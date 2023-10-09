Bye-bye Chase Tower, hello Procore Tower

Hello, and thank you for subscribing to Building Austin, our weekly newsletter focused on real estate, growth and development in the Austin region. I'm Shonda Novak, the American-Statesman's real estate reporter.

Among other news last week came word of a name change for a prominent downtown Austin high-rise.

Chase Tower is now Procore Tower.

Chase Tower has been renamed Procore Tower. (Credit: Mikala Compton/American-Statesman)

An official unveiling of the new name came at an event Wednesday featuring a 4-foot-tall cake replica of the building at 221 W. Sixth St., between Colorado and Lavaca streets.

It's being named after Procore, which provides construction management software. Procore leases eight floors —almost 107,000 square feet of space — in the building. The tower, which has undergone multiple changes of ownership and renovations since being completed in 1974, is owned and managed by Los Angeles-based CIM Group.

