,025
Borrowed Money
36,933
36,828
Official Checks
2,615
2,417
Advanced Payments By Borrowers
6,198
4,514
Other Liabilities
6,970
7,900
Total Liabilities
765,326
731,684
EQUITY
Common Stock at par
74
71
Common Stock in excess of par
9,773
9,383
Retained Earnings
83,770
74,088
Net Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Securities
(1,691
)
(96
)
Total Equity
91,926
83,446
Total Liabilites and Equity
$
857,252
$
815,130
BV Financial & Subsidiaries
YTD Consolidated Statement of Income
6/30/2022
6/30/2021
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees
$
14,776
$
14,125
Investment Securities
366
228
Other Interest Income
268
57
Total Interest Income
15,410
14,410
Interest on Deposits
690
1,076
Interest on Borrowed Money
1,012
833
Total Interest Expense
1,702
1,909
Net Interest Income Before Provision For Loss
13,708
12,501
Provision for Loan Losses
401
180
Net Interest Income
13,307
12,321
Debit Card Income
381
391
Service Fees On Deposits
234
227
Income from Life Insurance
221
487
Gain (loss) on repossessed assets
-
12
Gain on sale of building
235
-
Gain on sale of Loans
1
31
Gain on Bargain Purchase
694
-
Other Income
902
158
Total Other Income
2,668
1,306
Compensation
4,815
3,294
Occupancy
911
817
Data Processing
731
996
Advertising
11
13
Professional fees
319
306
Equipment
214
249
Foreclosed Real Estate Holding Costs
58
49
Amortization of intangible assets
91
91
FDIC insurance premiums
108
88
Other
1,789
1,083
Total Non-Interest Expense
9,047
6,986
Net Income Before Tax
6,928
6,641
Provision for Income Tax
1,746
2,013
Net Income
$
5,182
$
4,628
Basic Earnings per share
$
0.70
$
0.65
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.70
$
0.65
Return on average assets
1.22
%
1.14
%
Return on average equity
11.65
%
12.03
%
Efficiency ratio
56.63
%
51.27
%
Net Interest margin
3.60
%
3.47
%
BV Financial & Subsidiaries
QTRLY Consolidated Statement of Income
6/30/2022
6/30/2021
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees
$
7,573
$
6,928
Investment Securities
194
110
Other Interest Income
233
29
Total Interest Income
8,000
7,067
Interest on Deposits
321
496
Interest on Borrowed Money
514
517
Total Interest Expense
835
1,013
Net Interest Income Before Provision For Loss
7,165
6,054
Provision for Loan Losses
224
90
Net Interest Income
6,941
5,964
Debit Card Income
198
202
Service Fees On Deposits
121
110
Income from Life Insurance
128
139
Gain (loss) on repossessed assets
-
-
Gain on sale of building
235
-
Gain on sale of Loans
1
17
Gain on Bargain Purchase
364
-
Other Income
135
79
Total Other Income
1,182
547
Compensation
2,413
1,755
Occupancy
447
425
Data Processing
367
379
Advertising
7
8
Professional fees
144
203
Equipment
102
106
Foreclosed Real Estate Holding Costs
48
44
Amortization of intangible assets
46
45
FDIC insurance premiums
55
53
Other
1,060
613
Total Non-Interest Expense
4,689
3,631
Net Income Before Tax
3,434
2,880
Provision for Income Tax
669
935
Net Income
$
2,765
$
1,945
Basic Earnings per share
$
0.37
$
0.27
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.37
$
0.27
Return on average assets
1.28
%
0.96
%
Return on average equity
12.21
%
9.99
%
Efficiency ratio
57.72
%
55.77
%
Net Interest margin
3.92
%
3.30
%
Contact:
Michael J. Dee
Chief Financial Officer
(410) 477- 5000
SOURCE: BV Financial, Inc.
