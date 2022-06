BW Offshore

Mandatory notification of trade

Carl K. Arnet, member of the Board of Directors in BW Offshore Limited (“BWO”) yesterday sold 236,570 shares in BWO at an average price of NOK 34.84 per share. Following this transaction, Carl K. Arnet holds 1 share in BW Offshore Limited.

For further information, please contact:

Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +65 97 27 86 47

Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance & Strategy, +47 99 50 47 40

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





