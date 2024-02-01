Advertisement
Byju's US unit files for bankruptcy protection

Reuters
·1 min read
Illustration shows Byju's logo

(Reuters) - A U.S. unit of Indian education technology startup Byju's has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S. court of Delaware, listing liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion.

Byju's Alpha unit listed its assets in the range of $500 million to $1 billion, according to a court filing.

The startup has been roiled by setbacks, with the latest being a group of lenders initiating bankruptcy proceedings against it. It has also been negotiating the repayment of a $1.2 billion term loan in the last few months.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

