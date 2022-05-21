U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,901.36
    +0.57 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,261.90
    +8.77 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,354.62
    -33.88 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,773.27
    -2.96 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.35
    +0.46 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.10
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.87
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0562
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7870
    -0.0680 (-2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2496
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8500
    +0.0560 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,288.81
    -1,027.18 (-3.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    650.34
    -23.03 (-3.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,389.98
    +87.24 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

BW Offshore: Contract extension for Espoir Ivoirien

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BW Offshore
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BWO.OL
    Watchlist
  • BWOO.OL
BW Offshore
BW Offshore

Contract extension for Espoir Ivoirien

BW Offshore has received a one-year contract extension for the lease and operation of the FPSO Espoir Ivoirien. The firm period has been extended until end Q1 2023.

The FPSO is operating on the Espoir field offshore the Ivory Coast for CNR International (Cote D'Ivoire) SARL.

For further information, please contact:
Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +65 97 27 86 47
Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance & Strategy, +47 99 50 47 40

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 12 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Recommended Stories

  • Heat wave torching India and Pakistan is the new normal, report says

    Following a record-breaking March and a searing April, May has also been unseasonably hot across much of India and Pakistan. Climate stations in New Delhi and Mumbai have averaged 4.7 and 2.3 in Fahrenheit, 2.80 and 1.28 in Celsius, respectively above normal for the month so far. March of 2022 was the hottest March for India as a whole since 1901, according to meteorologists from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). When averaged across the entire country, March's average high temperature

  • 'This is God's handiwork': Bryan County residents, officials react to Hyundai plant announcement

    Members within Bryan County, as well as officials from other counties, react to announcement of mega site that will house a Hyundai auto plant.

  • Top law dogs: A look back at two decades of Savannah police chiefs

    Until 2000, the Savannah Police Department enjoyed relatively stable leadership. Since 2000, however, the department has had six different chiefs.

  • Hyundai! Hyundai! Hyundai! Savannah, Chatham leaders celebrate new auto plant in Bryan County

    After 20 years of trying to land an auto manufacturer in the region, state and Savannah-area leaders react to Hyundai auto plant in Bryan County.

  • Why Tesla Stock Was Slammed on Friday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) sank on Friday, declining as much as 10.8% at one point during the trading day. The electric-car maker stock's beating was likely driven primarily by a tough day in the market for many stocks -- particularly for growth stocks like Tesla. The stock's downward trend has largely been tied to investors' skittishness toward highly valued growth stocks.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the massive free cash flow — with inflation near 40-year highs, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Pulls the Trigger on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When legends speak, people listen – and few investors match the legendary status of Ray Dalio. The founder of Bridgewater Associates has built his firm from a 2-room apartment operation into the world’s largest hedge fund, with more than $150 billion in assets under management, and a net gain exceeding $46 billion. Dalio believes that the next two to four years will see our global economic and political systems change in ways that are unpredictable now. And the key to survival, for investors, ma

  • Tesla Loses Top Spot in Cathie Wood’s Flagship Fund. This Stock Is the New No. 1.

    Cathie Wood is a long-time Tesla bull, but the stock isn't the largest holding in Wood's ARK Innovation ETF anymore.

  • How To Generate $100,000 Of Retirement Income, Without Selling Principal

    Your retirement savings are $1 million. You want $100,000 of yearly retirement income, including Social Security. Is that doable without tons of risk?

  • It May Be a Bear Market, But It’s Not a Panic. That’s Worrisome

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been hard to watch, impossible to predict and a nightmare to trade. But has the S&P 500’s slide been an unqualified panic to date? By some measures no, and that might bode poorly for equities in the near term. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightElon Musk Gets Defensive Over Twitter Meme as Harassment Report SurfacesStocks Avert Bear Market, Slide for Seventh Week: Markets WrapRuble Hits 5-Year High as

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Correction Getting Worse, Tesla Breaks Down; What You Must Do Now

    Another week of big losses as Wall Street adjusts to a "hard" reality. Tesla broke decisively, but it wasn't alone.

  • Yes, Nvidia Stock is Expensive — But Oppenheimer Says It’s Worth the Price

    In less than week -- Wednesday, May 25 -- Nvidia (NVDA) is due to report its Q1 2022 earnings. Analysts on average are optimistic about the report itself, and also about the guidance Nvidia might give, predicting Nvidia will report 43% growth to $1.30 per share this quarter, and promise investors another 31% worth of growth ($1.36 per share) next quarter. And one analyst thinks Nvidia could do even better than that. Previewing next Wednesday's earnings report, Oppenheimer's Rick Schafer reiterat

  • 10 Best Buy-the-Dip Tech Stocks According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 buy-the-dip stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s stock selection and the current sell-off in tech, go directly to 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Tech Stocks According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down 27% in 2022 […]

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Nasdaq Plunged

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells shares of a company, Wall Street and investors tend to pay close attention. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of more than $680 billion in shareholder value and delivered an average annual return of 20.1% for Berkshire's Class A (BRK.A) shareholders (himself included).

  • Which Top-Performing Dividend Stocks Look Most Attractive?

    High-yield dividend stocks have been viewed more favorably than high-multiple growth stocks these days. After yet another month of excessive market-wide selling, the yields of many top dividend stocks are slightly richer. As the Fed raises interest rates further, growth and value could continue to get slammed. This week, the Fed signaled that it's more than willing to keep the rate hikes coming until inflation backs down, even if it means jeopardizing a "soft landing" and inflicting more pain in

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 4 Phenomenal Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    These fast-growing stocks are ripe for the picking following a nearly 30% peak decline in the Nasdaq.

  • The odds of a home price correction just spiked—this interactive chart shows if your local housing market is at risk

    Over the past month, the odds of a home price correction spiked. That's according to an analysis CoreLogic ran for Fortune this week.

  • Watch out if you’re male, over 45, and think you know about investing

    The stock market’s recent weakness could be particularly hazardous to your wealth if you’re male, above the age of 45, married, have more dependents, or think you have excellent investment knowledge. Nearly a third of investors who “panic sell” swear off equities altogether, and never re-enter the market. This new study would be important to review at any time, but especially now, given the stock market’s recent losses.

  • Warren Buffett is Selling These 6 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 6 stocks that Warren Buffett is selling in 2022. If you want to see more stocks that the billionaire sold, click Warren Buffett is Selling These 3 Stocks in 2022. Warren Buffett, the chief of Berkshire Hathaway, is perhaps the most renowned financier in the investment world, with decades of […]

  • Deere Plunges Most Since 2008 on Supply Chain Snarls, Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Deere & Co. slid the most in 14 years after the world’s largest manufacturer of agricultural equipment was the latest major US company bruised by supply chain snags and rising inflation. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightElon Musk Gets Defensive Over Twitter Meme as Harassment Report SurfacesStocks Avert Bear Market, Slide for Seventh Week: Markets WrapRuble Hits 5-Year High as Gas Buyers Bend to Putin’s W