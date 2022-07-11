U.S. markets open in 6 hours 43 minutes

BW Energy: Mandatory notification of trade

BW Energy Limited
Mandatory notification of trade

Carl K. Arnet, Chief Executive Officer of BW Energy Limited (BWE), Friday July 8 purchased 100 000 shares in BWE at an average price of NOK 25.4055 per share. Following this transaction, Carl K. Arnet now holds 3 821 010 shares in BW Energy Limited.

Hilde L. Arnet, closely associated with CEO Carl K. Arnet, Friday July 8 purchased 83 676 shares in BWE at an average price of NOK 25.5890. Following this transaction, Hilde K. Arnet now holds 100 000 shares in BW Energy Limited.

For further information, please contact:

Knut R. Sæthre, CFO BW Energy, +47 91 11 78 76

ir@bwenergy.no

About BW Energy:

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing FPSOs to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The main assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine Permit offshore Gabon and a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, both operated by the Company. Total net 2P+2C reserves were 240 million barrels at the start of 2022.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


