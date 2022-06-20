U.S. markets closed

BYBIT FINTECH LIMITED, File No. 2021-21

·1 min read

TORONTO, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing for a hearing to consider whether it is in the public interest to approve a settlement agreement entered into by Staff of the Commission and Bybit Fintech Limited in the above named matter.

The hearing will be held on June 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated June 20, 2022 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/20/c6750.html

