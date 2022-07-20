U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,952.25
    +15.56 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,812.88
    -14.17 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,852.91
    +139.76 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,813.32
    +14.00 (+0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.60
    -1.62 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,706.40
    -4.30 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    18.75
    +0.04 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0218
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0060
    -0.0130 (-0.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1996
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2270
    +0.0570 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,989.81
    +1,776.34 (+8.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    540.49
    +11.80 (+2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,282.59
    -13.69 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

BW Ideol: Invitation to first half 2022 presentation on 29 July

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BW Ideol
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BWIDL.OL

BW Ideol AS will publish its report for the second quarter and first half of 2022 on Thursday 28 July at 16:30 CEST. The report and presentation material will be available on the Company's website at the same time.

The Company will hold a live webcast presentation on Friday 29 July at 09:00 CEST. The webcast will be held in English by CEO Paul Dupin de la Guérivière and CFO Nicolas de Kerangal.

The webcast will be available by following this link:
https://streams.eventcdn.net/bwideol/2022q2/

You can also dial the following numbers:

Norway: +47 57 98 94 30
Singapore: +65 3159 1234
United Kingdom: +44 20 3481 4247
United States: +1 (646) 307-1963
 

Please note that if you follow the webcast via the above URL, you will experience a 30 second delay compared to the main conference call. The web page works best in an updated browser - Chrome is recommended.

For further information, please contact:
Nicolas de Kerangal, Chief Financial & Partnerships Officer at BW Ideol, +33 (0)7 76 87 70 08
ir@bw-ideol.com  

About BW Ideol:
BW Ideol is a leading fully integrated platform in floating offshore wind with more than 10 years of experience from design, execution and development of floating wind projects based on Ideol S.A.'s patented floating offshore wind technology and engineering capabilities. The company has a dual-leg growth strategy as a floater EPCI and maintenance services provider and as a wind farm project developer and co-owner. BW Ideol has two full-scale offshore floating wind turbines in operation in France and Japan, a significant project pipeline, and is supported by BW Offshore’s extensive experience from developing and operating offshore energy production systems.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Recommended Stories

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Triple Your Money by 2027

    Since hitting their all-time closing highs within the past eight months, the timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average, the benchmark S&P 500, and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have shed as much as 19%, 24%, and 34% of their value, respectively. In one respect, bear market declines like we're witnessing in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq can be scary. While it can be hard to look past the near-term weakness and/or struggles of fast-paced companies during a bear market, there are some true game changers that have the potential to make long-term investors a whole lot richer.

  • Anthem (ELV) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Anthem (ELV) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.15% and 0.94%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Strong week for Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of one-year loss

    Over the last month the Butterfly Network, Inc. ( NYSE:BFLY ) has been much stronger than before, rebounding by 31...

  • AT&T Q2 Preview: Trouble Ahead?

    Earlier in 2022, in a move that investors didn't appreciate, the company slashed its dividend nearly in half and got kicked out of the elite Dividend Aristocrat group.

  • 2 Struggling Stocks That Could Fall Even Further in the Second Half

    Last week, Novavax finally received news from the Food and Drug Administration that its COVID-19 vaccine obtained Emergency Use Authorization for people who are 18 years of age and older. It took months of waiting before Novavax's authorization came in.

  • Is IBM Stock a Buy Now?

    IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock dipped 4% during after-hours trading on July 18 following its second-quarter earnings release. The tech giant's revenue rose 9% year over year (16% on a constant-currency basis) to $15.

  • 5 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.25 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Berkshire Hathaway will collect more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for about $4.25 billion.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • Netflix Users are Leaving; 3 Rival Streamers Seeing Big Gains

    Netflix expects to lose 2 million subscribers this quarter, but they're not turning off their TVs.

  • ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $12.64, marking a +1.69% move from the previous day.

  • Should You Buy or Sell Qualcomm Stock This Earnings Season?

    Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: QCOM) top and bottom lines have grown at an impressive pace over the past year, but the same cannot be said about the company's stock price. Qualcomm investors have pressed the panic button in 2022 on the back of growing evidence of a slowdown in smartphone sales. This explains why analysts aren't upbeat about Qualcomm's upcoming fiscal 2022 third-quarter earnings report, which will be released after the market closes on July 27, 2022.

  • Robinhood Was Behind Phantom Surge in Berkshire Hathaway Trade Volume, Study Finds

    A trio of academics say they have figured out a stock-market puzzle from last year—why class A shares of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway saw a sudden surge in trading volumes.

  • Buying stocks now could bring you pain over the next few weeks. But you’ll be thanking yourself a year from now, these analysts say.

    Our call of the day from Bernstein analysts sees things looking up down the road for stocks, but more capitulation in this market will be needed.

  • Strength Seen in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT): Can Its 11.9% Jump Turn into More Strength?

    Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn't suggest further strength down the road.

  • 3 Top Dividend Kings for the Second Half of 2022

    The first half of 2022 marked the worst start to the year for the U.S. stock market in over 50 years. Between 40-year-high inflation, a weakening housing market, rising interest rates, high prices at the pump, and ongoing geopolitical tensions, there's a lot to digest as investors think about the best way to position their portfolios for the second half of 2022 and beyond. While it may be tempting to sell everything and walk away, a better approach is to make sure you are holding companies that have what it takes to outlast a prolonged bear market and/or recession.

  • Is Carnival Cruising Towards Recovery?

    Clear waters appear to be ahead, but investors should beware of sharks

  • M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates

    M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 2.22%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Cathie Wood's ARK Invest will liquidate its transparency-themed ETF

    ARK said in a statement Tuesday that it will shutter its Transparency ETF at the end of July, just eight months after launching the investment vehicle.

  • Top 10 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 multibagger penny stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our discussion on the returns being generated by penny stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022. Since the start of 2022, the Dow Composite Index, the S&P 500 […]