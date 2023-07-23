Bye bye birdie: Elon Musk vows to scrap Twitter’s logo

Elon Musk says the Twitter logo change 'should have been done a long time ago'

Elon Musk has said he plans to scrap Twitter’s signature bird logo and replace it with an X.

The tech billionaire suggested in a series of tweets on Sunday that he would replace the iconic design as part of his effort to rebrand Twitter into an “everything app”.

Mr Musk tweeted a flickering image of an X on Sunday and said: “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make [it] go live worldwide tomorrow.”

He added: “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

Like this but X pic.twitter.com/PRLMMA2lYl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

In a Twitter Spaces audio chat, Mr Musk confirmed that the Twitter logo will change, adding: “It should have been done a long time ago”.

“We’re cutting the Twitter logo off the building with blowtorches,” he said, presumably referring to the sign he has already altered on the company’s San Francisco headquarters.

Twitter first adopted a blue bird logo in 2010 and the current design, nicknamed Larry internally, has been in use since 2012.

Despite Mr Musk’s intentions to change the branding, Twitter’s website still describes its bird logo as its “most recognisable asset”, saying: “That’s why we’re so protective of it.”

The service’s bird logo was temporarily replaced by a Shiba Inu dog in April, a reference to the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin favoured by Mr Musk.

Mr Musk has previously outlined his vision to turn Twitter into an “everything app” similar to China’s WeChat that can handle payments, shopping and other services alongside social media.

He has dubbed this new app X and Twitter has already changed its business name to X Corp since its takeover by Mr Musk last year for $44bn.

Efforts to expand and rebrand Twitter come as Mr Musk scrambles to find new revenue streams and stem losses at the company.

Mr Musk said earlier this month that Twitter’s cash flow remained negative because of a roughly 50pc drop in advertising revenue since his takeover and a high debt load.

Advertisers have fled the service over concerns about Mr Musk’s rollback of content moderation policies and user bans.

Investors who hold stakes in Twitter alongside Mr Musk have been slashing the value of their holdings since the takeover.

Fidelity marked down the value of its holding by two-thirds in May and Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management has written down its stake by 47pc, she told the Wall Street Journal last week.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

