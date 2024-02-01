Advertisement
Byju’s Alpha Unit Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in Delaware

Jeremy Hill
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A unit of Byju’s, once one of India’s hottest tech startups, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware.

Byju’s Alpha, a special-purpose company formed for financing, sought court protection in Delaware on Thursday, court papers show.

The company listed assets of at least $500 million and liabilities of at least $1 billion in its bankruptcy petition.

Lenders to Byju’s won a court fight in Delaware late last year that allowed them to appoint a new director of the financing unit.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

