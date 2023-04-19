BW Offshore

Appoints Anders S. Platou as new Chief Strategy Officer

BW Offshore has appointed Anders S. Platou as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) effective from 1 July 2023. He joins the Senior Management team from his previous role as Head of Corporate Finance & Strategy.

Before joining BW Offshore in 2018, Mr. Platou worked at DNB in various capacities within corporate and investment banking. He holds a Bachelor of Arts with Majors in Economics and International Relations from Tufts University.

“Anders has been instrumental for BW Offshore’s delivery on strategic priorities for long-term value creation. I look forward to him joining the Senior Management team to drive our strategy development of tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving global markets,” said Marco Beenen, Chief Executive Officer of BW Offshore Limited.

For further information, please contact:

Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +47 91 71 86 55

Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance & Strategy, +47 99 50 47 40

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 9 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.







