BWH Hotel Group® Announces New President And CEO Lawrence M. Cuculic

·4 min read

Board of Directors Appoints Company's Senior Vice President and General Counsel as President and CEO Effective December 2021

PHOENIX, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BWH Hotel Group announced today that Lawrence (Larry) M. Cuculic has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer by the company's Board of Directors. Cuculic has been serving as Senior Vice President and General Counsel for the company for 12 years and will assume his new role as President and CEO on December 1, 2021.

Lawrence (Larry) Cuculic, President and Chief Executive Officer
Lawrence (Larry) Cuculic, President and Chief Executive Officer

"Together with my fellow Board of Directors I have great confidence in our decision to appoint Larry our new President and CEO," comments Ishwar Naran, Board Chairman, BWH Hotel Group. "Larry brings tremendous experience from his prior roles, military background and longstanding position within our organization. Larry is a trusted and decisive leader whose collaborative and strategic approach will undoubtedly lead the company to even stronger financial success, driving positive growth for our hoteliers."

Cuculic takes the helm of the global hospitality powerhouse at a pivotal time in the company's history. Under the leadership of outgoing President and CEO, David Kong, BWH Hotel Group has grown from one to 18 vibrant and exciting brands across every chain scale segment, from economy to luxury. The company boasts successive records of RevPAR growth, culminating at 113.9 in 2021, as well as industry-leading levels of guest and hotel satisfaction ratings. Under Cuculic's leadership, BWH Hotel Group is on track to continue leading the industry as a powerful global hotel company.

"It is a true honor to be selected as the next President and CEO of BWH Hotel Group by our esteemed Board of Directors," said Cuculic. "During my tenure with the organization I have had the great privilege of working alongside David Kong and witnessing the remarkable impact he has made on our company and the industry as a whole. I can only hope to live up to the legacy David is leaving behind and I am committed to ensuring the long-term success of our members and our organization. I am fortunate to have the support of our Board and one of the most successful senior executive teams in the industry. I am excited and look forward to working together with our Board, our members, my colleagues, and our corporate associates to usher BWH Hotel Group into its next chapter."

"I am pleased to be passing the reigns of BWH Hotel Group to my long-term colleague, Larry Cuculic," comments David Kong, President and CEO, BWH Hotel Group. "I have worked alongside Larry for 12 years and have been continually inspired by his thoughtful leadership and strategic thinking. Throughout his tenure, Larry has gained valuable experience through a wide range of responsibilities, including our Central Reservations and Contact Centers. He is conversant in many areas of our company and is well liked and respected throughout the organization. Larry is the ideal candidate for the role of President and CEO. He is the right person to lead our organization through the recovery phase of the pandemic and to capitalize on new opportunities ahead. I am confident that together with our strong senior executive team, Larry will drive even more success for BWH Hotel Group and our hoteliers in the years ahead."

Prior to joining BWH Hotel Group, Cuculic was Senior Vice President General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Wabash National Corporation. Previously, Cuculic served as Vice President Legal and Corporate Secretary for American Commercial Lines, Inc., and was a partner in the law firm Gambs, Mucker & Bauman. Before retiring from the U.S. Army, Cuculic served as a Judge Advocate General's Corps officer in various legal positions, including appointment as a military judge. Cuculic received his B.S. from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and his J.D. from Notre Dame Law School. He also earned an LL.M. degree from the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's School and graduated from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College.

To learn more about BWH Hotel Group, please visit www.bestwestern.com or www.worldhotels.com. To follow Larry Cuculic on LinkedIn, visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/larry-cuculic/.

About BWH Hotel Group®:
BWH Hotel Group is a leading, global hospitality network comprised of three hotel companies, including WorldHotels™ Collection, Best Western® Hotels & Resorts and SureStay Hotel Group®. The global network boasts approximately 4,700 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide*. With 18 brands across every chain scale segment, from economy to luxury, BWH Hotel Group suits the needs of developers and guests in every market. For more information visit www.bestwestern.com, www.bestwesterndevelopers.com, www.worldhotels.com and www.surestay.com.

* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.

Media Contact
Katie Ray
Senior PR Manager
602.957.5526
katie.ray@bwhhotelgroup.com

BWH Hotel Group (PRNewsfoto/Best Western Hotels &amp; Resorts)
BWH Hotel Group (PRNewsfoto/Best Western Hotels & Resorts)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bwh-hotel-group-announces-new-president-and-ceo-lawrence-m-cuculic-301395820.html

SOURCE Best Western Hotels & Resorts

