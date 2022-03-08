U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

BW Offshore: Long-Term Incentive Programme - new awards

BW Offshore
2 min read
In this article:
  BGSWF
BW Offshore
BW Offshore

Long-Term Incentive Programme - new awards

With reference to stock exchange release dated 8 April 2019.

The Board of Directors of BW Offshore Limited ("BWO" or the "Company") has approved the award of share options under the Long-Term Incentive Programme (LTIP) adopted in 2019, to align the interests of the participating employees with those of the Company's shareholders. This is the fourth annual award under the LTIP. The LTIP is discretionary, and participants are invited on an annual basis.

The total number of options awarded under the LTIP for 2022 is 1,849,600 where each option will give the holder the right to acquire one BW Offshore share. A total of 60 BW Offshore employees have been invited to participate in the programme.

The strike price of the options is calculated based on the volume weighted average share price five trading days prior to grant date, plus a premium of 15.76% (corresponding to a 5% increase annually over three years). The strike price for the options awarded on 8 March 2022 is NOK 33.78.

The options will have a vesting period of three years, followed by a three-year exercise period. Exercise windows will be set by the Company. The options will expire six years after the award date.

The options are non-tradable and conditional upon the option holder being employed by the Company and not having resigned or being terminated for cause prior to the vesting date.

The following primary insiders of the Company have been awarded options under the LTIP for 2022:

1. Chief Executive Officer, Marco Beenen
Options awarded: 303,780
Total number of options: 1,265,530
Shares held: 49,993

2. Chief Financial Officer, Ståle Andreassen
Options awarded: 99,810
Total number of options: 337,810
Shares held: 229,273

3. Chief Commercial Officer, Rune Bjorbekk
Options awarded: 99,810
Total number of options: 415,810
Shares held: 111,424

4. Chief Operating Officer, Kei Ikeda
Options awarded: 99,810
Total number of options: 415,810
Shares held: 24,994

5. General Counsel, Magda K. Vakil
Options awarded: 99,810
Total number of options: 337,810
Shares held: 14,834 (including ownership of close associate)


For further information, please contact:
Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +65 97 27 86 47
Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance & Strategy, +47 99 50 47 40

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 13 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachment


