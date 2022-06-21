Bybit to cut up to 30% of its workforce

Reuters

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that a gasoline tax holiday should be considered as a way to address inflation, even if it is "not perfect" and may not result in all of the reduction passed on to consumers. Yellen, speaking to reporters after meetings with Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in Toronto, said that research suggested that there was likely a higher pass-through rate for cutting higher state fuel taxes than the generally lower federal taxes of 18.4 cents a gallon for gasoline and 24.4 cents for diesel. "I think the research suggests that there's reasonably high pass-through when the state does it to prices at the pump, not full, but reasonably high," Yellen said.