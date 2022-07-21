BV Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2022 / BV Financial, Inc. (OTC:BVFL), the holding company for BayVanguard Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $2.8 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to net income of $1.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 was $5.2 million or $0.70 per diluted share compared to net income of $4.6 million or $0.65 per diluted share in the six-month period ended June 30, 2021.

Non-performing assets at June 30, 2022 totaled $6.4 million consisting of $4.4 million in nonperforming loans and $2.0 million in other real estate owned, compared to $4.4 million at December 31, 2021, consisting of $2.4 million in non-performing loans and $2.0 million in other real estate owned. At June 30 2022, the loan loss allowance was $3.1 million, which represented 0.49% of total loans and 70.7% of non-performing loans compared to $2.6 million at December 31, 2021, which represented 0.45% of total loans and 111.3% of non-performing loans. In addition, at June 30, 2022, the Bank had a credit impairment valuation allowance of $4.3 million that is not included in the Bank's allowance for loan loss estimate which is in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). The credit impairment allowances were established for loans acquired in the Delmarva Bancshares, MB Bancorp, Kopernik, North Arundel and Vigilant mergers.

At June 30, 2022, BV Financial, Inc. had total assets of $857.3 million, net loans of $630.2 million, deposits of $712.6 million and total stockholders' equity of $91.9 million compared to $815.1 million, $584.4 million, $680.0 million and $83.4 million at December 31, 2021, respectively.

BayVanguard's Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 12.29% at June 30, 2022 compared to 11.79% at December 31, 2021. This ratio and the Bank's other capital measurements continue to exceed all regulatory standards for "well-capitalized" financial institutions.

BV Financial, Inc. is the parent company of BayVanguard Bank. BayVanguard Bank is headquartered in Edgemere, Maryland with ten branches in the Baltimore metropolitan area. The Bank is a full-service community-oriented financial institution dedicated to serving the financial service needs of consumers and businesses within its market area.

BV Financial & Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Condition

Unaudited 6/30/2022 12/31/2021 ASSETS

Cash 9,871 8,484 Interest bearing deposits in other banks 94,940 102,456 104,811 110,940 Time Deposits in Other Banks 496 250 Equity securities at fair value 240 - Investment AFS 35,886 37,793 Investment HTM 7,389 4,059 Loans 630,249 584,438 Loans Held For sale - - Repossessed Assets 1,987 1,987 Premises and Equipment 15,674 15,050 FHLB of Atlanta Stock 489 404 Cash Surrender Value of Life Insurance 26,187 25,966 Accrued Interest Receivable 2,833 2,583 Goodwill 14,420 14,420 Other Intangible Assets 1,287 1,293 Deferred Tax Asset 8,272 8,322 Other Assets 7,032 7,625 Total Assets $ 857,252 $ 815,130 LIABILITIES Deposits - non interest bearing 176,642 175,019 Deposits - interest bearing 535,968 505,006 Total Deposits 712,610 680,025 Borrowed Money 36,933 36,828 Official Checks 2,615 2,417 Advanced Payments By Borrowers 6,198 4,514 Other Liabilities 6,970 7,900 Total Liabilities 765,326 731,684 EQUITY Common Stock at par 74 71 Common Stock in excess of par 9,773 9,383 Retained Earnings 83,770 74,088 Net Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Securities (1,691 ) (96 ) Total Equity 91,926 83,446 Total Liabilites and Equity $ 857,252 $ 815,130

BV Financial & Subsidiaries

YTD Consolidated Statement of Income

6/30/2022 6/30/2021 INTEREST INCOME



Loans, including fees $ 14,776 $ 14,125 Investment Securities 366 228 Other Interest Income 268 57 Total Interest Income 15,410 14,410 Interest on Deposits 690 1,076 Interest on Borrowed Money 1,012 833 Total Interest Expense 1,702 1,909 Net Interest Income Before Provision For Loss 13,708 12,501 Provision for Loan Losses 401 180 Net Interest Income 13,307 12,321 Debit Card Income 381 391 Service Fees On Deposits 234 227 Income from Life Insurance 221 487 Gain (loss) on repossessed assets - 12 Gain on sale of building 235 - Gain on sale of Loans 1 31 Gain on Bargain Purchase 694 - Other Income 902 158 Total Other Income 2,668 1,306 Compensation 4,815 3,294 Occupancy 911 817 Data Processing 731 996 Advertising 11 13 Professional fees 319 306 Equipment 214 249 Foreclosed Real Estate Holding Costs 58 49 Amortization of intangible assets 91 91 FDIC insurance premiums 108 88 Other 1,789 1,083 Total Non-Interest Expense 9,047 6,986 Net Income Before Tax 6,928 6,641 Provision for Income Tax 1,746 2,013 Net Income $ 5,182 $ 4,628 Basic Earnings per share $ 0.70 $ 0.65 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.70 $ 0.65 Return on average assets 1.22 % 1.14 % Return on average equity 11.65 % 12.03 % Efficiency ratio 56.63 % 51.27 % Net Interest margin 3.60 % 3.47 %

BV Financial & Subsidiaries

QTRLY Consolidated Statement of Income

6/30/2022 6/30/2021 INTEREST INCOME



Loans, including fees $ 7,573 $ 6,928 Investment Securities 194 110 Other Interest Income 233 29 Total Interest Income 8,000 7,067 Interest on Deposits 321 496 Interest on Borrowed Money 514 517 Total Interest Expense 835 1,013 Net Interest Income Before Provision For Loss 7,165 6,054 Provision for Loan Losses 224 90 Net Interest Income 6,941 5,964 Debit Card Income 198 202 Service Fees On Deposits 121 110 Income from Life Insurance 128 139 Gain (loss) on repossessed assets - - Gain on sale of building 235 - Gain on sale of Loans 1 17 Gain on Bargain Purchase 364 - Other Income 135 79 Total Other Income 1,182 547 Compensation 2,413 1,755 Occupancy 447 425 Data Processing 367 379 Advertising 7 8 Professional fees 144 203 Equipment 102 106 Foreclosed Real Estate Holding Costs 48 44 Amortization of intangible assets 46 45 FDIC insurance premiums 55 53 Other 1,060 613 Total Non-Interest Expense 4,689 3,631 Net Income Before Tax 3,434 2,880 Provision for Income Tax 669 935 Net Income $ 2,765 $ 1,945 Basic Earnings per share $ 0.37 $ 0.27 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.37 $ 0.27 Return on average assets 1.28 % 0.96 % Return on average equity 12.21 % 9.99 % Efficiency ratio 57.72 % 55.77 % Net Interest margin 3.92 % 3.30 %

