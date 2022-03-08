U.S. markets open in 7 hours 23 minutes

BW Offshore: Ex dividend USD 0.035 today

BW Offshore
·1 min read
  BGSWF
BW Offshore
BW Offshore

Ex dividend USD 0.035 today

The shares of BW Offshore will be traded ex dividend USD 0.035 per share as from today, 8 March 2022.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

IR@bwoffshore.com www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 13 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



