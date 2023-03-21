U.S. markets close in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,980.85
    +29.28 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,433.48
    +188.90 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,779.25
    +103.71 (+0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.78
    +29.79 (+1.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.50
    +0.86 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.80
    -32.00 (-1.61%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.23 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0779
    +0.0053 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    +0.0850 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2194
    -0.0079 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2750
    +0.9800 (+0.75%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,137.59
    +604.02 (+2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    615.61
    +10.56 (+1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.68
    +137.83 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

BYD, World’s Largest EV Maker, Partners With NVIDIA for Mainstream Software-Defined Vehicles Built on NVIDIA DRIVE

NVIDIA
·4 min read
NVIDIA
NVIDIA

BYD Uses NVIDIA DRIVE Orin

BYD, the world’s largest EV maker, will use NVIDIA DRIVE Orin for its Dynasty and Ocean series of new energy vehicles. Image courtesy of BYD.
BYD, the world’s largest EV maker, will use NVIDIA DRIVE Orin for its Dynasty and Ocean series of new energy vehicles. Image courtesy of BYD.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTC -- NVIDIA today announced that BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles (NEVs), will extend its use of the NVIDIA DRIVE Orin™ centralized compute platform in a broader range of its NEVs. The enhanced partnership expands BYD’s use of DRIVE Orin across the multiple models in its next-generation Dynasty and Ocean series of vehicles, bringing safe and intelligent vehicles to market.

“NVIDIA DRIVE Orin has been enormously successful with global mobility leaders that are building the software-defined future,” said Rishi Dhall, vice president of automotive at NVIDIA. “Our ongoing collaboration with BYD is a testament to the industry’s confidence in DRIVE Orin as the centralized computer for today’s and tomorrow’s intelligent vehicles.”

NVIDIA and BYD share the belief that future cars will be programmable, evolving from being based on many embedded controllers to high-performance centralized computers — with functionalities delivered and enhanced through software updates over the life of the car. The compute horsepower from DRIVE Orin is critical for diverse, redundant sensor processing in real time, and provides automakers with the compute headroom to develop and support new software-driven services throughout the entire life of the vehicle.

Since entering production last year, DRIVE Orin — the highest performance automotive-grade processor on the market — has become the transportation industry’s AI engine of choice for the new generation of NEVs, robotaxis, shuttles and trucks. Designed to meet stringent industry safety standards, the scalable DRIVE Orin platform is capable of performing up to 254 trillion operations per second, enabling it to power AI cockpits, as well as automated driving functions — simultaneously running numerous deep neural networks to provide the ultimate safety and reliability.

Beyond selecting NVIDIA DRIVE Orin for its EV fleets, BYD announced earlier this year that it is working with NVIDIA to enhance the in-vehicle experience by bringing the NVIDIA GeForce NOW™ cloud gaming service to its vehicles.

With industry-leading technologies such as the Blade Battery, DM-i super hybrid technology and the e-platform, BYD has sold over 3.7 million NEVs globally as of February 2023, while creating a better mobility experience for consumers.

To learn more about the latest technology breakthroughs in automotive and other industries, watch NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang’s GTC keynote. Register free for GTC to attend a number of sessions with NVIDIA and today’s mobility leaders.

About NVIDIA
Since its founding in 1993, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a pioneer in accelerated computing. The company’s invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, ignited the era of modern AI and is fueling the creation of the metaverse. NVIDIA is now a full-stack computing company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

For further information, contact:
Marie Labrie
Automotive PR
NVIDIA Corporation
+1-408-921-6987
mlabrie@nvidia.com

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the benefits, impact, specifications and availability of our products and technologies, including NVIDIA DRIVE Orin; NVIDIA’s partnership with BYD and the benefits and impact thereof; and future cars being fully programmable, evolving from being based on many embedded controllers to now high-performance centralized computers with functionalities delivered and enhanced through software updates over the life of the car are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2023 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, GeForce NOW and NVIDIA DRIVE Orin are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/366a3bec-ef6b-42d0-ae63-2f71a5334c30


Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia announces tech for speeding up chip design at AI conference

    (Reuters) -Nvidia Corp Chief Executive Jensen Huang on Tuesday unveiled a new product for speeding up the design of semiconductors as it rolled out an array of new artificial intelligence technologies based around its chips and software. Huang made the remarks at GTC, the company's annual conference for software developers. Analysts are watching for the Santa Clara, California-based company to give more details about how it plans to widen accessibility to processing power like that used to develop fast-rising technologies such as the chatbot ChatGPT.

  • Google begins opening access to its ChatGPT competitor Bard

    Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday began the public release of its chatbot Bard, seeking users and feedback to gain ground on Microsoft Corp in a fast-moving race on artificial intelligence technology. Starting in the U.S. and the U.K., consumers can join a waitlist for English-language access to Bard, a program previously open to approved testers only. Google describes Bard as an experiment allowing collaboration with generative AI, technology that relies on past data to create rather than identify content.

  • BlackBerry signs up to $900 million patent deal after sale to Catapult collapses

    Malikie Innovations Ltd will buy the patents and pay $170 million in cash on deal closing, and another $30 million three years later. BlackBerry will also get annual cash royalties from the profits generated from the patents, relating to its messaging and wireless networking among others. Malikie is a newly formed unit of intellectual property monetization firm Key Patent Innovations Ltd.

  • Nvidia positions for quantum computing with new products

    Nvidia Corp, the computing company powering the bulk of artificial intelligence, is positioning itself as a key player in quantum computing with the launch of new software and hardware. On Tuesday at its developer conference GTC, Nvidia unveiled CUDA Quantum, a platform for building quantum algorithms using popular classical computer coding languages C++ and python. The program would help run the algorithm across quantum and classical computers depending on which system is most efficient in solving the problem.

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter now responds to all journalist requests with a single emoji

    It is unclear how long the emoji-response policy to journalists will be in place at Twitter.

  • Big Blow For Pinduoduo As Google Discontinues Shopping App After Finding Malware

    Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google has suspended PDD Holdings Inc's (NASDAQ: PDD) main Chinese shopping app, Pinduoduo, after discovering malware in unsanctioned versions of the software. On Tuesday, Google said it is analyzing the matter and suspended downloads of the Play Store version of Pinduoduo as a security precaution, Bloomberg reports. Google warned users Tuesday to uninstall off-store versions of Pinduoduo. Also Read: Why PDD Holdings Shares Are Plunging Today Temu, PDD

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Amid Banking Crisis

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the Nasdaq. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Alphabet (GOOGL) Bolsters Google Maps With Immersive View

    Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google rolls out the 'Immersive View' feature of Google Maps widely.

  • U.S. State-Government Websites Use TikTok Trackers, Review Finds

    The presence of the Chinese app’s trackers means that U.S. states might be inadvertently participating in data-collection efforts for a foreign-owned company.

  • Adobe, Nvidia AI imagery systems aim to resolve copyright questions

    Two Silicon Valley companies on Tuesday announced new tools that use artificial intelligence to generate images while tackling some of the thorniest legal issues surrounding the technology: copyrights and payments. Adobe Inc added artificial intelligence to some of its most popular software, including Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator, to speed the process of generating images and text effects, noting that creators whose work was used by the tools will be able to get paid. The technology was developed in partnership with Nvidia Corp, which unveiled its own service, known as "Picasso," that uses AI to generate images, videos and 3D applications from text descriptions.

  • Apple's 512GB Mac Mini M2 is $99 off right now

    Apple's Mac Mini M2 is the cheapest way to get the company's latest processors, and now Amazon is offering the more desirable model at the best price we've seen.

  • Microsoft launches image-creation tool on Bing powered by OpenAI's tech

    The tool, named 'Bing Image Creator', will be available to users of the latest AI-powered version of Bing and Edge preview. Bing Image Creator will be integrated into Bing chat, rolling out initially in Creative mode starting Tuesday for users on desktop and mobile, Microsoft said in a blog post. At the center are Microsoft and Alphabet Inc's Google, touting AI features for their most popular products from spreadsheet software Excel to Gmail.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to Acquire California's OpsRamp

    The buyout of San Jose-based OpsRamp is going to strengthen Hewlett Packard's (HPE) Greenlake platform and its position in hybrid cloud, expanding its reach into IT operations management.

  • Google Suspends Pinduoduo After Finding Malware in Versions

    (Bloomberg) -- Google has suspended PDD Holdings Inc.’s main Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo after discovering malware in unsanctioned versions of the software, dealing a blow to one of the country’s biggest online retailers.Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesVanguard Said to Shutter Business in China, Exit Ant VentureJPMorgan S

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Tencent, ByteDance roll out new apps as China's Big Tech firms return to quest for growth

    ByteDance and Tencent Holdings both released new apps recently, as China's Big Tech firms gun for new growth after nearly two years of business retreat and consolidation under Beijing's tightened regulatory scrutiny. Social media and video gaming giant Tencent earlier this month launched Xiaoe Yuyin, a social media app that includes a voice chat function for users to play video games as teams. Still in testing mode, the app currently targets players of Tencent's blockbuster multiplayer online ba

  • Nvidia launches new cloud services and partnerships to train generative AI

    At its annual GPU Technology Conference, Nvidia announced a set of cloud services designed to help businesses build and run generative AI models trained on custom data and created for "domain-specific tasks," like writing ad copy. Under the brand Nvidia AI Foundations, each individual cloud service -- Nvidia NeMo for language models and Nvidia Picasso for image, video and 3D content generation -- includes pretrained models, frameworks for data processing, APIs and support from Nvidia engineering staff.

  • Adobe Launches Firefly Generative AI Tools

    Adobe, a leader in creative software tools, on Tuesday debuts Firefly, a new set of tools that makes it easier to create images with simple text requests.

  • What Is Arbitrum? Speeding Up Ethereum Using Optimistic Rollups

    One of the most popular Ethereum scaling solutions, Arbitrum aims to speed up transaction times and cut fees on the Ethereum blockchain.

  • Google flags apps made by popular Chinese e-commerce giant as malware

    Google has flagged several apps made by a Chinese e-commerce giant as malware, alerting users who had them installed, and suspended the company's official app. In the last couple of weeks, multiple Chinese security researchers have accused Pinduoduo, a rising e-commerce giant that boasts almost 800 million active users, of making apps for Android that contain malware designed to monitor users. Ed Fernandez, a Google spokesperson, said that “off-Play versions of this app that have been found to contain malware have been enforced on via Google Play Protect,” referring to apps that are not on Google Play.