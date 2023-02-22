U.S. markets open in 7 hours 15 minutes

BW Energy: Invitation to Q4 2022 Presentation 28 February

BW Energy Limited
·1 min read
BW Energy Limited

Invitation to Q4 2022 Presentation 28 February

BW Energy will release its fourth quarter 2022 results on Tuesday 28 February at 07:30 CEST.

A conference call followed by Q&A will be hosted by CEO Carl K. Arnet, CFO Knut R. Sæthre and COO Lin G. Espey the same day at 09:00 CET.


Conference call information:

Register for call-in here:

BW Energy Q4 call-in registration

You can follow the presentation via webcast with supporting slides, available on:

BW Energy Q4 Presentation – webcast registration

For further information, please contact:

Knut R. Sæthre, CFO BW Energy, +47 91 11 78 76

ir@bwenergy.no

About BW Energy:

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The main assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine Permit offshore Gabon and a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, both operated by the Company. Total net 2P+2C reserves were 241 million barrels at the start of 2022.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


