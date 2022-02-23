U.S. markets open in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,334.75
    +34.75 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,762.00
    +237.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,012.25
    +149.50 (+1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,004.00
    +24.80 (+1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.66
    -0.25 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.70
    -10.70 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    -0.20 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.87
    +0.12 (+0.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3604
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0700
    +0.0300 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,690.47
    +1,722.29 (+4.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.87
    +51.58 (+6.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.09
    +42.88 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

BW Ideol: Fourth quarter 2021 operational update and annual report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BW Ideol
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BWIDL.OL

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Acquisition of 5% ownership in 30MW EolMed floating wind pilot project

  • California Pilot Project progressed to Environmental Impact Report, final step before permitting

  • Securing close to 1GW of floating offshore wind acreage in ScotWind leasing round as part of the Floating Energy Allyance in January 2022

  • Signing and set-up of an investment vehicle with JERA and ADEME Investissement in January 2022

  • Cash position of EUR 32.8 million at end of December 2021 supporting growth strategy

BW Ideol is executing its dual-leg strategy as a co-developer of offshore floating wind projects and as EPCI (engineering, procurement, construction and installation) contractor of floating offshore wind technology. Progress is reflected in several recent cooperation agreements and participation in tenders for commercial-scale floating offshore wind projects.

On 17 January 2022, BW Ideol AS, as part of the Floating Energy Allyance was awarded the rights to develop a floating offshore wind farm with an approximate capacity of 1GW off the northeast coast of Scotland through the Crown Estate Scotland's ScotWind leasing round. The “option agreement” is for the area designated NE8 in the Scottish Government's Sectoral Marine Plan for Offshore Wind, which is located some 75km to the northeast of Fraserburgh on the Aberdeenshire coast. The Allyance is a development partnership comprising BayWa r.e., Elicio and BW Ideol.

"The award is a recognition our unique value proposition as a provider of floating offshore wind technology and services and as a project co-developer. We have a credible execution plan including the development of an industrial manufacturing hub at the Port of Ardersier in northern Scotland for local production of floaters, accurate cost assumptions and a proven and bankable technology. ScotWind is a transformational project for BW Ideol, confirming our ability to convert our growing pipeline of new opportunities into firm developments to drive long-term growth and value creation," said Paul de la Guérivière, the CEO of BW Ideol.

FINANCIALS
Group revenue from contracts with customers for the full year 2021 was EUR 2.26 million reflecting mainly design and engineering activities for projects in France and Japan. Other operating income was EUR 1.40 million from the French R&D tax incentive scheme. Operating loss before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the period was EUR 7.76 million. The cash position was EUR 32.8 million at 31 December 2021.

BW Ideol’s mission is to create a sustainable future by using floating technology to unlock the vast potential of offshore wind. The Company was established as a global pure player in floating offshore wind technology on 15 March 2021 following the acquisition of Ideol SA and a private placement raising gross EUR 51.5 million of growth capital and subsequent listing on Euronext Growth Oslo on 18 March.

OPERATIONS
In October, The California State Lands Commission (SLC) released a final Preliminary Environmental Assessment (PEA) for two planned offshore wind farms near the Vanderberg Space Force Base, including BW Ideol’s proposed installation of four concrete floaters with a total of 40 MW capacity. The SLC will now proceed to the next stage of the lease application process by authorising the preparation of the final Environmental Assessment. The project may receive consent in 2022 with the potential of becoming the first offshore wind installation in California.

In December, the Company signed an agreement to acquire a 5% ownership in the 30MW EOLMED floating wind pilot project in the French Mediterranean. BW Ideol and Qair have been cooperating on the project since 2016 and the early development stages when the French government awarded the project on the merits of BW Ideol's floating wind technology. In 2020, TotalEnergies Renewables acquired a 20% ownership in the project. EolMed is one of the first floating wind projects in the Mediterranean and is composed of three 10 MW Vestas wind turbines, currently one of the most powerful offshore wind turbines in operation in the market. The project will be installed 15 km off Gruissan, France. The project is progressing towards final investment decision (FID) with an expected start of construction in early 2022. BW Ideol has previously signed an engineering and technology licensing agreement with the project providing revenue and cash flow during the development phase.

In January 2022, BW Ideol executed an investment agreement with JERA, Japan's largest utility company, and ADEME Investissement, a French State-owned investment company aiming at financing innovative infrastructure projects funded by the Investment for the Future Program, to create an investment company for financing the co-development of offshore wind projects using BW Ideol's patented Damping Pool® technology over the next five years. BW Ideol will hold 51% of the new entity, with JERA and ADEME Investissement holding 24.5% each.

Since commissioning in September 2018, the Floatgen demonstrator installed offshore western France produces 18.5GWh of electricity with high availability, reflecting the seakeeping performance of BW Ideol's proprietary Damping Pool® design.

OUTLOOK
BW Ideol’s vision is to be a leading long-term owner of floating wind assets in key offshore markets across the globe. The primary focus is to continuously progress, expand and de-risk the Company’s project pipeline. The goal to have participated in an approximately 10GW gross portfolio of floating offshore wind projects by 2030 by developing the existing pipeline and strong joint venture partnerships, through scaling and optimisation of the patented Damping Pool® technology, and by developing the global organisation and leveraging the partnership with BW Offshore, including in the power-to-gas platform market. The rapid expansion of the commercial-scale floating offshore wind market across the globe supports a strong market outlook.

Please find attached the annual report for 2021.

WEBCAST
The Company will on Thursday, 24 February, hold a webcast and conference call followed by a Q&A at 09:00 CET. The webcast will be held in English by CEO Paul de la Guérivière and CFO Nicolas de Kerangal.

The webcast will be available by following this link:
https://streams.eventcdn.net/bwideol/2021-q4

You can also dial the following numbers:

Norway: +47 23963688
Singapore: +65 64085767
United Kingdom: +44 3333009265
United States: +1 6319131422 PIN: 59137658#

Please note that if you follow the webcast via the above URL, you will experience a 30 second delay compared to the main conference call. The web page works best in an updated browser - Chrome is recommended.

For further information, please contact:
Nicolas de Kerangal, Chief Financial & Partnerships Officer at BW Ideol, +33 (0) 7 76 87 70 08, ir@bw-ideol.com

About BW Ideol:
BW Ideol is a leading fully integrated platform in floating offshore wind with more than 10 years of experience from design, execution and development of floating wind projects based on Ideol S.A.'s patented floating offshore wind technology and engineering capabilities. The company has a dual-leg growth strategy as a floater EPCI and maintenance services provider and as a wind farm project developer and co-owner. BW Ideol has two full-scale offshore floating wind turbines in operation in France and Japan, a significant project pipeline, and is supported by BW Offshore’s extensive experience from developing and operating offshore energy production systems.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Boeing Stock Was Down More Than 5% Today

    Shares of aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) are among the highest-profile victims of today's sell-off on the latest escalation of Russia's moves against Ukraine. As of 2:05 p.m. ET Tuesday, Boeing stock was down 5.2%, roughly three times the loss of the S&P 500 as a whole. Why would a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine be bad news for Boeing?

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Virgin Galactic reports 750 spaceflight reservations on deck, scouts location for assembly facility

    “Demand through our direct sales channel is strong,” CEO Michael Colglazier told investors during the call. To date, the total amount of spaceflight reservations stands at about 750.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Alibaba Faces Volatile Reaction to Earnings as Woes Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. faces a wild ride over the next few days, with options pricing pointing to huge swings in the stock as investors brace for a drop in earnings and further regulatory scrutiny.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapLeissner Says

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • The gold price is surging on inflation and Ukraine fears. Here’s where UBS sees it going this year

    Pandemic-era inflation and a geopolitical crisis in Eastern Europe have caused gold's price to surge, so where to next?

  • Rio Tinto achieves record financial results

    The mining firm said that profit after tax improved by 116% on 2021.

  • Why Overstock.com Shares Plummeted Today

    Equity investors sold out of a wide range of titles on Tuesday, but they really sold out of Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK). The internet discount retailer's shares took a more than 8% hit on the day, due mainly to a price target cut from an influential bank. The cutter was Bank of America Securities analyst Curtis Nagle, who on Tuesday chopped his Overstock.com target to $80 from the previous $100 for a fairly steep 20% trimming.

  • Why Hecla Mining Stock Soared as the Dow Went Red

    Stock markets turned red on Tuesday as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine and Western nations began to announce economic sanctions against Russia. One stock defying the downturn, however, was Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL). America's biggest silver miner (and a big miner of gold, too) benefited not just from being in the business of producing some of the world's hardest currency in a time of economic uncertainty but from its own impressive earnings performance in 2021.

  • Nine Beaten-Down Stocks Must Jump 100% Just To Get Your Money Back

    If you're waiting for some fallen S&P 500 stocks to bounce back — hope you're patient. Many must double in value to get your money back.

  • Russia warns gas prices will double after Nord Stream 2 blocked

    Oil price soars to seven-year high as Putin orders troops into Ukraine What sanctions the UK has imposed on Russia FTSE 100 rises 0.1pc in volatile trading; Pound falls against dollar Russian stocks and rouble tumble; Gas prices surge Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Vladimir Putin controls the supply chain of western technology, so who is bluffing? Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • MercadoLibre Beats Revenue Estimates, Gains Market Share in Brazil

    (Bloomberg) -- Latin American e-commerce retailer MercadoLibre Inc. grew its revenue more than expected and gained market share in Brazil even as Asian players continue to strengthen their footprint in the company’s largest market. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets Wr

  • AOC under fire for post office row: ‘Is it that she doesn’t know our history?’

    Congresswoman’s office says all options, including current name, will be considered

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures recover some losses after S&P 500 tumbles into correction

    Stock futures opened higher Tuesday evening after a steep sell-off during the regular trading day, which pushed the S&P 500 and Dow to their lowest settlements so far of 2022.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Down Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded roughly 6% lower as of 2:41 p.m. ET today as broader markets struggled and after the company released its annual report over the weekend. Upstart also released its annual 10-K report over the weekend, which provided some interesting details on the business after the company just reported strong earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Notably, Upstart said that only 16% of the unsecured personal loans originated through its platform were retained by bank partners in 2021.

  • Truth Social Surges Past Wordle On Apple App Store, DWAC Stock Leaps

    Former President Donald Trump's 'Truth Social' is the top download on Apple's App Store.

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Are All Dropping Today

    Tesla's new German gigafactory still faces obstacles, and broader concerns are affecting the whole electric vehicle sector.

  • Biden Delays Oil Permits as Gasoline Prices Surge on Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has delayed issuing permits for new oil and gas drilling on federal land, a move that could complicate efforts to tame gasoline prices that are poised to top $4 per gallon amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanction

  • Block Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    Is now the best time for a previous high-flying digital payments growth name to deliver a quarterly report? Possibly not, considering the market’s adverse reaction to such stocks this earnings season. However, that’s what Block (SQ) will do this Thursday (Feb 24). But maybe the fact peers such as PayPal and Affirm have disappointed means the bar is lowered somewhat, says RBC’s Daniel Perlin. Plus, the stock is down by 60% since the prior report, and as such, Perlin believes the “expectations hur