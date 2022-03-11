U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,263.64
    +4.12 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,344.61
    +170.54 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,081.22
    -48.74 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,006.51
    -5.16 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.52
    +2.50 (+2.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,980.90
    -19.50 (-0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    26.14
    -0.12 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0955
    -0.0039 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0060
    -0.0050 (-0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3083
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.9170
    +0.7870 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,211.02
    +23.89 (+0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    878.89
    +14.95 (+1.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.45
    +60.36 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Byju's founder backs startup in $800 million funding at $22 billion valuation

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Byju Raveendran, the co-founder and chief executive of eponymous Indian edtech giant Byju’s, has invested $400 million into the startup, the two said on Friday.

His backing is part of a larger $800 million round Byju's has secured, the Bengaluru-headquartered startup said.

Sumeru Ventures, Vitruvian Partners and BlackRock also invested in the round, a name of which the startup did not disclose. The round values Byju's at about $22 billion, a person familiar with the matter said. The financing comes at a time when Byju's is widely expected to file for an initial public offering.

Thanks to the new investment, Raveendran and his family's holding moves to 25% in the startup, a rare instance for the Indian startup community.

“We continue to witness accelerated growth in India and international markets through both organic and inorganic routes,” he said.

“Our sustained focus is on achieving our long-term goals around creating lifelong value for our learners. For that, we are imagining and reimagining the way students will learn, unlearn and relearn in the future. Our aspiration is to build something that will last for decades.”

The startup -- which prepares students pursuing undergraduate and graduate-level courses, and in recent years expanded to serve all school-going students -- said it has amassed 150 million users, up from the roughly 80 million it disclosed early last year. The startup said its annual renewal rate is 86% and NPS stands at 76.

Byju's, which has raised over $2.5 billion since the beginning of the pandemic, has used a significant portion of its recent fundraises to acquire firms. It bought Aakash, one of the largest coaching institutes for high-school students, with over 200 centers, for nearly $1 billion last year. It also purchased Great Learning, U.S.-based Epic and kids coding platform Tynker for over $1.2 billion in cash and stock deals.

Recommended Stories

  • SoFi's (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Just Bought Stock, But the Ownership Structure is a Mixed Bag

    Sometimes we can see more about the future of a young company based on what insiders do instead of what they say. That is why we will go through the ownership structure of SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ), and see which insiders are serious about the long-term future of the company.

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • DocuSign stock plunges on weak earnings outlook

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for DocuSign.

  • 2 Reasons Investors Should Not Give Up On Meta Just Yet

    Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is having a challenging time lately. Surprised by the weak guidance, investors sold off the shares heavily -- Meta's share price has fallen by more than 40% (as of writing) since the earnings release in February. One of the major concerns with Meta is the slower growth in its advertising business -- revenue grew 20% in the fourth quarter of last year, much slower than the growth of 31% in 2020.

  • Morgan Stanley Trader Exits After Racking Up Millions in Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- A Morgan Stanley trader is leaving the firm after racking up tens of millions of dollars in losses as a bout of market turmoil makes and breaks trading books across Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russian Economy in Tailspin; Wall Street ExitsRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitChina Tech Selloff Deepens as U.S

  • Amazon stock split ‘just one more method’ to signal shareholder friendliness: Strategist

    Bank of America Head of the Research Investment Committee Jared Woodard sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Amazon's announced 20-for-1 stock split and buyback program, and how tech companies implement these splits to their stock.

  • Dow Jones Futures Jump As Putin Sees 'Positive Shift' In Ukraine Talks; Rivian, DocuSign Dive

    Futures jumped early Friday as Putin cited positive shifts in Russia-Ukraine talks. The market rally showed resilience Thursday.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Bets on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. This past week has seen the sharpest day-to-day volatility on Wall Street since 2020. In an added complication, the reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of tha

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is waiting for the U.S. to authorize its coronavirus vaccine. Exelixis' (NASDAQ: EXEL) cabozantinib franchise could make it a superstar in tomorrow's world of oncology treatment.

  • Rivian's Down Again, but This Nasdaq SaaS Stock Is Falling Harder

    The mood on Wall Street seemed a bit better on Friday morning, as investors reacted positively to the potential for an eventual end to the war in Ukraine. Despite the bounce, disappointment about earnings results from late Thursday made its presence felt in premarket trading on Friday. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), which has been the subject of some controversy lately, saw further declines after releasing its financial results.

  • Why Roblox Stock Dropped 6.5% Today

    On yet another tough day for tech stocks, with the Nasdaq down 1%, Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock fell harder than most. Shares of the online gaming platform plummeted 6.5% through close of trading Thursday, then continued to fall after-hours -- and you can blame Jefferies for that. In a note covered by TheFly.com today, Jefferies lowered its price target on Roblox shares by $10, to just $50 a share.

  • Think It Is Too Late To Buy Oil Stocks? These 5 Stocks Still Look Appealing

    With crude oil prices zooming past $125 per barrel, most oil and gas stocks have also risen substantially. The S&P Energy Select Sector Index is up nearly 39% so far this year. Canadian energy giant Enbridge's (NYSE: ENB) stock has risen about 12% so far this year.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARKK Innovation ETF sees massive inflows despite losses

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss investors pouring into Cathie Wood's ARKK Innovation ETF despite losses.

  • 3 Stocks Reddit Investors Can't Get Enough Of

    Granted, hordes of people gathered together can sometimes behave in ways that lead to disastrous results. With that as the backdrop, investors who regularly turn to the online discussion platform Reddit as a source for stock ideas are suddenly buying a whole lot more of these three companies. Should you join the crowd and consider these three stocks that Reddit users can't get enough of?

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Follows Alphabet’s. Here’s Who’s Next.

    Bank of America data show that about 15% of the S&P 500’s market cap is in stocks that trade for at least $500---a level that could be high enough to make a split worthwhile.

  • Didi Said to Halt Hong Kong Listing on Cybersecurity Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. has suspended preparations for its planned Hong Kong listing after failing to appease Chinese regulators’ demands that it overhaul its systems for handling sensitive user data, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russian Economy in Tailspin; Wall Street ExitsRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products

  • What a Russian debt default would mean for the world

    The World Bank has warned Russia is “mighty close” to default on sovereign debt. It would mark the first country to suffer a major default in a century. Here are the implications for Russia and the world.

  • Rivian’s Stock Is Tumbling After Earnings. Wall Street Says Buy the Dip, Of Course.

    Rivian results weren't good enough for investors and shares are down again. Wall Street isn't giving up on the stock, however, and believes investors should chase the stock as it drops.

  • Market check: Stocks open higher, volatility settles, Chinese stocks slide

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Friday.&nbsp;