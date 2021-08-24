U.S. markets open in 7 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,484.50
    +9.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,361.00
    +80.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,333.25
    +28.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,213.30
    +6.70 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.03
    +0.39 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.00
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1747
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.15
    -1.41 (-7.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3741
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    +0.1300 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,629.93
    -637.13 (-1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,257.23
    -6.21 (-0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.02
    +21.12 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,776.65
    +282.41 (+1.03%)
     

BW Offshore: Second Quarter and First Half Result 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BW Offshore
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Second Quarter and First Half Result 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

  • EBITDA of USD 91.1 million in Q2 and USD 201.9 million for the first half of 2021

  • Operating cashflow of USD 133.7 million in Q2 and USD 204.9 million for the first half of 2021

  • Equity ratio of 39.9% and USD 279.7 million in available liquidity at 30 June

  • Barossa FPSO project on track with first steel cut for hull planned for September 2021

  • USD 1.15 billion bank financing for Barossa FPSO near completion

  • Quarterly dividend of USD 0.035 per share

In the second quarter, BW Offshore continued to make significant progress in executing the dual-track strategy of evolving the core FPSO business and capturing energy transition opportunities by developing adjacent business areas.

EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 was USD 91.1 million, a decrease from USD 110.8 million in the previous quarter. The decrease in EBITDA was mainly driven by non-recurring costs related to lay-up of Cidade de São Vicente and sail away of Umuroa from New Zealand.

During the quarter, BW Offshore secured key equipment packages and work-scope related to the Barossa FPSO hull, mooring and topside fabrication. Project execution is progressing to plan.

The debt and equity financing for the Barossa project is near completion with a syndicate of nine international project finance banks providing a 14-year USD 1.15 billion combined construction and long-term debt financing. BW Offshore and three global infrastructure equity partners will contribute 51% and 49% of the project equity, respectively.

“2021 is a strategically important year for BW Offshore. We are very pleased with the progress made on the Barossa project, with first steel cut for the hull planned for next month. We are successfully locking in packages and contracts despite the challenging commodity market.” said Marco Beenen, the CEO of BW Offshore. “In addition to full speed on the Barossa project, we are focusing on delivering on our strategy by contributing to the energy transition, developing our floating wind project pipeline and we have now submitted bids for the ScotWind tender.”

The Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of USD 0.035 per share. Shares will trade ex- dividend from 31 August 2021. Shareholders recorded in VPS following the close of trading on Oslo Børs on 1 September 2021 will be entitled to the distribution payable on or around 9 September 2021.

Please see attachments for the Half-Year Report and Presentation. The earnings tables are available at: https://bwoffshore.com/ir/quarterly-results/

BW Offshore will host a conference call of the financial results at 09:00 (CEST) today. The presentation will be given by CEO Marco Beenen and CFO Ståle Andreassen.

Conference call information:

To dial in to the conference call where the first half year and second quarter results and Q&A will be hosted, please dial one of the following numbers:

Norway: +47 2396 3938
UK: +44 3333 009 260
US: +1 6467 224 957
France: +33 170 750 737
Singapore: +65 6429 8349 (PIN: 81560184#)

You can also follow the presentation via webcast with supporting slides, available on:

https://streams.eventcdn.net/bwo/q2-2021/register

Please note that if you follow the webcast via the above URL, you will experience a 30 second delay compared to the main conference call.

For further information, please contact:
Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +65 97 27 86 47
Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance & Strategy, +47 99 50 47 40

IR@bwoffshore.com www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 14 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Why Canoo, Romeo Power, and Velodyne Lidar Are Surging Today

    One, Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR), was rising on new developments in an activist shareholder's battle with company management; Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), by contrast, were up sharply on no apparent news -- but they (and Velodyne) may have been undergoing short squeezes. Canoo was up by about 26.7%. Romeo Power was up by about 16.1%.

  • These 2 Stocks Just Soared After Hours Monday

    Enthusiasm about the potential success of COVID-19 vaccination efforts and economic strength helped market participants lift major market indexes substantially. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all were higher, with the Nasdaq finishing at a record and the S&P falling short by just a fraction of a point. Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) and Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) were both up by double-digit percentages late Monday, and below, we'll go into the details.

  • China Tech Stocks Rebound on Buying From Cathie Wood and Tencent

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks rallied for a second day, as sentiment was boosted by Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s stock buyback and as Cathie Wood bought back into JD.com after a strong set of results.The Hang Seng Tech Index extended its advance to as much as 5.3%, adding to a gain of more than 2% on Monday, after a five-week rout that took the gauge to the lowest level since inception last year.While there’s no indication that China’s regulatory crackdown will ease, the absence of signifi

  • Why Amazon, Nvidia, and Salesforce Stocks Popped Today

    Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were up 2%, 2%, and 5%, respectively, as investors rotated back into high-quality growth stocks. Barron's highlighted Amazon's attractive growth prospects -- in e-commerce, cloud computing, digital advertising, logistics, and healthcare -- in a bullish report on Friday. "Growth at Amazon Web Services is accelerating, and revenue from the unit could hit an annualized $100 billion by 2023," Savitz and Cherney said.

  • Chip shortage to worsen, Trillium pops 180% after Pfizer buyout, Coinbase reassures on stablecoins

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Warren Buffett Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is often referred to as the “Sage of Omaha” due to his incredibly successful […]

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022. In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock perf

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • Vaxart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shift From Loss To Profit

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • 8 Companies Keep Making Much More Money Than Anyone Imagined

    S&P 500 profits are gushing in faster than expected. But some are making a habit out of blowing away profit expectations.

  • Why Doximity Stock Surged on Monday

    The networking and productivity platform for doctors is riding a wave of positive investor sentiment.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei Zhang

    In this article, we will discuss 10 best stocks to invest in according to Chinese billionaire Lei Zhang based on Q1 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Zhang’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei […]

  • Semiconductors ‘under appreciated’, good long-term investment: expert

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down today’s market action and outlook with Francisco Bido, F/M Integrated Alpha Investments Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • JD.com Surges After Sales Beat Allays Tech Crackdown Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc.’s shares soared as much as 10.5% after the e-commerce giant reported revenue that beat estimates, defying a crackdown on the Chinese internet sector that has depressed growth across the industry. The e-commerce giant’s shares gained by the most in almost a month in Hong Kong after it posted a better-than-expected 26% rise in revenue to 253.8 billion yuan ($39.1 billion) for the three months ended June. Star fund manager Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management, which ha

  • NVIDIA Stock Through The Lens Of Big Money

    NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) has been in rocket mode in 2021, ramping +59. In one year, shares are up a hefty 71%. And it could be setting up for more highs soon. One likely reason is due to Big Money lifting the stock.

  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and the Problems With Cheap User Acquisition

    ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has gained a lot of attention recently, and investors are split between thinking that the company has high potential based on gross margins and revenue, and those who are concerned that the bottom has yet to be reached. In this article we will look at the performance, predictions as well as take a look at expenses and see why the market might have such a divergent view on the company.

  • My friend is worth $10 million. As his bookkeeper, I’m asked to record illegitimate expenses. Could I be prosecuted?

    My friend has a high net worth — well over $10 million — and could easily afford these personal expenses. “I did what I was told” does not hold much sway for professionals who know the difference between illegitimate and legitimate expenses. You have blurred the boundaries between employer and friend, bookkeeping and tax dodging, and personal responsibility and professional obligation.

  • Here's Why Snowflake Stock Is Making Gains Today

    The data technology specialist's share price was up roughly 3.7% as of 2:30 p.m. EDT on Monday. After suffering volatile dips in last week's trading, growth-dependent technology stocks enjoyed strong recovery momentum on Monday, and Snowflake's share price is also getting a boost thanks to favorable coverage from analysts. Rosenblatt's Blair Abernethy published a note on Snowflake on Monday morning, maintaining a buy rating on the stock and hiking the firm's one-year price target from $265 to $295 per share.

  • 5 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More than 5%

    Contrary to what many income investors think, the best dividend stocks aren't necessarily ones with high yields. Here are five such dividend stocks yielding between 4.6% and 9.5% that are solid buys today. The evidence lies in its dividends: Even in an exceptionally challenging year like 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced industrial establishments, warehouses, offices, and retail stores to shut down for months, W.P. Carey increased its dividend every quarter.