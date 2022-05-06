U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,123.34
    -23.53 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.37
    -98.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,144.66
    -173.03 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.56
    -31.58 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.61
    +2.35 (+2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.80
    +7.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2339
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5500
    +0.3700 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,014.86
    -555.18 (-1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.14
    -10.32 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.06 (+0.69%)
     

BXH Appointed New Head of Risk Management and Security

BXH Earn.games
·3 min read
BXH Earn.games
BXH Earn.games

BXH was launched in April 2021 with the entrée of the China market.

Dubai, UAE, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Edward Ng with 30 plus years of fintech and security experience has been appointed as the Head of Risk Management and Security for BXH (Boy X Highspeed) in Dubai. “With the re-launch of the BXH Defi-Cefi platform it is important to have such an experienced talent jointing our company to provide the risk and security policies and monitoring of risk and security solutions to support the new international expansion of our BXH project,” said Mr. Neo Wang founder and chairman of BXH.

BXH was launched in April 2021 with the entrée of the China market. The BXH Defi system was hacked in October 2021. This was acknowledged publicly immediately as one of the largest crypto Defi heist in history. “Therefore, the appointment of Mr. Edward Ng as the Head of Risk Management and Security brings excitement to the safety-security value to the BXH relaunch as a global financial services platform.” Said founder and Chairman Mr. Neo Wang.

Edward Ng’s extensive background goes back to the early days 1985 with desktop to server to mainframe system integration and security measures. His tenure includes senior advisory role with Y2K remediation, PC/Desktop security interfaces, Network Security, Datacenter Security assessment and policy development, and enforcement for many major financial companies.

The companies Edward Ng worked with during these past 30 plus years are major technology and financial companies such as Sun Microsystems, Computer Associates (CA), Wipro Technologies, Merrill Lynch, Lehman Brothers, HSBC, and the likes. “I am inspired of my interview with Chairman Neo Wang on his mission and vision of bringing BXH into the global market as a market leader integrating the best of DeFi and CeFi to the real economy. I feel that my proven risk and security management experience from the leading technology and financial industry, working with technology security industry leaders will mitigate the challenges of Risk and Security in BXH and the DeFi-CeFi fintech industry,” said Edward Ng.

Chairman Neo Wang also emphasized the importance of bringing the best of the blockchain technology in combination of the real-world financial service requirements to provide the following offerings from the BXH platform:

1. The new smart contract of the single coin pledged machine gun pool includes the V2 contract pool of the BSC Chain and the Avalanche Chain while retaining the original V1 pool of the OEC Chain

2. At the same time, the new BSC smart contract has updated the Xtoken pledge mining of the V1 single currency pool.

3. BXH has placed the priority to open the cross-chain service between the BSC chain and the Avalanche chain; the cross-chain bridge function between Heco, OEC, and Ethereum. The other chains will be open in near future according to our roadmap

The BXH single-coin pool and cross-chain bridge service will also be relaunched on Polygon, LUNA, Near, and other chains one after another.

To learn more about BXH and experience the brave new future, follow

Website: bxh.com

Telegram: t.me/bxh_global

Twitter: bxh_blockchain

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not an investment advice. Readers are encouraged to do there own research.

Media Contact:

Company name : BXH Earn.games

Contact Person Name : Bashir Mo

Official Email : bashi@bxh.com

City : Dubai

Country : UAE

website : bxh.com

Newsroom: socials.submitmypressrelease.com


Recommended Stories

  • Illumina ordered to pay BGI subsidiary $333 million in DNA-sequencing patent case

    A Delaware jury on Friday ordered Illumina Inc to pay more than $333 million to a U.S. unit of Chinese genomics company BGI Group after finding that Illumina's DNA-sequencing systems infringed two patents. The jury also said Illumina infringed the patents willfully, and that three patents it had accused BGI's Complete Genomics unit of infringing were invalid.

  • Chinese Tech Giants Quietly Retreat From Doing Business With Russia

    Firms are pulling back under pressure from U.S. sanctions and suppliers but stay mum in face of warnings from Beijing.

  • This New Rule Will Bring a Big Change to Your Retirement Plan Rollover

    Billions of dollars are moved annually from 401(k) plans to IRAs. And starting in July, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) will mandate that all financial advisors and brokers comply with a higher fiduciary standard for retirement plan rollovers. Under … Continue reading → The post This New Rule Will Bring a Big Change to Your Retirement Plan Rollover appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What does Social Security insolvency mean, and how can it impact your retirement?

    In the last several months you may have seen news headlines announcing that the Social Security program will be insolvent by 2033. While news of Social Security’s potential lack of funding is a real concern, it’s important to remember that “insolvent” is not the same as “bankrupt.” If nothing is done to fund the system at current levels, it is estimated that the program will be able to pay only 76% of what is owed to retirees beginning in 2034.

  • JPMorgan says this is the only sector seeing 'quality, growth and momentum scores' improve all at the same time

    Gain some relief in a market filled with pain.

  • Finland Is Severing Oil Ties With Russia, Trade Data Show

    (Bloomberg) -- Finland managed to cut the amount of oil it imports from Russia just after the invasion of Ukraine started in late February. Most Read from BloombergChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFiona Hill Says Putin Sensed West’s Weakness Before Ukraine WarThe Nordic country importe

  • Nike adds another new twist to its return-to-office plan

    “Many companies talk about work life balance, why not work somewhere they #justdoit?” ​​a lead technical recruiter for Nike said Friday on LinkedIn.

  • Oil Markets Are Bracing For Further Supply Disruptions

    As the Senate revives efforts to pass the NOPEC Bill and the EU pushed for a ban on Russian oil, it seems more oil supply disruptions are looming

  • Lordstown Motors expected to give update on Foxconn deals on Monday

    Shares of Lordstown Motors fell to an all-time low of $2.05 earlier this week after the cash-strapped EV developer said it had extended the deadline for selling its plant to Foxconn.

  • Two Stocks That Could Surge as European Union Moves to Shun Russian Oil

    Major energy companies that already invest heavily in sustainable alternatives are well positioned to benefit from a global shift away from Russian oil and gas.

  • SAP Wrestles With Concerns Over Women’s Treatment, Senior Exits

    (Bloomberg) -- Christian Klein was in his second year as chief executive of SAP SE in January 2021 when he addressed a staff meeting to field questions about the imminent launch of a new push into cloud computing.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsS&P Suffers Longest Weekly Losing Streak in Decade: Markets WrapStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapSaudi Prince Reve

  • U.S. Shale’s Cash Bonanza Will Wipe Out $300 Billion Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- It may have taken an investor rebellion, a pandemic and a war in Europe, but U.S. shale oil and gas producers are now on the cusp of making back their losses from the last decade. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFiona Hill Says Putin Sensed West

  • Job interest in Twitter skyrocketed more than 250% since Elon Musk moved to take over. But current employees are nervous.

    'Say what you will about Elon, he does have a large fanbase of ppl excited to work for him,' tweeted Glassdoor's senior economist.

  • Natural Gas Markets Pull Back Slightly on Friday

    Natural gas markets have continued the massive uptrend during the trading session on Friday, despite the fact that we did end up pulling back.

  • Explainer: Why are U.S. natural gas prices soaring?

    Simply put, it is hotter than normal in many parts of the United States. Weather in Houston, the biggest city in Texas, is expected to reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) over the weekend, or about 15 degrees F higher than normal for this time of year. The gas market is getting caught up in the frenzy that has hit the oil, fuel and coal markets as countries scramble to make sure they have enough reliable energy in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Nvidia to Pay $5.5 Million to Settle SEC Charges

    According to the SEC, Nvidia failed to disclose the impact that mining cryptocurrencies was having on its gaming sector revenue in 2018.

  • Boeing training program reaches milestone in hiring 1,000 St. Louis Community College graduates

    The aerospace giant has been working with the St. Louis college for 15 years on a program that has evolved into a fruitful talent pipeline for the company. Now the school wants to get other industries involved.

  • Enbridge eyes LNG opportunities as quarterly profits rise

    Canadian energy pipeline company Enbridge Inc reported on Friday a rise in first-quarter profit, and outlined expansion plans as global demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) surges in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. That has led to record U.S. LNG export volumes this year and renewed interest in expanding Canada's LNG industry beyond a lone Shell-led facility under construction in Kitimat, northern British Columbia. "LNG exports are a big opportunity, with momentum building across the U.S. Gulf Coast, and now more so in western Canada," Enbridge Chief Executive Al Monaco told an earnings call.

  • Best Places to Work 2022: Salesforce bucks tech attrition trend

    Employee tenure in the tech sector has grown notoriously short in recent years, perhaps nowhere more acutely than in the Bay Area where an employee averages well under a decade at a given company, and the annual turnover rate at some Silicon Valley juggernauts is solidly in the double-digits. Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) seems to have cracked the code. One of San Francisco’s largest and most prominent tech companies, Salesforce boasts an employee retention rate in the top 10% of companies its size, with 83% of its workers saying they are excited to work for the company each day as reported by the company rating site Comparably.

  • Diesel prices hit record high

    Diesel prices reached $5.51 per gallon on Friday, an all-time high.&nbsp;