BW Offshore: Agreement for the sale of BW Opportunity

Agreement for the sale of BW Opportunity

BW Offshore has signed an agreement for the sale of the FPSO BW Opportunity to an undisclosed third party for a total consideration of USD 125 million. The sale is subject to conditions precedent and is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

In parallel, BW Offshore is exploring the commercial principles for the provision of EPCC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning) and O&M (Operations and Maintenance) services for a five-year transitional period with the buyer.

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 10 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

