Byju’s Alpha Unit Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in Delaware
(Bloomberg) -- A unit of Byju’s, once one of India’s hottest tech startups, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware.
Byju’s Alpha, a special-purpose company formed for financing, sought court protection in Delaware on Thursday, court papers show.
The company listed assets of at least $500 million and liabilities of at least $1 billion in its bankruptcy petition.
Lenders to Byju’s won a court fight in Delaware late last year that allowed them to appoint a new director of the financing unit.
