U.S. markets open in 6 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,755.25
    -7.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,411.00
    -60.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,551.75
    -14.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,687.30
    -4.10 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.80
    -1.39 (-1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.30
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.30
    -0.12 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0566
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.95
    -1.24 (-4.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2236
    -0.0026 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8200
    -0.3200 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,550.26
    +444.19 (+2.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.08
    +4.00 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.22
    -62.83 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

BW Ideol : Change to the Board of Directors

BW Ideol
·1 min read
  • BWIDL.OL

BW Ideol AS (the "Company") announces that on 20 June 2022 the Company received the resignation of Yasuhiro Matsui as a non-executive director of the Company, due to his nomination as President and CEO of DBJ Securities. The resignation is effective 24 June 2022. 
The Company wishes to express its appreciation to Mr. Matsui for his service to the Company in his period as a member of the Board.
The Board of directors will call for an extraordinary general meeting to elect a replacement for Mr. Matsui in due course.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


