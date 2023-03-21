BYD, World’s Largest EV Maker, Partners With NVIDIA for Mainstream Software-Defined Vehicles Built on NVIDIA DRIVE

NVIDIA

BYD Uses NVIDIA DRIVE Orin

BYD, the world’s largest EV maker, will use NVIDIA DRIVE Orin for its Dynasty and Ocean series of new energy vehicles. Image courtesy of BYD.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTC -- NVIDIA today announced that BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles (NEVs), will extend its use of the NVIDIA DRIVE Orin ™ centralized compute platform in a broader range of its NEVs. The enhanced partnership expands BYD’s use of DRIVE Orin across the multiple models in its next-generation Dynasty and Ocean series of vehicles, bringing safe and intelligent vehicles to market.



“NVIDIA DRIVE Orin has been enormously successful with global mobility leaders that are building the software-defined future,” said Rishi Dhall, vice president of automotive at NVIDIA. “Our ongoing collaboration with BYD is a testament to the industry’s confidence in DRIVE Orin as the centralized computer for today’s and tomorrow’s intelligent vehicles.”

NVIDIA and BYD share the belief that future cars will be programmable, evolving from being based on many embedded controllers to high-performance centralized computers — with functionalities delivered and enhanced through software updates over the life of the car. The compute horsepower from DRIVE Orin is critical for diverse, redundant sensor processing in real time, and provides automakers with the compute headroom to develop and support new software-driven services throughout the entire life of the vehicle.

Since entering production last year, DRIVE Orin — the highest performance automotive-grade processor on the market — has become the transportation industry’s AI engine of choice for the new generation of NEVs, robotaxis, shuttles and trucks. Designed to meet stringent industry safety standards, the scalable DRIVE Orin platform is capable of performing up to 254 trillion operations per second, enabling it to power AI cockpits, as well as automated driving functions — simultaneously running numerous deep neural networks to provide the ultimate safety and reliability.

Beyond selecting NVIDIA DRIVE Orin for its EV fleets, BYD announced earlier this year that it is working with NVIDIA to enhance the in-vehicle experience by bringing the NVIDIA GeForce NOW ™ cloud gaming service to its vehicles.

Story continues

With industry-leading technologies such as the Blade Battery, DM-i super hybrid technology and the e-platform, BYD has sold over 3.7 million NEVs globally as of February 2023, while creating a better mobility experience for consumers.

To learn more about the latest technology breakthroughs in automotive and other industries, watch NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang’s GTC keynote . Register free for GTC to attend a number of sessions with NVIDIA and today’s mobility leaders.

About NVIDIA

Since its founding in 1993, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a pioneer in accelerated computing. The company’s invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, ignited the era of modern AI and is fueling the creation of the metaverse. NVIDIA is now a full-stack computing company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

For further information, contact:

Marie Labrie

Automotive PR

NVIDIA Corporation

+1-408-921-6987

mlabrie@nvidia.com

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the benefits, impact, specifications and availability of our products and technologies, including NVIDIA DRIVE Orin; NVIDIA’s partnership with BYD and the benefits and impact thereof; and future cars being fully programmable, evolving from being based on many embedded controllers to now high-performance centralized computers with functionalities delivered and enhanced through software updates over the life of the car are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2023 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, GeForce NOW and NVIDIA DRIVE Orin are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/366a3bec-ef6b-42d0-ae63-2f71a5334c30



