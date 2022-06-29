U.S. markets open in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,816.00
    -9.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,900.00
    -33.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,635.50
    -38.75 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,733.50
    -4.80 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.62
    +0.86 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.80
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    20.93
    +0.06 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0533
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.89
    +1.94 (+7.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2160
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5230
    +0.3950 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,027.12
    -945.34 (-4.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.09
    -16.97 (-3.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.23
    -35.18 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,804.60
    -244.87 (-0.91%)
     

Byju’s cuts over 600 jobs, pushes back payments for $1 billion acquisition

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Byju’s, India’s most valuable startup, has eliminated over 600 jobs in recent days and pushed back on payments for a $1 billion acquisition it announced last year.

The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, valued at about $22 billion, has cut over 300 jobs at Toppr, an online learning startup it acquired last year for $150 million, and another 300 jobs at WhiteHat Jr, a kids-focused coding platform it acquired two years ago for $300 million.

The development follows Byju’s extending the deadline for making parts of the payments for a ~$1 billion acquisition of Aakash, a 34-year-old chain of physical coaching centres, it announced over a year ago, according to a person familiar with the matter. The Morning Context first reported about the payment delay.

In a statement, a Byju’s spokesperson said the startup was on track to make the payments by the “agreed upon” date in August.

“Along with all our group companies, we continue to be perfectly poised to provide access to quality education in all learning segments from early learning to exam prep and career success,” the spokesperson added.

For the layoff at Toppr, the edtech giant confirmed the development, adding it had “completed the integration of Toppr and has absorbed almost 80% of its talented workforce into the Byju's ecosystem.”

“As the next step, we are optimizing teams to recalibrate business priorities and accelerate our long-term growth,” the spokesperson added.

The company also confirmed the layoff at WhiteHat Jr, but declined to reveal just how many employees were impacted at either of the startups it acquired. Entrackr first reported about the layoff at Toppr.

Byju’s, which has spent $2.5 billion acquiring about a dozen startups in the past one year and a half, did not immediately say whether more layoffs are in the works or planned for the immediate future.

The Wednesday development marks the latest in a growing series of layoffs among Indian startups.

BlinkIt, formerly known as Grofers, a struggling online grocer, online learning platforms Unacademy, Eruditus and Vedantu, cars marketplace Cars24, e-commerce marketplace Udaan, fintech Rupeek, social commerce Meesho and online pharmacy PharmEasy are among startups that have let go employees in recent weeks.

Jobs of about 11,000 employees in India have been eliminated this year due to the market correction (or so has been the single most popular excuse), according to estimates.

Investors in India, as is the case elsewhere, have significantly slowed the pace of their investments as tech stocks globally fall to a level not seen in recent years.

Recommended Stories

  • $30B from Russian oligarchs frozen under REPO seizure effort

    A multinational task force designed to seize Russian oligarchs' wealth has blocked and frozen $30 billion in sanctioned individuals' property and funds in its first 100 days in operation, the Treasury Department reported Wednesday. “We continue to increase Russia’s cost of its war,” Treasury said of the REPO task force, short for Russian Elites, Proxies and Oligarchs. The program is designed to drain Russia of its resources as President Vladimir Putin continues his invasion of Ukraine, but civil rights advocates have raised concerns about potential overreach.

  • Byju’s Said to Offer Over $1 Billion for 2U to Expand in US

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian online-education provider Byju’s has offered to buy 2U Inc. in a cash deal that values the US-listed edtech company at more than $1 billion, a person familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetTesla Lays Off About 200 Autopilot Workers, Most of Them HourlyMichael Burry of ‘The B

  • 2U Stock Soars on Report of $1 Billion Buyout Offer From India’s Byju’s

    Byju's made an offer of about $15 a share to 2U’s board last week, says a report from Bloomberg.

  • Why Wall Street Expects Robinhood to Be Acquired

    Discussion of a possible sale comes less than a year since Robinhood's much-anticipated initial public offering.

  • Robinhood isn't desperate to do a deal with anyone: Analyst

    Not so fast on a Robinhood deal with FTX — or anyone else for that matter — argues this Wall Street analyst.

  • Bally's to sell, lease back Tiverton, Lincoln casino properties for $1B

    Bally’s is selling its two Rhode Island casino properties to a Pennsylvania company for $1 billion, but will continue to run the facilities' gaming operations. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) has entered a binding term sheet with Bally’s Corp. (NYSE: BALY) to acquire the real property assets of Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort and the Tiverton Casino & Hotel, Wyomissing, Pennsylvania–based GLPI announced today. Under the deal, Providence-based Bally’s will lease back both properties and continue to own, control and manage all the gaming operations on an uninterrupted basis.

  • Walgreens shelves pharmacy Boots' sale as market turmoil hits dealmaking

    Walgreens' move to call off the sale comes as private equity bidders Apollo Global and TDR faced headwinds in raising financing for the deal, several sources told Reuters, as banks were wary of underwriting large chunks of the financing due to tough market conditions. Boots was initially valued at as much as 8 billion pounds, or $10.88 billion, with the auction process being led by Goldman Sachs, sources told Reuters in February. Global economic uncertainty and rising inflation have triggered a spike in interest rates as central banks have rushed to take action in the most widespread tightening of monetary policy for more than two decades, making deal financing costlier and harder to access.

  • JetBlue, Frontier Fight for Spirit Shareholders Ahead of Vote

    Spirit rebuts the latest JetBlue offer, and proxy-advisory firm ISS says it is reluctant to change its Frontier recommendation so close to a vote.

  • Polestar CEO Says Unusual History Helps His EV Company Ramp Up

    Electric-vehicle start-up Polestar rang the bell at Nasdaq Tuesday, a few days after wrapping up a SPAC merger. CEO Thomas Ingenlath spoke with Barron's shortly after the celebration.

  • Startup Byju’s Pushes Back Payments for $1 Billion Acquisition

    (Bloomberg) -- Online education provider Byju’s, India’s most valuable startup, is pushing back payments for an approximately $1 billion acquisition struck last year, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetTesla Lays Off About 200 Autopilot Workers, Most of Them HourlyMichael Burry

  • FTX exploring a deal to buy Robinhood: Bloomberg report

    The cryptocurrency exchange FTX is reportedly considering a deal to acquire digital trading platform Robinhood (HOOD), Bloomberg reported Monday, citing unnamed people familiar with the deal.

  • CECO Environmental Acquires UK-Based Western Air Ducts For Undisclosed Sum

    CECO Environmental Corp (NASDAQ: CECE) has completed the acquisition of Western Air Ducts (UK) Ltd. and its patented air control system Inteliair. Deal terms were not disclosed. Western Air Ducts is an industrial air quality consultancy and engineering firm. Both brands will be folded into CECO's industrial air platform immediately. This acquisition adds a complementary line of standard-size cartridge and bag dust collectors that expand CECO's ability to provide in-stock solutions and quick ship

  • AutoCanada Announces Intention to Commence Substantial Issuer Bid

    AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ) announced today its intention to commence a substantial issuer bid (the "Offer") pursuant to which the Company will offer to purchase up to $100,000,000 in value of its outstanding common shares (the "Shares") from its shareholders ("Shareholders") at a price of not less than $22 and not more than $25 per Share.

  • Spirit Airlines again rebuffs JetBlue for merger with Frontier

    In the latest offer, JetBlue included a ticking fee of 10 cents per Spirit share, raising the deal value to $34.15 per share, representing a 51% premium to Spirit's Monday closing price. It also raised the breakup fee by $50 million to $400 million if the deal fails to get regulatory approval in an attempt to persuade Spirit to reject Frontier's bid. Spirit, however, has been skeptical of the deal clearing the antitrust hurdle due to JetBlue's alliance with American Airlines Group Inc in the Northeast, which has been sued https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-says-antitrust-suit-challenging-air-alliance-should-advance-2021-12-14 by the Justice Department.

  • Trump SPAC Dives As These Higher-Ups Get Grand Jury Subpoenas

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. said a federal grand jury had subpoenaed the company's board members. DWAC stock fell hard.

  • Samsung Acquires German OLED Display Startup Cynora

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Display Co. has purchased display company Cynora GmbH for about $300 million, according to people with knowledge of the matter, gaining technology for so-called OLED screens. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetTesla Lays Off About 200 Autopilot Workers, Most of Them HourlyMichael Burry of ‘The Big S

  • Spirit Air Pushes Back Again at JetBlue, Rebuffing Sweetened Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Spirit Airlines Inc. stood by a takeover bid from Frontier Group Holdings Inc. even after rival suitor JetBlue Airways Corp. further sweetened its offer in the final days before a crucial shareholder vote.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseA $2

  • Spirit Just Got a Better Bid From Frontier. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services recommends Spirit shareholders vote for a merger with Frontier Airlines.

  • Robinhood Shares Soar on Takeover Hopes

    Robinhood Markets shares surged Monday on reports that cryptocurrency exchange FTX is exploring a potential acquisition of the brokerage.

  • JetBlue refuses to give up its quest for Spirit Airlines

    JetBlue Airways Corp on Monday ratcheted up its bidding war with Frontier Group Holdings for Spirit Airlines Inc as the race for the ultra-low-cost carrier enters the final stretch. Under the new offer, JetBlue offered a "ticking fee," which would give Spirit shareholders a monthly prepayment of 10 cents per share between January 2023 and the closing of the deal, raising the overall value of the deal to $34.15 per share. Frontier's revised offer persuaded shareholder advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) to reverse its position and recommend Spirit shareholders back a merger with the Denver-based budget carrier.