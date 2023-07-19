Netflix just quietly made it a lot more expensive to get rid of ads

Annie Murphy as Joan in "Black Mirror." Netflix

Netflix removed its ad-free "Basic" subscription plan that was $9.99 a month in the US and UK.

Current customers on the "Basic" plan can keep their membership until they change their plans.

But new and returning customers must now pay at least $15.49 a month if they don't want to see ads.

Netflix's cheapest ad-free subscription plan is no longer available to Americans and Brits looking to sign up for or return to the streaming service.

As of Wednesday, an Insider reporter based in New York viewed Netflix's pricing plan page and found that its "Basic" option — once priced at $9.99 a month — is now unavailable to new and rejoining members in the US and UK. Those who are currently on the "Basic" plan won't get kicked off until they change their plans or cancel their accounts, according to Netflix's FAQ.

Customers are now limited to three payment plans: "Standard with ads" for $6.99 a month, "Standard" for $15.49 a month, and "Premium" for $19.999 a month.

Kumiko Hidaka, a spokesperson for Netflix, confirmed the change to Insider.

"Our starting prices of $6.99 in the US and £4.99 in the UK are lower than the competition and provide great value to consumers given the breadth and quality of our catalog," Hidaka said.

The move comes just weeks after Netflix axed its "Basic" plan in Canada. The removal of the "Basic" plans across countries may be part of Netflix's efforts to increase sign-ups for its advertising tier and boost its ad revenue as they compete with streaming services like Apple TV+ and Disney+.

As of May, Netflix's advertising tier had "nearly five million" active users around the world each month, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

