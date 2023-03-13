U.S. markets open in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,929.75
    +67.00 (+1.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,301.00
    +383.00 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,061.75
    +221.50 (+1.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,803.60
    +30.90 (+1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.78
    +0.10 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.90
    +9.70 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    20.74
    +0.23 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0723
    +0.0080 (+0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.80
    +2.19 (+9.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2100
    +0.0066 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5990
    -0.3630 (-0.27%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,447.18
    +1,900.72 (+9.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    511.51
    +57.68 (+12.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,748.35
    -131.63 (-1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,832.96
    -311.01 (-1.11%)
     

BW Energy: Notification of Major Holdings

BW Energy Limited
·1 min read
BW Energy Limited
BW Energy Limited

Notification of Major Holdings

Reference is made to the announcement 10 March 2023, whereby BW Offshore Limited (“BW Offshore”) announced the distribution of 1,697,868 BW Energy Limited shares as in-kind dividend to eligible BW Offshore shareholders.

Subsequent to the distribution 10 March 2023, BW Offshore will retain 63,874,565 shares, which constitute 24.76% of the total issued capital and voting rights in BW Energy Limited through direct ownership, downwards crossing the 25% shareholding threshold.

With reference to stock exchange release dated 07 April 2022, BW Offshore has indirect exposure to 353 425 shares in BW Energy through a TRS agreement with expiry date 30 March 2023 and a TRS price of NOK 28.34 per underlying BW Energy share.

For further information, please contact: 
Knut R. Sæthre, CFO BW Energy
+47 91 11 78 76 ir@bwenergy.no  


BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The main assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine Permit offshore Gabon, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil and a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 428 million barrels at the start of 2023.  


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

 

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Adnoc Gas Jumps 25% in Abu Dhabi After $2.5 Billion IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Adnoc Gas, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi’s main energy company, surged in its trading debut after raising $2.5 billion in the world’s biggest initial public offering this year.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallUS Plans Emergency Measures to Backstop Banks After SVBUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB Col

  • Novartis launches new $11 billion share buyback

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Novartis has formally launched its new share buyback programme where it could spend up to 10 billion Swiss francs ($10.90 billion) repurchasing its shares over the next three years. The Swiss company said it will buy a maximum of 10% of its own stock over the period from its last Annual General Meeting, which took place on March 7, up to the AGM in 2026. Capital reductions of the registered shares repurchased under the scheme will be proposed at future AGMs, Novartis said.

  • Mobile games developer Huuuge says has $24.2 million at SVB

    U.S.-registered Huuuge said it had about $237 million of cash and securities as of March 10 and about $24.2 million of that was held at SVB. Startup-focused lender SVB became the largest U.S. bank to fail since the 2008 financial crisis on Friday, in a sudden collapse that roiled global markets, left billions of dollars belonging to companies and investors stranded.

  • ‘Buy the Dip in Bank Stocks,’ Goldman Sachs Says. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Last week ended with the worst day for bank stocks since the financial crisis of 2008. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the country’s 16th largest banking firm and the lender of first resort for the start-ups of California’s tech world, has sparked fears of a larger bank run, or even a repeat of the systemic financial troubles. That’s the worst-case worries – but according to Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist, Lotfi Karoui, these fears may be overblown. “We think the risk of contagion f

  • SVB Collapse: "Big Short" Burry Accuses Regulators of Rewarding "Greed"

    U.S. regulators unveiled an emergency plan on Sunday, to avoid contagion from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

  • SVB Bonds the US Says Will Be ‘Wiped Out’ Gain in Rare Session

    (Bloomberg) -- As US government officials pledged to fully protect all depositors of the failed Silicon Valley Bank, they had a specific message for investors in the bonds and shares of the bank’s holding company.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallUS Plans Emergency Measures to Backstop Banks After SVBUS Backstops Bank Deposits to

  • Regulators seize Signature Bank in third-largest US bank failure

    Signature Bank becomes the second regional bank to failure in two days as regulators seek to restore calm to the banking world before markets open.

  • First Republic Gets Additional Funding From Fed, JPMorgan

    The fresh funding gives the bank, which was under pressure following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week, $70 billion in unused liquidity.

  • Elon Musk May Buy Failed Silicon Valley Bank

    Tesla's CEO says he's open to the idea of Twitter acquiring the Californian bank that was shut down on March 10 by regulators.

  • After Silicon Valley Bank failure ‘there’s going to be more,’ warns former FDIC Chair William Isaac

    “There’s no doubt in my mind," said Isaac. "Seems to me to be a lot like the 1980s.”

  • Fed Bets Pared as Goldman Scraps March Hike Call on Flaring Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Less than a week after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to a re-acceleration in the pace of interest-rate hikes, traders slammed it shut again amid the sudden eruption of financial strains at the US regional bank level.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallUS Plans Emergency Measures to Backstop Banks

  • Signature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s Fall

    (Bloomberg) -- The sudden closure of New York’s Signature Bank by state regulators Sunday underscored the urgency of extraordinary US efforts to backstop the nation’s banking system and quell mounting concerns among customers about the safety of their deposits.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallUS Plans Emergency Measures to Backst

  • Silicon Valley Bank collapse: Mark Cuban says Fed should 'immediately' take this action

    Mark Cuban raised questions about how regulators had allowed Silicon Valley Bank to end up in such a vulnerable position, and demanded that the Federal Reserve take immediate action.

  • Treasury Yields Dive, Equity Futures Rally on SVB: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures rallied, the dollar tumbled and Treasury yields extended declines as investors dialed back rate-hike bets following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallUS Plans Emergency Measures to Backstop Banks After SVBUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB Colla

  • SVB Clients in Limbo After Seeking Refuge in Money-Market Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- In the hours leading up to Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse, a slew of startups tried to withdraw their cash. Those that couldn’t turned to a last-ditch option: parking it in third-party money-market funds offered through the lender.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallUS Plans Emergency Measures to Backstop Banks After

  • How SVB Was Doomed By a Bad Bet on Mortgage Securities and the Fed’s Rate Hikes

    Silicon Valley Bank stumbled due to a mismatch of assets and liabilities, a mistake reminiscent of the thrift crisis of the 1970s.

  • ‘Things were way tougher’: Warren Buffet’s right-hand man has a blunt message for whiners worried about 'hardship.' 3 stocks that keep Charlie Munger happy in tough times

    The 99-year-old investing legend has spoken.

  • SVB Collapse: U.S. Regulators Pull Out a Bazooka to Avert Disaster

    U.S. regulators say that all Silicon Valley bank depositors will get their money back and announced the shutdown of another bank in 48 hours.

  • Bitcoin jumps more than 9% as U.S. acts to protect deposits at crypto-linked banks

    Bitcoin and Ether led a rebound in cryptocurrencies in Asia morning trading as U.S. regulators backstopped banks with ties to the crypto industry.

  • Gundlach, Ackman Weigh Fed’s US Bank Rescue Impact on Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- The failure of Silicon Valley Bank and the government rescue of its depositors are ripping through market bets on everything from the economy to the US interest-rate outlook. Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallUS Plans Emergency Measures to Backstop Banks After SVBUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB