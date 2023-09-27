BV Land Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:BVLH) Recent Stock Price Movement Is Nothing To Get Excited About But Financials Could Add More To The Story

BV Land Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:BVLH) stock was mostly flat over the past three months. Regardless, it's worth giving the company a closer given that its key financial performance indicators look pretty strong and that's usually rewarded by the markets in the long-run. In this article, we decided to focus on BV Land Holdings Berhad's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for BV Land Holdings Berhad is:

16% = RM4.3m ÷ RM27m (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.16 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of BV Land Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

At first glance, BV Land Holdings Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 9.9%. Probably as a result of this, BV Land Holdings Berhad was able to see an impressive net income growth of 39% over the last five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that BV Land Holdings Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 12% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if BV Land Holdings Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is BV Land Holdings Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that BV Land Holdings Berhad doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with BV Land Holdings Berhad's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. Our risks dashboard would have the 4 risks we have identified for BV Land Holdings Berhad.

