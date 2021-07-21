U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,321.75
    +6.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,506.00
    +106.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,692.75
    -30.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,205.80
    +13.80 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.06
    +0.86 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.40
    -9.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    25.20
    +0.23 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1781
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.10
    -3.40 (-15.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3620
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0730
    +0.2130 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,524.13
    +1,836.89 (+6.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    757.29
    +55.08 (+7.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,992.03
    +110.90 (+1.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,548.00
    +159.84 (+0.58%)
     

Byju's acquires reading platform Epic for $500 million in US expansion push

Manish Singh
·4 min read

Byju’s said on Wednesday it has acquired California-headquartered reading platform Epic for $500 million, the latest in a series of moves from India’s most valuable startup as it deepens its footprint in the U.S. market.

The deal involves both cash and stock and Epic founders -- Kevin Donahue and Suren Markosian -- will continue to run the business, they said in an interview with TechCrunch.

Epic operates an eponymous digital reading platform for kids aged 12 or younger. The platform, which has a presence across 90% of elementary schools in the U.S., has amassed over 2 million teachers and 50 million kids (up from 20 million last year).

Epic collects and analyzes real-time anonymized and aggregated data on how many children read a book, how deeply they engage with it and where their interests start to fall off. In a Netflix-esque move, the firm has also started to release several print versions of its own original titles.

TechCrunch reported in March that Byju’s was in talks to acquire Epic. Donahue and Markosian are no strangers to Byju’s. They first met with Byju Raveendran, co-founder and chief executive of the eponymous Indian startup, four or five years ago, but conversations about an acquisition only began this year, they said.

Raveendran said in the interview that his son uses the app, which gave him the conviction to explore any opportunity with the startup more seriously.

“We started Epic about eight years ago with the goal of bringing books to every child. We thought through technology we can get kids excited about reading and we can remove any barrier between the child and book. We are now in almost every school in the U.S., reaching over 50 million kids and a billion books read,” said Markosian.

“It has been our personal passion to build this platform because we wanted our kids to read more, too. So when we got to this point, it really made sense for us to look at scaling globally and internationally. When we started to talk to Byju, we realized that we share a common passion for education and belief in technology helping solve this opportunity. Together with Byju, we can take Epic to the next level,” he said.

Some original titles released by Epic. Image Credits: Epic

U.S. expansion

For Byju’s, the new product expands its current portfolio and brings expertise about a demographic of the U.S. that the startup has been looking for, said Raveendran. The addition of Epic to Byju’s offerings is “complimentary from a product standpoint as reading is a very powerful format for students to learn,” he said.

“The distribution they have will also help us offer more options to students in the U.S. and reach a demographic that we have also been working to serve. They understand this demographic very well,” he said.

Earlier this year, Byju’s rebranded its international business as Byju’s Future School, as part of which it is offering coding and math in synchronous and asynchronous formats to students and plans to add music, English, fine arts and science to the catalog. Raveendran said he hasn’t decided whether Epic will be rebranded, acknowledging that the California-headquartered startup has a strong brand awareness in the U.S.

Byju's, which launched a learning app featuring Disney characters in the U.S. earlier this month, now has three large offerings in the U.S. that Raveendran expects to generate $100 million in revenue this year alone. "Our ambition is to make a global impact," he said.

Byju's, which also has a significant presence in China, plans to bring Epic’s offering to India and other markets, he added.

Acquisitions and fundraise

Epic is the latest in a series of acquisitions by Byju’s. In the past two years, the startup has acquired U.S.-based kids-focused “phygital” startup Osmo (for $120 million), online coding platform WhiteHat Jr (for $300 million), coaching centre chain Aakash (for nearly $1 billion), and Indian edtech startups Toppr* and Gradeup*. (*Yet to be officially confirmed.)

“We have not done acquisitions not for the sake of doing it,” said Raveendran, who himself is a teacher, pointing to the growth and success of firms he has acquired post-acquisition and how these firms have been led by their original founding teams. “Our aspiration is very long-term. We work with the founders to help them turbo-charge their growth,” he said, adding that the startup is open to exploring more M&A opportunities.

Byju’s, which has raised about $1.5 billion since the pandemic broke last year and has attracted several high-profile investors including Blackstone, said the fundraise in recent years has helped the startup to acquire younger firms. He said the startup currently doesn’t plan to raise more external capital, but he didn’t rule out more fundraises in the next few months.

Recommended Stories

  • Why NIO Stock Dropped and Then Recovered Today

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) has a market cap of more than $70 billion, so a small percentage move in the stock isn't overly impactful. The initial drop might have been in response to news that the company's vice president for software product management was leaving to work for General Motors (NYSE: GM). Rachad Youssef has become chief product officer for GM's BrightDrop EV subsidiary, effective immediately.

  • Netflix down after reporting mixed Q2 earnings

    Netflix reported mixed quarterly earnings. The company posted revenue of $7.34B and an EPS of $2.97 vs. the street estimated revenue of $7.32B and an estimated EPS of $3.14. Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key metrics.

  • Will Pfizer Be Worth More Than Tesla by 2025?

    Only about a year ago, we may have asked the opposite question: Will electric-car maker Tesla's market cap surpass that of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) one day? Pfizer became the first to commercialize a coronavirus vaccine -- and that vaccine is generating billions of dollars in revenue.

  • These 3 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Wall Street’s analysts know that buying low is part of a winning stock strategy, and they’ve been looking for stocks that are low – undervalued, and possibly hitting bottom. It’s the first step in an old formula for success, with the next, of course, being to sell high. Some recent picks from the analyst corps, pulled up via the TipRanks platform, may raise eyebrows. These are stocks new to the public trading markets, but they already have two attributes that may endear them to risk-tolerant inv

  • 10 Best Growth Stocks Under $10

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best growth stocks under $10. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Growth Stocks Under $10. In an era of soaring market valuations, cheap growth stocks offer investors of all types a chance to make handsome returns in […]

  • Why Naked Brand Group Stock Was Up More Than 15% on Tuesday

    Shares of intimate apparel retailer Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) were up as much as 20% on Tuesday with traders from Reddit and Twitter piling into the stock. Naked Brand Group was one of the meme stocks that soared back in January along with the mania in GameStop stock. The current share price is $0.58, making it a penny stock.

  • ASML's order book fills as chip makers race to boost capacity

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML, one of the world's biggest suppliers to semiconductor companies, hiked its 2021 sales outlook on Wednesday and announced a new share buyback, as orders for its equipment soared amid a global computer chip shortage. The Dutch company said demand remained strong as major chip makers, such as TSMC, Samsung and Intel, raced to expand production capacity. ASML's stock price, already up more than 40% since the start of the year, rose 4% in morning trade in Amsterdam.

  • Are These 2 Crashing Stocks Worth Buying on the Dip?

    Shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM) and Carnival (NYSE: CCL) have been falling hard and are down around 20%. 1Life Healthcare, better known as One Medical, started to crash back in May when the company released its first-quarter results for the first three months of 2021.

  • Virgin Galactic Stock Got Clobbered After Blue Origin’s Success. Here’s Why.

    Galactic shares went from $15 to $50 over the course of about 2½ months starting in early May. That Icarus-like rise is as much a reason the stock fell Tuesday as the Blue Origin flight.

  • Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys

    Admittedly, Lumen became cheap for a reason over the past several years. Customers cutting landline phones and cable TV services sent shares plummeting, leading to single-digit stock prices and dividend cuts. It also supports wireless providers such as T-Mobile, serving as the backbone of 5G networks.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Chip Gear Maker ASML Tops Earnings Target, Guides Higher

    Semiconductor equipment maker ASML on Wednesday beat analyst estimates for earnings in the second quarter.

  • 10 Growth Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 growth stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Growth Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Buying. Inflation fears and a dramatic drop in the prices of cryptocurrencies over the past few weeks have hit growth stocks. […]

  • Plug Power: Much to Like but the Risk/Reward Is Balanced

    There’s a lot to like about the progress being made at Plug Power (PLUG). The hydrogen fuel cell specialist has a growing list of big-name customers, including Amazon, Home Depot, Walmart, and General Motors with a 5th marquee name expected to be added shortly. Over the past year, the company has also expanded its global reach and now has joint ventures (JVs) with South Korea’s SK Group,Renault and the Spanish renewable energy producer Acciona. It’s a big change, says Piper Sandler’s Pearce Hamm

  • Why Alcoa Stock Popped Today

    Alcoa (NYSE: AA) shares shot through the roof on Tuesday, jumping as high as 10.7% as of 2:40 p.m. EDT. With yet another analyst joining the bandwagon who believes Alcoa shares have significant upside ahead, more and more investors are betting on the stock. Morgan Stanley turned bullish about the metals and mining sector in June and singled out Alcoa as a top pick.

  • Bitcoin Retakes $31K as Traditional Markets See Risk Reset, BNY Mellon Makes Crypto Push

    "Bitcoin is still just chopping around," one analyst said.

  • Why SolarWinds Stock Tanked More Than 40% Today

    Shares of SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) are down more than 41% as of 11:10 a.m. EDT, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. This was just days before it was revealed by security firm FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) that a breach on its systems was exploited through SolarWinds IT monitoring and management software Orion -- which FireEye and a slew of other tech companies and government agencies use, and through which Russian hackers had infiltrated their systems. It's been tough going for SolarWinds ever since.

  • How Buffett, Others Scored $80 Billion In Five-Day Stock Sell-Off

    It's been a tough five days for most S&P 500 investors. But some fleet-footed investors are finding gains in rising S&P 500 sectors.

  • NeuroMetrix stock more than triples on massive volume after fibromyalgia treatment gets FDA boost

    Shares of NeuroMetrix Inc. rocketed 241% toward a two-year high on record volume, after the Massachusetts-based medical device company said its Quell transcutaneous electric nerve stimulator received "Breakthrough Designation" from the Food and Drug Administration to treat fibromyalgia symptoms in adults. Trading volume ballooned to 228.3 million shares, compared with the full-day average over the past 30 days of about 125,600 shares, to make the stock the biggest gainer and most actively traded

  • JPMorgan gives Jamie Dimon ‘special award’ worth millions to stick around as CEO

    The 65-year-old billionaire received a "special award" from the investment bank Tuesday, in the form of 1.5 million stock appreciation rights, which Dimon can exercise like options for tens of millions of dollars if the company's stock rises over the coming years.