Bye-bye Spotify? How to delete your Spotify account, and where to go next to stream music

Are you ready to keep on rockin' in the free world without Spotify?

On Wednesday, Spotify agreed to pull rock icon Neil Young's music from the streaming service after he called out podcast host Joe Rogan for spreading misinformation related to COVID-19.

"I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform,” Young said. "They can have (Joe) Rogan or Young. Not both."

Young's decision spawned backlash against the music streamer, with the hashtag #SpotifyDeleted rising in popularity on Twitter.

Even Apple with its Apple Music platform jumped into the fray, offering a section of Young's music under the title "We Love Neil," reports The Verge.

The moves have left some Spotify users questioning whether it's time to bid farewell. If you're ready to delete Spotify, this is how to permanently drop your account.

How to delete Spotify

If you have a free Spotify account, users simply go to Spotify's website and click the link to Close Your Account.

If you have a paid Premium account, the process requires you to contact customer support, which means talking with a support bot to go through the steps. During the process, this bot is going to try and convince you to stay. If you're serious, press forward with any prompts to continue to permanently delete your account.

Once complete, Spotify will email you a link giving the option to reactivate your account within seven days. After that, your account is gone for good.

Alternatives to Spotify

With that done, the next question is where to get your music fix. Here are some of your options:

Apple Music. Of all the services, Apple's offering might be the closest to Spotify. It's got more than 90 million songs, curated playlists, and support for spatial audio. Spotify is better at handling playlists, but Apple Music gets the job done if you prefer playlists over listening to albums. Individual plans cost $9.99 a month.

Tidal. Last November, the streaming service boasting high-quality sound offered its first free option, with access to more than 80 million songs. Paid plans starting at $9.99 offer better sound quality, no ads and offline listening.

Qobuz. This streaming service, which became available in the U.S. in 2019, is not as well-known but most of its 70 million-plus tracks are available in High-Res quality and you can buy downloads. You can also listen to songs offline. Plans start at $12.99 monthly (price drops to $10.83 monthly if you pay by the year).

Amazon Music. The ecommerce giant's streaming service is included with Amazon Prime, or $7.99 a month if you buy as a standalone subscription. It offers access to more than 75 million songs in high definition, with the ability to download music and avoid ads.

YouTube Music. Parent company Google offers a free version with ads and a Premium option for $9.99 a month, which includes no ads, offline listening and the ability to play your music in the background while you use other apps.

Pandora. Yes, the app best known for its personalized radio stations is still around. It offers a free plan with stations catered to the songs you like and unlimited skips which unlock when you view an ad. At $4.99 a month, you can ditch the ads and listen offline. For $9.99 a month, you can make your own playlists.

