BVZ Holding (VTX:BVZN) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at BVZ Holding (VTX:BVZN) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on BVZ Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = CHF36m ÷ (CHF616m - CHF56m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, BVZ Holding has an ROCE of 6.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Transportation industry average of 7.9%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how BVZ Holding has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The returns on capital haven't changed much for BVZ Holding in recent years. The company has employed 69% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 6.4%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, BVZ Holding has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 15% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

