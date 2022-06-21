U.S. markets open in 9 hours 19 minutes

Bybit to cut up to 30% of its workforce

Pradipta Mukherjee
·1 min read

Dubai-based crypto derivatives exchange Bybit is looking to cut up to 30% of its staff to reduce costs, journalist Colin Wu reported on Twitter, citing anonymous sources.

See related article: Coinbase, biggest US crypto exchange, cuts workforce by 18%

Fast facts

  • “This was not an easy decision to make,” a Bybit spokesperson told Forkast in an email response. “We are exploring a way to remove overlapping functions and build smaller but more agile teams to improve our efficiency.”

  • The spokesperson added that affected employees will be offered a severance package and access to Bybit’s employee career support in their job transitions.

  • Bybit’s job cuts add to a growing list of crypto firms, including Coinbase, Gemini and Crypto.com, that are scaling down staff during turbulent economic conditions and free-falling cryptocurrency prices.

See related article: Has ‘Crypto Winter’ arrived with Bitcoin, Ether prices falling?

    The ban comes as Chinese companies seek to comply with Beijing’s diktat against speculative activity in non-fungible tokens (NFTs). See related article: China’s diktat against NFT flipping spawns an ingenious industry Fast facts WeChat banned the official account of a Chinese NFT platform for “business activities related to secondary trading of digital collectibles or cryptocurrency.” […]

    Hong Kong-based Babel Finance announced on Monday it has reached “preliminary agreements” on debt repayments to counterparties following a redemption and withdrawal freeze instituted last Friday. See related article: Contagion risk from Three Arrows Capital weighs on Bitcoin, crypto Fast facts A preliminary restructuring of the debt repayment period has “eased” the company’s short-term liquidity […]

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore is joining global peers in proposing laws that will grant regulators the power to order social media services to remove or block online content deemed harmful especially to youths.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushb

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that a gasoline tax holiday should be considered as a way to address inflation, even if it is "not perfect" and may not result in all of the reduction passed on to consumers. Yellen, speaking to reporters after meetings with Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in Toronto, said that research suggested that there was likely a higher pass-through rate for cutting higher state fuel taxes than the generally lower federal taxes of 18.4 cents a gallon for gasoline and 24.4 cents for diesel. "I think the research suggests that there's reasonably high pass-through when the state does it to prices at the pump, not full, but reasonably high," Yellen said.

    (Bloomberg) -- Empty container boxes crucial for Asia’s exporters are getting stuck in the port of Rotterdam as a growing backlog of undelivered goods at Europe’s export hub forces ocean carriers to prioritize shipments of filled boxes.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the

    Asian stocks and U.S. share futures turned higher on Tuesday as the market took stock after a recent steep selloff, but concerns remain that aggressive central bank rate hikes to curtail inflation could spark a global recession. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.85% in early trading, edging up from a more than five-week low hit the previous day. Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 1.16%, and Nasdaq and S&P500 e-mini share futures each rose nearly 1.5%.

    Former Tesla Inc employees have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. electric car company alleging its decision to carry out a "mass layoff" violated federal law as the company did not provide advance notice of the job cuts. The lawsuit was filed late Sunday in Texas by two workers who said they were terminated from Tesla's gigafactory plant in Sparks, Nevada in June. According to the suit, more than 500 employees were terminated at the Nevada factory.

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to snap up Russian energy products last month, including a record quantity of crude oil, lifting purchases to $7.47 billion -- about $1 billion more than April and double the amount of a year ago.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maid

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s resolve to stop buying Russian crude may be starting to ebb.The continent’s oil refineries took 1.84 million barrels a day of crude from Russia last week, according to tanker tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. That was the the third consecutive weekly increase and took flows from Russia to Europe, including Turkey, to their highest in almost two months.Partly it was about Litasco SA, the trading unit of Russia’s largest oil producer, taking barrels to the company’s refi

    Investors are rethinking their trust in some crypto firms, including Celsius Network, after the companies took drastic steps in the face of a liquidity crisis.

    A couple of "not positive" consequences will hit the Bay State as Raytheon Technologies Corp.'s move of its headquarters to Virginia is set to become effective in the third quarter, according to one of the most prominent Boston innovation historians.

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions from Huawei Technologies Co. to Hikvision spurred appetite for home-grown components.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected

    U.S. chipmaker Intel has filed a claim for 593 million euros ($624 million) in interest from the European Commission, five months after it convinced Europe's second-top court to scrap a 1.06-billion-euro EU antitrust fine, an EU filing showed on Monday. Europe's top court paved the way for such damage demands last year in a landmark ruling which ordered the EU executive to pay default interest on reimbursed fines in annulled antitrust cases. Intel in its application to the Luxembourg-based General Court said the Commission, which acts as the competition watchdog in the 27-country European Union, had refused to reimburse the company the default interest.

    Considering where Zoom shares are trading now, even Ark's bearish scenario implies plenty of upside ahead.

    As gas prices soar to record highs, here are some tips to save at the pump.

    Dogecoin (DOGE) has gained 11% since billionaire Elon Musk said that he would continue to support and buy the cryptocurrency. See related article: Bitcoin, crypto return to red after rate hike rally wears off Fast facts According to CoinMarketCap data, the memecoin was up more than 12% in the past 24 hours to US$0.05788 on […]

    A report that an Indian multinational conglomerate is considering buying Revlon Inc. out of bankruptcy drove up stock prices significantly on Friday. Shares went up by as much as 62% after Indian English-language business and finance news channel ET Now tweeted that Reliance Industries Ltd., a company with diverse holdings in industries including energy, petrochemicals, natural gas, retail, telecommunications, mass media and textiles that's controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, was considering an offer. Revlon (NYSE: REV) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday June 16, citing liquidity constraints brought on by continued global challenges including supply chain disruption and rising inflation, as well as obligations to its lenders.

    Contractors are dangling an array of benefits—from signing bonuses to housing allowances—to attract and retain workers.

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineConocoPhillips said volatility in global gas markets may last years, as it joined other Western energy companies investing in a $29 billion project to boost