BW Energy: Company presentation

BW Energy Limited

Company presentation

BW Energy is presenting at Pareto Securities' E&P Independents Conference in London today. Please see the attached presentation.

About BW Energy:

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The main assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine Permit offshore Gabon and a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, both operated by the Company.

Total net 2P+2C reserves were 240 million barrels at the start of 2022.

