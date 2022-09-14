U.S. markets open in 6 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,936.00
    +4.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,139.00
    +36.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,045.00
    +8.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,838.70
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.01
    -0.30 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.60
    -6.80 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    19.30
    -0.20 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9981
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.27
    +3.40 (+14.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1497
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.6390
    -1.0060 (-0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,319.07
    -2,102.43 (-9.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.90
    -38.79 (-7.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

BW Offshore: Company presentation

BW Offshore
·1 min read
BW Offshore
BW Offshore

Company presentation

BW Offshore is presenting at the Pareto Securities’ Energy Conference today. Please see the attached presentation.

For further information, please contact:
Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +47 91 71 86 55
Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance & Strategy, +47 99 50 47 40

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 10 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachment


Recommended Stories