BV Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2022 / BV Financial, Inc. (OTC:BVFL), the holding company for BayVanguard Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $2.8 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to net income of $1.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 was $5.2 million or $0.70 per diluted share compared to net income of $4.6 million or $0.65 per diluted share in the six-month period ended June 30, 2021.

Non-performing assets at June 30, 2022 totaled $6.4 million consisting of $4.4 million in nonperforming loans and $2.0 million in other real estate owned, compared to $4.4 million at December 31, 2021, consisting of $2.4 million in non-performing loans and $2.0 million in other real estate owned. At June 30 2022, the loan loss allowance was $3.1 million, which represented 0.49% of total loans and 70.7% of non-performing loans compared to $2.6 million at December 31, 2021, which represented 0.45% of total loans and 111.3% of non-performing loans. In addition, at June 30, 2022, the Bank had a credit impairment valuation allowance of $4.3 million that is not included in the Bank's allowance for loan loss estimate which is in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). The credit impairment allowances were established for loans acquired in the Delmarva Bancshares, MB Bancorp, Kopernik, North Arundel and Vigilant mergers.

At June 30, 2022, BV Financial, Inc. had total assets of $857.3 million, net loans of $630.2 million, deposits of $712.6 million and total stockholders' equity of $91.9 million compared to $815.1 million, $584.4 million, $680.0 million and $83.4 million at December 31, 2021, respectively.

BayVanguard's Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 12.29% at June 30, 2022 compared to 11.79% at December 31, 2021. This ratio and the Bank's other capital measurements continue to exceed all regulatory standards for "well-capitalized" financial institutions.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values and competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, changes in legislation or regulation and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services.

BV Financial, Inc. is the parent company of BayVanguard Bank. BayVanguard Bank is headquartered in Edgemere, Maryland with ten branches in the Baltimore metropolitan area. The Bank is a full-service community-oriented financial institution dedicated to serving the financial service needs of consumers and businesses within its market area.

BV Financial & Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Condition

Unaudited

6/30/2022

12/31/2021

ASSETS


Cash

9,871

8,484

Interest bearing deposits in other banks

94,940

102,456

104,811

110,940

Time Deposits in Other Banks

496

250

Equity securities at fair value

240

-

Investment AFS

35,886

37,793

Investment HTM

7,389

4,059

Loans

630,249

584,438

Loans Held For sale

-

-

Repossessed Assets

1,987

1,987

Premises and Equipment

15,674

15,050

FHLB of Atlanta Stock

489

404

Cash Surrender Value of Life Insurance

26,187

25,966

Accrued Interest Receivable

2,833

2,583

Goodwill

14,420

14,420

Other Intangible Assets

1,287

1,293

Deferred Tax Asset

8,272

8,322

Other Assets

7,032

7,625

Total Assets

$

857,252

$

815,130

LIABILITIES

Deposits - non interest bearing

176,642

175,019

Deposits - interest bearing

535,968

505,006

Total Deposits

712,610

680,025

Borrowed Money

36,933

36,828

Official Checks

2,615

2,417

Advanced Payments By Borrowers

6,198

4,514

Other Liabilities

6,970

7,900

Total Liabilities

765,326

731,684

EQUITY

Common Stock at par

74

71

Common Stock in excess of par

9,773

9,383

Retained Earnings

83,770

74,088

Net Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Securities

(1,691

)

(96

)

Total Equity

91,926

83,446

Total Liabilites and Equity

$

857,252

$

815,130

BV Financial & Subsidiaries
YTD Consolidated Statement of Income

6/30/2022

6/30/2021

INTEREST INCOME



Loans, including fees

$

14,776

$

14,125

Investment Securities

366

228

Other Interest Income

268

57

Total Interest Income

15,410

14,410

Interest on Deposits

690

1,076

Interest on Borrowed Money

1,012

833

Total Interest Expense

1,702

1,909

Net Interest Income Before Provision For Loss

13,708

12,501

Provision for Loan Losses

401

180

Net Interest Income

13,307

12,321

Debit Card Income

381

391

Service Fees On Deposits

234

227

Income from Life Insurance

221

487

Gain (loss) on repossessed assets

-

12

Gain on sale of building

235

-

Gain on sale of Loans

1

31

Gain on Bargain Purchase

694

-

Other Income

902

158

Total Other Income

2,668

1,306

Compensation

4,815

3,294

Occupancy

911

817

Data Processing

731

996

Advertising

11

13

Professional fees

319

306

Equipment

214

249

Foreclosed Real Estate Holding Costs

58

49

Amortization of intangible assets

91

91

FDIC insurance premiums

108

88

Other

1,789

1,083

Total Non-Interest Expense

9,047

6,986

Net Income Before Tax

6,928

6,641

Provision for Income Tax

1,746

2,013

Net Income

$

5,182

$

4,628

Basic Earnings per share

$

0.70

$

0.65

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.70

$

0.65

Return on average assets

1.22

%

1.14

%

Return on average equity

11.65

%

12.03

%

Efficiency ratio

56.63

%

51.27

%

Net Interest margin

3.60

%

3.47

%

BV Financial & Subsidiaries
QTRLY Consolidated Statement of Income

6/30/2022

6/30/2021

INTEREST INCOME



Loans, including fees

$

7,573

$

6,928

Investment Securities

194

110

Other Interest Income

233

29

Total Interest Income

8,000

7,067

Interest on Deposits

321

496

Interest on Borrowed Money

514

517

Total Interest Expense

835

1,013

Net Interest Income Before Provision For Loss

7,165

6,054

Provision for Loan Losses

224

90

Net Interest Income

6,941

5,964

Debit Card Income

198

202

Service Fees On Deposits

121

110

Income from Life Insurance

128

139

Gain (loss) on repossessed assets

-

-

Gain on sale of building

235

-

Gain on sale of Loans

1

17

Gain on Bargain Purchase

364

-

Other Income

135

79

Total Other Income

1,182

547

Compensation

2,413

1,755

Occupancy

447

425

Data Processing

367

379

Advertising

7

8

Professional fees

144

203

Equipment

102

106

Foreclosed Real Estate Holding Costs

48

44

Amortization of intangible assets

46

45

FDIC insurance premiums

55

53

Other

1,060

613

Total Non-Interest Expense

4,689

3,631

Net Income Before Tax

3,434

2,880

Provision for Income Tax

669

935

Net Income

$

2,765

$

1,945

Basic Earnings per share

$

0.37

$

0.27

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.37

$

0.27

Return on average assets

1.28

%

0.96

%

Return on average equity

12.21

%

9.99

%

Efficiency ratio

57.72

%

55.77

%

Net Interest margin

3.92

%

3.30

%

Contact:

Michael J. Dee
Chief Financial Officer
(410) 477- 5000

SOURCE: BV Financial, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709308/BV-Financial-Inc-Announces-Financial-Results

