U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,479.50
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,855.00
    +36.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,468.25
    -35.75 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.50
    +1.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.13
    -0.48 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.20
    -30.60 (-1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.11
    -0.69 (-2.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1756
    -0.0070 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    +0.0300 (+2.30%)
     

  • Vix

    18.70
    -0.76 (-3.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3803
    -0.0032 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7020
    +0.3420 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,019.17
    +594.57 (+1.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,237.69
    +40.48 (+3.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.71
    +31.22 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 332,000 individuals filed new claims last week

New claims ticked up but still near pandemic-era low

Byju's acquires coding platform Tynker for $200 million in US expansion push

Manish Singh
·3 min read

Byju’s said on Thursday it has acquired California-headquartered Tynker, a leading coding platform for K-12 students, the latest in a series of major purchases as the Indian edtech giant attempts to aggressively expand to international markets.

The companies didn’t disclose the terms of the deal, but a person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch that the Indian firm is spending about $200 million on the acquisition.

Tynker, which counts BBC Learning, Google, Microsoft, Mattel and NASA among its partners, operates an eponymous coding platform. It has amassed over 60 million kids on its platform, Tynker founders told TechCrunch in an interview.

The eight-year-old startup gamifies the learning experience -- using robots and drones, for instance, to help kids visualise complex concepts -- to make it more exciting for them to participate. The startup has partnerships -- and presence in -- over 100,000 schools across 150 nations, said Srinivas Mandyam.

Mandyam, as well as Tynker's other co-founders -- Krishna Vedati and Kelvin Chong -- will continue with the firm after the acquisition, they said. Vedati said in an interview that the startups began exploring ways to collaborate earlier this year.

“At Tynker, we believe that kids of all ages should develop the critical thinking skills needed to become the ‘makers of tomorrow’,” said Vedati, who serves as the startup's chief executive.

“Our focus is on understanding what kids are passionate about – whether that’s building games, making animations or modding Minecraft – and we then create specific experiences, apps and personalized learning paths to empower them to create with code. We wholeheartedly believe that joining the BYJU’S family can help children on a global level develop the fundamental STEM skills that will serve them well as they progress in school and ultimately help prepare them for careers in both technical and non-technical fields.”

Byju Raveendran, founder and chief executive of Byju's, told TechCrunch in an interview that Tynker's asynchronous offering fits perfectly in Byju's current portfolio. India's most valuable startup acquired WhiteHat Jr, a coding platform that offers synchronous classes, last year in a $300 million deal. "Tynker's offering is complimentary to WhiteHat Jr's," he said.

Tynker is the latest firm to be acquired by Byju's, which has amassed over 100 million registered users -- about 6.5 million of whom are paid customers -- across the globe. The Bangalore-headquartered startup has this year also acquired Scholr, Aakash Institute, Hashlearn, Epic, and Great Learning for over $2 billion in cash and equity deals. Just last week it revealed that it had also purchased Times Internet-backed Gradeup for an undisclosed amount.

Raveendran said that Byju's is continuing to explore more merger and acquisition opportunities. These acquisitions are helping Byju's aggressively broaden its offerings and tap international markets in more meaningful ways, he said.

On the other side of the business, the Indian edtech giant -- which has raised over $1.5 billion since the pandemic broke last year -- is also beginning to explore an initial public offering. The startup has begun conversations with bankers, some of whom have given the firm a proposed valuation of up to $50 billion, TechCrunch reported first last month.

Raveendran confirmed that the "IPO is on the cards," but said it's too early to comment on a precise timeline.

Recommended Stories

  • US firm Interactive Brokers partners with Paxos

    American multinational brokerage company Interactive Brokers is to offer cryptocurrency trading services in partnership with blockchain firm Paxos. Customers will now be enabled to trade cryptocurrencies together with stocks and bonds.

  • My daughter and son-in-law want me to live with them. Should I be worried about unforeseen consequences?

    'My daughter wants to build a home with two master suites. I have more than enough money for a down payment.'

  • Cathie Wood Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to follow a known market guru, a high-profile, highly successful investor. These are the pros who have built multi-billion dollar portfolios, and manage the high-performing hedge funds. And ARK Investing’s Cathie Wood stands tall in their ranks. How successful? Well, last year, her $21.1 billion ARK Innovation fund led the way among the best-performing actively managed equity funds in the US. In recent days, Wood has been making some waves by noting that

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • 4 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 707% to 9,406% by 2024

    These under-the-radar companies are expected to deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next four years.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    With the Nasdaq Composite still flirting with its all-time highs, investors might be surprised to find some technology stocks are actually trading at relative bargain valuations. Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN), Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), and Zoom Video(NASDAQ: ZM) all have great products and sound strategies that should make them winners over the long term. Right now, though, they are in Wall Street's doghouse.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

    Upstart's share price has increased tenfold since the company's IPO less than a year ago. Is there more to come?

  • IBM's (NYSE:IBM) Underwhelming Returns have Potentially Bottomed

    “Nobody ever got fired for buying IBM“ – this old Wall Street Proverb has likely been challenged in recent times, as International Business Machines Corporation(NYSE: IBM)struggled to keep pace with the broad market. In this article, we will reflect on that and look at the company's actions to stop and potentially reverse this trend.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Stocks With 81% to 98% Downside, According to Wall Street

    Although a vast majority of Wall Street ratings and price targets on publicly traded companies portend upside, some analysts see nothing short of calamity in the months and years that lie ahead for some of the most popular stocks. Based on the lowest Wall Street price target, the following three ultra-popular stocks could tumble between 81% and 98%. Biotech stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has been one of the fastest-growing and most successful investments since the beginning of 2020.

  • Why Canaan's Stock Dropped 13.8% on Wednesday

    What happened  Shares of computing solution and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining supplier Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) fell as much as 13.8% in trading on Wednesday after the company announced second-quarter 2021 financial results.

  • The 3 Safest Energy Dividends Right Now

    Energy stocks are in the environmental dog house, but that doesn't mean there aren't high-yield options that remain safe and attractive.

  • Bloom Energy Corporation's (NYSE:BE) Shift From Loss To Profit

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Bloom Energy...

  • Should You Consider Investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)?

    First Eagle Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 4.73% was delivered by the fund for the first half of 2021. The Fund underperformed the MSCI World Index which returned 13.05% for the same period. You can […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures pare losses after retail sales top estimates

    Stock futures traded slightly lower Thursday morning to give back some gains from a day earlier, as September selling pressure returned to equity markets.

  • 3 Stocks I'd Avoid at All Costs

    Benjamin Graham once said: "In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine." It means that sentiment drives stock prices at any given moment, but over a span of many years, the price will reflect the actual value created by the business. In some cases, it's hard to find a rationale for a stock price that conforms to reality.

  • Why GreenSky Stock Soared 53% Today

    Shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ: GSKY) surged 53.2% on Wednesday after the specialty lender agreed to be acquired by Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS). GreenSky struck a deal with financial services powerhouse Goldman Sachs. Investors will receive 0.03 shares of Goldman Sachs' stock for each share of GreenSky they own.

  • REITs: Still a Viable Investment?

    Are REITs viable investments now? Here's a look at the history of REITs' performance during rocky economic times and other factors that may impact returns.

  • BofA Identifies Tech ‘Moonshots’ to Catch Next Apple, Amazon

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. strategists just came out with a fresh list of what they call technology “moonshots” to help guide investors in their search for the next Amazon.com Inc. or Apple Inc. From the sixth-generation telecom network that could download the entire collection of the New York Public Library in 20 seconds to wireless electricity, things that could radically change people’s lives are not far into the future as one might think, according to strategists led by Haim Israel

  • SEC Gives Whistle-Blower $110 Million in Second-Biggest Payout

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission awarded $110 million to a tipster whose information resulted in enforcement actions, bringing total payments under the agency’s whistle-blower program to more than $1 billion. The tipster’s award, the second-largest ever, includes $40 million from the SEC and $70 million from a related action brought by another agency, according to a statement Wednesday. Under the SEC’s whistle-blower program, tipsters can be paid for information that pr

  • Cathie Wood Keeps Selling Tesla, Unloading $62 Million of Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds sold more Tesla Inc. shares, taking the total value of the electric vehicle maker’s stock they’ve offloaded this month to about $266 million.The ARK Innovation and ARK Next Generation Internet ETFs sold over 81,600 shares in Tesla on Wednesday, according to ARK Investment’s daily trading update. At closing prices, that puts the value at about $62 million.Ark funds have sold more than 350,000 Tesla shares in September so far. Still, the Elon Musk